Breece Hall Hoping to Avoid Injured Reserve
Sep 30, 2026, 12:14 PM ETNew York Jets running back Breece Hall (quad) is considered week-to-week and is hoping to avoid injured reserve, according to ESPN. Hall underwent an MRI after leaving Sunday's loss to Detroit, and the injury wasn't considered as significant as initially feared. The Jets still haven't put a firm timetable on his return. Hall finished Sunday with 13 carries for 32 yards and three catches for 23 yards before exiting in the fourth quarter. Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis would handle the backfield work if Hall is forced to miss time. ESPN noted that injuries like this can change over the first 72 hours, so there is still some uncertainty around exactly how long Hall will be out.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
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Terrance Ferguson Likely to Miss Week 4 With Ankle Sprain
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 30, 2026, 12:02 PM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle) is likely to miss Sunday's game against Philadelphia after suffering a medial ankle sprain against Denver. Ferguson entered the game already dealing with an ankle issue, then aggravated it Sunday night and eventually left for good in the second quarter. He finished with one catch for nine yards after posting six catches for 54 yards and a touchdown the week before. Head coach Sean McVay said Monday that Ferguson will probably be out for Week 4, though there isn't a firm timetable beyond that yet. The Rams could be thin at tight end with Colby Parkinson also dealing with a shoulder injury.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Travis Hunter Still in Jaguars' Offensive Plans
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 30, 2026, 11:52 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter has been used almost entirely on defense through three games, but the team hasn't abandoned plans to get him involved offensively, according to ESPN. Hunter has played only 15 offensive snaps this season compared with 111 on defense. He has one catch for eight yards and one carry for three yards, while his defensive workload has increased each week. Hunter played a season-high 45 defensive snaps against New England on Sunday and came away with his first NFL interception. There is no indication yet of when Jacksonville might expand his offensive role, so his fantasy value remains limited for now. Still, the Jaguars apparently haven't closed the door on giving him more work at receiver later this season.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Brian Thomas Jr. Continues to Draw Trade Interest
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 30, 2026, 11:41 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. continues to draw interest from teams around the league, according to ESPN. Clubs have reportedly checked on Thomas since the offseason, though Jacksonville told teams at the time that it wasn't interested in moving the 2024 first-round pick. That stance may not have changed. Still, Thomas has been much quieter than Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers through three games, catching seven passes for 88 yards with no touchdowns. His role shrunk considerably against New England on Sunday, when he played only 23 offensive snaps and caught one pass for eight yards. ESPN expects teams to continue asking about Thomas as the trade deadline approaches, but it would reportedly take a strong offer for Jacksonville to consider moving him.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Woody Marks Starting to Push for More Work
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 30, 2026, 11:31 AM ETHouston Texans running back Woody Marks is making this backfield a little more interesting. David Montgomery is still getting the heavier workload, and that did not change in Week 3, but Marks has been the better runner so far. He has 65 yards on 22 carries through three games, good for 3.0 yards per attempt, while Montgomery sits at 103 yards on 37 carries and 2.8 yards per attempt. Marks has also drawn eight targets, so Houston has already shown some willingness to use him beyond early-down work. He only had six touches against Indianapolis, but one of them was a one-yard touchdown late in the game. That matters. Marks is not taking over this backfield right now, but he keeps giving the Texans reasons to put more on his plate. Montgomery should remain involved, especially around the goal line, though this looks less like a one-man backfield than it did a few weeks ago. Marks is worth watching closely against Dallas in Week 4.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Marvin Harrison Jr. Drawing Trade Interest Ahead of Deadline
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 30, 2026, 11:19 AM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is drawing interest around the league as teams monitor whether he could become available before the trade deadline, according to ESPN. The report says Harrison would have a market, though one team estimated his value at around a quality Day 3 pick. Harrison has struggled to carve out much of a role so far this season, catching only four passes for 73 yards on nine targets through three games. He did see a little more work against San Francisco on Sunday, finishing with three catches for 40 yards on five targets. Trey McBride and Michael Wilson have been much busier in Arizona's passing game, combining for 65 targets through three weeks. Harrison remains with the Cardinals for now, but his situation is one to watch as the deadline gets closer.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
DK Metcalf Finally Gives Fantasy Managers a Payoff
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 30, 2026, 11:06 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf finally turned some of his early-season opportunity into fantasy production in Sunday's 30-27 win over Cincinnati. Metcalf caught three of five targets for 31 yards, with a six-yard touchdown in the third quarter giving him his first score of the season. He had drawn 19 targets over the first two games but managed only eight catches for 67 yards, so there had been plenty of involvement without much to show for it. The target total dipped against Cincinnati, but the offense around Metcalf looked much better. Aaron Rodgers threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns, while Pittsburgh finished with 411 total yards after struggling badly the week before. Metcalf still has only 98 receiving yards through three games, so this was not a full breakout. Still, the touchdown and a much healthier-looking passing attack give his fantasy value a needed push heading into Thursday night's matchup with Cleveland.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Rachaad White Won't Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 30, 2026, 11:00 AM ETWashington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said that running back Rachaad White (shoulder) will not take part in practice on Wednesday, according to Tashan Reed of The Athletic. White had eight carries for 35 yards and caught a six-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Marcus Mariota in the Week 3 upset win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, but he injured his shoulder in the process. The good news is that White was able to return to the game, so his injury does not appear to be too serious. The Commanders could be giving him a little extra rest before their trip to London this weekend to face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4. If White can return to practice on Thursday or Friday, he figures to have a decent shot at playing this week as the pass-catching backfield complement to Jacory Croskey-Merritt. Through his first three games with Washington, White has been efficient, carrying the ball 22 times for 100 yards (4.5 yards per carry) and catching all nine of his targets for 51 yards and a touchdown.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Tashan Reed
Aaron Jones Sr. Taking Control of Minnesota's Backfield
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 30, 2026, 10:46 AM ETMinnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. has seen his fantasy value climb quickly since Jordan Mason landed on injured reserve with a fractured thumb. Jones handled 23 carries for 105 yards in Week 2, then followed with 17 carries for 58 yards and five catches for 34 yards against Tampa Bay. That gives him 45 touches over the last two games after he opened the season with 12 carries. The Week 3 efficiency was modest, but the role was not. Jones also drew six targets after seeing no receiving work in the first two games, giving him another path to fantasy production while Mason remains sidelined. A knee issue limited Jones in practice last week, but he still handled 22 touches on Sunday. RotoBaller lists him as RB15 in its early Week 4 half-PPR rankings. Minnesota hosts Miami next, and Jones enters that matchup with a much clearer lead-back workload than he had at the start of the season.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Chris Olave Re-Establishing Himself as a Fantasy WR1
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 30, 2026, 10:34 AM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave has strengthened his fantasy value with another heavy-volume performance in Week 3. Olave caught nine of 13 targets for 107 yards against Las Vegas, giving him at least eight receptions and 86 receiving yards in all three games this season. He has already drawn 36 targets, turning them into 27 catches for 375 yards and one touchdown. The touchdown total is modest, but the workload has been anything but. Olave has led the Saints in targets every week, and Tyler Shough continues to look his way at a high rate regardless of game script. That combination of volume and production has pushed Olave back into the top tier at the position, with RotoBaller ranking him WR4 in its early Week 4 half-PPR rankings. New Orleans hosts Atlanta on Monday night, but the bigger fantasy takeaway is that Olave's role has been both large and remarkably consistent through the first three weeks.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jayden Daniels Limited as He Works Toward Return
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 30, 2026, 10:24 AM ETWashington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (elbow) will be limited in practice this week, according to Tashan Reed. Daniels traveled with the team to London after missing Week 3 with a dislocated left elbow, and head coach Dan Quinn has not ruled him out for Sunday's game against Indianapolis. Washington is still taking things slowly with Daniels, who remains week-to-week and will wear a brace on the elbow when he returns. Getting him back on the practice field is another positive step, but there is still work to do before he's cleared to start. Marcus Mariota would remain in line for another start if Daniels isn't ready.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Tashan Reed
Parker Washington Carrying Momentum from Strong 2025 Finish
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Sep 30, 2026, 9:56 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington has continued to build on his strong finish to the 2025 season. Over three games, Washington has caught 15 of 23 targets for 221 yards and two touchdowns, averaging just under 14 half-PPR fantasy points per game. When combined with his last four games from last season, his seven-game average would be 96 receiving yards, five touchdowns, and 16.8 half-PPR fantasy points per game. With Brian Thomas Jr. being phased out of the Jaguars' passing game and Trevor Lawrence looking like a potential MVP candidate, Washington should continue to produce solid fantasy numbers. He faces the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4, where he should be listed as a high-end WR2.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Chuba Hubbard the Clear Workhorse in Carolina
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Sep 30, 2026, 9:48 AM ETCarolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard appears to be the team's workhorse, with Jonathon Brooks (core) on injured reserve. In three games this season, Hubbard has logged 41 carries for 184 yards and a touchdown, plus nine receptions for 77 yards and two touchdowns. Although he didn't score in Week 3's loss to the Cleveland Browns, he was the clear RB1, playing 84% of the snaps, 82% of the backfield opportunities, and most of the pass-catching work. With Brooks out 6-8 weeks, we should continue to see this elite usage for Hubbard through most of the fantasy season. As he faces the Detroit Lions in Week 4, Hubbard factors in as an RB2 with upside if he can find the end zone.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Rashee Rice Picking Up Steam After Slow Start
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Sep 30, 2026, 9:40 AM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice dominated the team's target volume in Week 3 and should be a strong option moving forward. In three games, Rice has caught 13 of 17 passes for 190 yards and a touchdown, averaging 10.5 half-PPR fantasy points per game. His most productive game came against the Miami Dolphins, when he hauled in seven of nine targets for 88 yards and out-targeted the next-closest receiver by six. After a slow start to training camp following knee surgery in May, Rice seems to be hitting his stride. With Patrick Mahomes looking great after his knee injury, Rice and the entire offense should be productive this season. He faces the 3-0 Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4, where Rice fits the high-end WR2 category for fantasy purposes.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Drake London Back in WR1 Conversation with QB Back
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Sep 30, 2026, 9:30 AM ETAtlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London exploded in Week 3, hauling in nine of 10 targets for 194 yards in the 35-14 win over the Green Bay Packers. After a horrific start with Cooper Rush under center, Falcons starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. returned and helped rejuvenate London's slow start. Penix and London have a strong connection dating back to Penix's rookie season in 2024. In 13 games together, London has hauled in 91 of 143 targets for 1,356 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging a whopping 17.6 half-PPR fantasy points per game. They face the New Orleans Saints in Week 4, where London should be considered a low WR1. Despite the slow start, his chemistry with Penix should bode very well for his fantasy stock for the rest of the 2026 season.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Jordan Addison Could See More Volume if Teammate Misses Time
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Sep 30, 2026, 9:16 AM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison could see a significant increase in targets following the injury to star receiver Justin Jefferson (ankle). In three games this season, Addison has hauled in seven of 16 targets for 111 yards and a touchdown, averaging just under seven half-PPR fantasy points per game. Despite his slow start, Jefferson suffered an ankle sprain and couldn't play through it in Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In his absence, Addison was very productive, hauling in five of nine targets for 90 yards and a touchdown. With the Vikings' bye week coming up in Week 6, Addison could be the focal point of the passing game if Jefferson can't return in Weeks 4 and 5. Fantasy managers will need to track Jefferson's practice status, as it will likely determine whether Addison can be started against the Miami Dolphins.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Matthew Golden in the Midst of a Breakout Season
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Sep 30, 2026, 9:11 AM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden has been in the midst of a breakout season in 2026. In three games, the second-year receiver has hauled in 15 of 30 targets for 253 yards and a touchdown, averaging just under 13 half-PPR fantasy points per game. After struggling mightily in his rookie season, Golden has turned the corner, with the Packers using him more frequently and implementing the second-most pass-heavy offense in the NFL this season. While Christian Watson will remain a key part of this passing game, there's no reason he and Golden can't both produce in this pass-heavy offense, with running back Josh Jacobs on the commissioner's exempt list. As they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4, Golden is a must-start wide receiver as he looks to build on his hot start.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
DeeJay Dallas a Deep-League Handcuff to Add in Week 4
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 30, 2026, 2:13 AM ETMinnesota Vikings running back DeeJay Dallas has some fantasy appeal in deeper leagues ahead of Week 4. Dallas is firmly entrenched in the No. 2 role behind Aaron Jones Sr. (knee), but therein lies a potential opportunity for the veteran ball-carrier to take on a bigger workload. Jones has struggled to stay fully healthy in the back half of his career, and Dallas would likely see the biggest bump in volume if Jones were to miss any time due to injury. Although he wouldn't have the backfield all to himself because Demond Claiborne would also rotate in, Dallas would be the biggest riser in this hypothetical scenario where Jones gets hurt while Jordan Mason (thumb) is still on injured reserve. Because of Dallas' handcuff status, the 28-year-old has some waiver wire appeal in very deep fantasy leagues ahead of Week 4.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Chris Brooks is the Packers Running Back to Roster for Now
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 30, 2026, 2:08 AM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Chris Brooks has been highly underwhelming to start the season, but he remains the most-involved member of this Green Bay backfield. Brooks has handled more snaps than MarShawn Lloyd and Kaleb Johnson in each of the last two weeks, even though it has amounted to only four carries and two receptions during that span. The 26-year-old is far from the must-start range in fantasy football, but if we absolutely had to start a Green Bay running back, the snap share comparison would point to Brooks by a slight margin. There's reason to believe that the Packers could finally start to run the ball a little more starting in Week 4, as they're heavy favorites against a Jalon Daniels-led Buccaneers squad. Because of his snap share, Brooks is at least worth some consideration on the fantasy radar this week, even if he's not a guaranteed plug-and-play option right away.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Isaiah Williams Handling a Significantly Larger Role
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 30, 2026, 2:03 AM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Isaiah Williams has seen his role grow dramatically on offense in recent weeks. After opening the season lower on the depth chart, Williams has suddenly emerged as the No. 2 wide receiver behind Garrett Wilson as the team continues to deal with injuries on the offensive side of the ball. Omar Cooper (ankle) is on injured reserve, and Adonai Mitchell (finger) could miss another game in Week 4, leaving Williams in a very favorable role from a fantasy football perspective. There's data to back up this bigger role, too, as Williams has now played 82% and 89% of the snaps in his last two games, respectively. The increased playing time has resulted in a modest seven catches for 55 yards over the last two weeks combined, which isn't extraordinary but could be enough to put him on the fantasy radar as a low-end streamer for Week 4.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Raheim Sanders Pairs Increased Receiving Volume with More Playing Time
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 30, 2026, 1:05 AM ETCleveland Browns running back Raheim Sanders remains the clear backup to Quinshon Judkins, but that hasn't stopped him from carving out RB3/flex appeal in very deep leagues. Sanders saw his snap share soar to 43% on Sunday, and along the way, he caught four of five targets for 34 receiving yards. The 24-year-old now has eight catches through three games, seamlessly taking the place of pass-catching running back Dylan Sampson (knee), who was placed on injured reserve. The Browns' offense is still a bit iffy right now, and we're not confident they can support two fantasy-relevant running backs at a time. Instead, most of Sanders' value comes from his status as a handcuff, even if it means he'll require more patience and offer less of an immediate burst of fantasy points.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller