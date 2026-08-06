Daniel Jones Looks "Completely Fine Physically"
Daniel Jones tore his Achilles tendon less than eight months ago, but he has been a full participant since Day 1 of training camp, and Jake Arthur of Colts Roundtable notes that he "looks completely fine physically." The eighth-year veteran has not hesitated to scramble when needed, and even with top receiver Alec Pierce on the PUP list while recovering from offseason ankle surgery, Arthur credits Jones with over a 70% completion rate in 11-on-11 sessions. Before his season-ending injury in Week 14, Jones was the fantasy QB7, but with concerns of his recovery pushing his current ADP all the way down to QB24, he could prove to be one of the biggest steals of 2026 drafts, particularly in superflex formats.
Source: Jake Arthur
Source: Jake Arthur