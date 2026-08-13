Oswald Peraza Takes Swings on Thursday
Oswald Peraza (hand) was expected to take swings ahead of Thursday's game against the Texas Rangers, according to Jack Janes. Peraza is being held out of Thursday's lineup after he suffered a hand contusion in Wednesday's game. Angels manager Kurt Suzuki said Peraza can play defense, but they want to make sure he's comfortable with the bat before he returns to the lineup. Fantasy managers should consider Peraza as day-to-day with a left-hand contusion. This season, Peraza is slashing .229/.276/.353 with seven home runs, 24 RBI, and 12 steals in 101 games this season. He's able to do a little bit of everything, which gives him some deep league appeal in 9-cat leagues.
Source: Jack Janes
Source: Jack Janes