Ziaire Williams Calls Lakers Homecoming Super Surreal
Ziaire Williams is soaking in his move home after signing with the team on a one-year deal. "Seeing my name on a Lakers jersey feels super surreal," Williams said in comments shared by Marc Jacobs, adding that he is excited to play in front of local fans and family. The Lancaster native and former Sierra Canyon standout reunites with Bronny James in Los Angeles, but the fantasy angle is still modest. Williams averaged a career-best 10.2 points with Brooklyn last season while adding 1.4 steals and 1.5 threes per game. His length and defensive activity could help the Lakers, though Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves leave him with a limited offensive role.
Source: Marc Jacobs
Source: Marc Jacobs