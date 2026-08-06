Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions Expected to Finalize a Deal Soon
Jahmyr Gibbs continue to work on a new deal in training camp that is expected to be finalized soon, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. Gibbs should be the third RB domino to fall this summer after both Bijan Robinson and Jonathan Taylor signed with the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts, respectively, over the last 48 hours. Gibbs, who has also been dealing with a tight back, made an appearance at practice on Thursday. NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports that the two sides could be closing in on a new three-year deal that would make the 24-year-old dual-threat back the highest-paid RB in the league. A deal could be completed as early as Thursday, which would be great news for the Lions, as they'd get the best all-around RB back on the field. Despite his hold-in to start camp, the former 12th overall pick from the University of Alabama should be the top player off the board in most fantasy football drafts after another 1,000-yard rushing season in 2025 to go with 18 total touchdowns (13 rushing, five receiving) in 17 starts.
Source: Sports Illustrated - Albert Breer
Source: Sports Illustrated - Albert Breer