Anthony Richardson Sr. Having a "Roller Coaster" Training Camp
Anthony Richardson Sr. has been competing with second-year player Riley Leonard for the primary backup spot behind Daniel Jones, and according to Jake Arthur of Colts Roundtable, he has been "riding a roller coaster" throughout training camp. With his physical gifts rarely in question, the former fourth overall pick has made some of the most impressive throws of camp, but he's also struggled with some of the fundamentals that should not be slowing him down in his fourth professional season, bobbling or dropping several shotgun snaps. Arthur credits him with a 76.2% completion rate in 11-on-11 sessions, though it's important to note that most of his action has come against the second and third-team defenses with Jones showing little ill effect from his season-ending Achilles injury and handling the majority of the work with the ones. Richardson has fallen to QB35 in RotoBaller's dynasty rankings, but with his natural abilities translating so strongly to fantasy, he remains a frustrating hold who can still put up points in bunches whenever he finds the field.
Source: Jake Arthur
Source: Jake Arthur