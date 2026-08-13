River Ryan Not on Stash Radar Without Clear Return Timeline
River Ryan (hamstring) was injured during his time in the Dodgers' organization and was placed on the injured list back on June 26 with an ailing hamstring. Since then, there has been little update on his progress other than that he was throwing off a mound before being traded away in the Tarik Skubal deal. Assuming the Tigers' newly anointed top pitching prospect will need to face some live hitters and make a rehab start or two before being assigned to Triple-A Toledo (or perhaps Detroit), it makes a September return the most optimistic of scenarios. The 6-foot-2 hurler was showing well outside of one blowup start before going down with injury, and had an impressive debut with the Dodgers back in 2024, so there is a lot to like in his profile, but without a clear timeline for return, there is little reason to stash the 27-year-old in most redraft leagues.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com