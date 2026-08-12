Yohandy Morales an Intriguing Stash for Power
Yohandy Morales continues to produce at Triple-A Rochester, belting a home run in two of his last three games and drawing a walk in six straight contests, bringing his season-long slash line to .296/.373/.549 with 23 home runs. The Nats' 26th-ranked prospect's strikeout rate remains elevated at 25.3 percent, but it's an improvement over the 30.3 percent rate he registered at Triple-A in 2025. His power metrics such as average exit velocity, max exit velocity, barrel rate, and hard-hit rate all rank in the 91st percentile or better at Triple-A, so there is plenty of pop in his bat. Look for the former 40th-overall draft pick to get a shot in the majors in the coming weeks, and for fantasy managers in deeper 14+ team leagues searching the wire for home runs, the 24-year-old is a worthy stash option ahead of an eventual call-up.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com