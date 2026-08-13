Leo De Vries Worth Stashing As One of Baseball's Top Prospects
Leo De Vries is just 19 years old and has had a stellar season at Double-A Midland with 13 homers and 53 RBI while hitting .292 with 62 runs scored and 33 stolen bases. One of the top young prospects in baseball, De Vries is showing off his five-category potential at Midland this season. The top prospect for the Athletics, De Vries possesses a 60-grade hit tool with 55-grade power and 55-grade speed. In other words De Vries has all the tools to be successful on the baseball diamond, but he might need a bit of seasoning at Triple-A before the Athletics give him a big-league debut opportunity. He is a name worth monitoring though because if the Athletics do give him a chance, he should be ready to produce for fantasy even as early as this season.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball