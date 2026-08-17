Luke Adams On Seven-Day IL at Nashville, Looks for Brewers Call-Up
Luke Adams (shoulder) is on the seven-day injured list at Triple-A Nashville, but he hopes to get back to full strength soon in seeking a call-up to Milwaukee for a big-league debut. Adams was placed on the IL on August 12 and played in his last game with the Sounds on August 9. So he will hope for a quick recovery and a brief IL stint. Adams has been solid at Nashville this season at age 22, with 16 homers and 42 RBI in 215 at-bats with a .260 average. At 6-foot-4 and 233 pounds, Adams is a big man at the plate and as a third base prospect, offers some size at the hot corner. He is a risky addition to fantasy rosters at the moment just because he is on the IL, but if he recovers well, he could get a look in September, as he is the No. 14 prospect of the Brewers and has a 50-grade hit tool and 50-grade power. Fantasy managers should monitor his progress.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball