Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Exits Early After Collision, In Concussion Protocol
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (head) was removed early during Friday's game against the New York Yankees. According to Mitch Bannon, Guerrero was removed after suffering a head injury while sliding into third base. Guerrero collided with the knee of George Lombard Jr., which resulted in Guerrero being pulled from the game for precautionary reasons. Before leaving, Guerrero went 1-for-3 at the plate with a single and a run scored. The Jays will likely continue to evaluate him, but for now, fantasy managers should consider Guerrero as day-to-day. There should be another update on his status ahead of Saturday's game. UPDATE: MLB.com's Keegan Matheson reports that Guerrero is going through the league's concussion protocol. Manager John Schneider said Guerrero had a "bit of a headache."
Source: Mitch Bannon
Source: Mitch Bannon