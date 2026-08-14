Bo Davidson Has Power-Speed Potential For Future Fantasy Teams
Bo Davidson has had a nice age-24 season between Double-A Richmond and Triple-A Sacramento. Between the two minor league levels, Davidson has 21 homers and 67 RBI while hitting .267 with 61 runs scored and 18 stolen bases. Davidson is the No. 8 prospect for San Francisco and has 55-grade power and speed with a 50-grade hit tool. He has shown five-category ability in the minors and looks to be a future balanced contributor for fantasy purposes. However, will the Giants promote Davidson at the end of this year or have him start next season with the big-league club? With only 24 games played at the Triple-A level, the Giants could take a cautious approach and wait until next year to unveil Davidson and his power-speed combination.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball