Salvador Perez Suffers Elbow Injury on Wednesday
Salvador Perez (elbow) left the contest early against the Los Angeles Dodgers due to right-elbow irritation. It's unclear exactly how serious Perez's injury is right now, so we'll consider him day-to-day until more information is available. The good news is that KC has a scheduled day off on Thursday, giving the veteran catcher an extra day to recover before potentially returning for Friday's series opener in Anaheim against the Los Angeles Angels. The 36-year-old has primarily been working as the Royals' designated hitter to keep him off his feet as much as possible. Perez went 1-for-2 with an RBI in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Dodgers before leaving early. The nine-time All-Star and five-time Silver Slugger winner hit 30 homers in 2025, but he's been in full offensive decline in 2026 with a .216/.262/.369 slash line, a career-low .631 OPS, 16 homers, 52 RBI, and 41 runs scored in his 15th year in the big leagues. Check back on Friday to see if he's included in the Royals' starting nine.
Source: Kansas City Royals
Source: Kansas City Royals