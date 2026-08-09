Austin Cindric Needs a Mistake-Free Race at Iowa to Keep Chase Hopes Alive

Aug 9, 2026, 12:35 PM ET
Austin Cindric is currently sitting 16th in points with four races to go until the Chase cutoff. He has a comfortable 38-point cushion over 17th-place, Ryan Preece, but we all know how quickly that can evaporate. Thankfully for Cindric, though, the NASCAR Cup Series is at Iowa Speedway this week, and the Team Penske Fords have plenty of speed. The short, flat tracks are where Penske (and Cindric) show their power, and that was true last season when Cindric started fourth here at Iowa, finished top three in both Stages, and went on to finish 12th when the checkered flag flew. This weekend, Austin qualified 12th for the annual Iowa Corn 350, and the No. 2 Ford showed top-10 speed during practice on Saturday. As far as DFS goes, Cindric makes for an interesting tournament pick, but he shouldn't be anchoring the majority of your lineups. A top-10 finish is possible for this No. 2 team, but that's about the ceiling. --Jordan McAbeeSource: Driver Averages