Chris Brooks is the Packers Running Back to Roster for Now
Sep 30, 2026, 2:08 AM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Chris Brooks has been highly underwhelming to start the season, but he remains the most-involved member of this Green Bay backfield. Brooks has handled more snaps than MarShawn Lloyd and Kaleb Johnson in each of the last two weeks, even though it has amounted to only four carries and two receptions during that span. The 26-year-old is far from the must-start range in fantasy football, but if we absolutely had to start a Green Bay running back, the snap share comparison would point to Brooks by a slight margin. There's reason to believe that the Packers could finally start to run the ball a little more starting in Week 4, as they're heavy favorites against a Jalon Daniels-led Buccaneers squad. Because of his snap share, Brooks is at least worth some consideration on the fantasy radar this week, even if he's not a guaranteed plug-and-play option right away.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
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Isaiah Williams Handling a Significantly Larger Role
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 30, 2026, 2:03 AM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Isaiah Williams has seen his role grow dramatically on offense in recent weeks. After opening the season lower on the depth chart, Williams has suddenly emerged as the No. 2 wide receiver behind Garrett Wilson as the team continues to deal with injuries on the offensive side of the ball. Omar Cooper (ankle) is on injured reserve, and Adonai Mitchell (finger) could miss another game in Week 4, leaving Williams in a very favorable role from a fantasy football perspective. There's data to back up this bigger role, too, as Williams has now played 82% and 89% of the snaps in his last two games, respectively. The increased playing time has resulted in a modest seven catches for 55 yards over the last two weeks combined, which isn't extraordinary but could be enough to put him on the fantasy radar as a low-end streamer for Week 4.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Raheim Sanders Pairs Increased Receiving Volume with More Playing Time
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 30, 2026, 1:05 AM ETCleveland Browns running back Raheim Sanders remains the clear backup to Quinshon Judkins, but that hasn't stopped him from carving out RB3/flex appeal in very deep leagues. Sanders saw his snap share soar to 43% on Sunday, and along the way, he caught four of five targets for 34 receiving yards. The 24-year-old now has eight catches through three games, seamlessly taking the place of pass-catching running back Dylan Sampson (knee), who was placed on injured reserve. The Browns' offense is still a bit iffy right now, and we're not confident they can support two fantasy-relevant running backs at a time. Instead, most of Sanders' value comes from his status as a handcuff, even if it means he'll require more patience and offer less of an immediate burst of fantasy points.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Ty Johnson a Deep-League Waiver-Wire Target if Receiving Volume Sticks
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 30, 2026, 12:40 AM ETBuffalo Bills running back Ty Johnson made his season debut in Week 3, and he immediately made an impact with four catches for 50 receiving yards. It's no secret that Johnson is a talented pass-catcher out of the backfield, and he put his receiving skills on display as the Bills' No. 2 receiver in terms of yardage on Sunday. Given that he occupied just a 23% snap share, it's hard to guarantee that he'll be able to get on the fantasy radar as a low-end RB3/flex every single week. However, on a positive note, there's a decent amount of volume available for him in this potent Bills offense. Johnson is not the flashiest fantasy option for Week 4 against the Patriots, but managers in deeper leagues may feel comfortable streaming him in PPR formats, or at least stashing him on the bench to see if he can produce for two weeks in a row.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Justice Hill is Beginning to Make Some Noise
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 29, 2026, 10:52 PM ETBaltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill was able to find success on the ground during the Week 3 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. He carried the ball five times for 33 yards in the victory over the Cowboys. He averaged 6.6 yards per carry, which is encouraging to see from the veteran back. Overall, Hill is going to have his fantasy value capped as the backup to Derrick Henry. He could see more carries if he continues rushing as he did during Sunday's game. However, the 28-year-old is unlikely to have standalone value moving forward. He could be worth stashing in case Henry goes down at some point.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
John Metchie III Could Move up Depth Chart
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 29, 2026, 10:42 PM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver John Metchie III made the most of some extra playing time against the Cleveland Browns this past Sunday. Metchie hauled in two of his five targets for 19 yards and a touchdown in the loss. This is the most that Metchie has seen the field with both Jalen Coker (quad) and Xavier Legette (knee) banged up. The expectation is that Metchie could see a larger role in the offense going forward if Coker and Legette miss legitimate time. The 26-year-old could be an intriguing deep league stash option ahead of the Week 4 matchup against the Detroit Lions defense.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Deshaun Watson is Becoming Trustworthy Fantasy Option
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 29, 2026, 10:36 PM ETCleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has posted back-to-back strong fantasy performances. One of the biggest surprises of the season has been the performance of Watson through the first few weeks of the season. Through three games, Watson has thrown for 587 yards with five touchdowns and one interception. He now heads into an interesting matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers defense in Week 4. A defensive unit that has done a nice job capitalizing on mistakes this season, but Watson has been playing mistake-free football lately. The 31-year-old is getting it done with both his arm and his legs, and is one of the more intriguing streaming options for Week 4.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Seth McGowan Remains Stash Option
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 29, 2026, 10:22 PM ETIndianapolis Colts running back Seth McGowan saw the most action of the season during the Week 3 win over the Houston Texans. McGowan rushed the ball four times for 14 yards in the two-point victory. The 24-year-old has seen a minimal role in the backfield over the first three weeks of the season. His role is unlikely to grow much with Jonathan Taylor being the workhorse back in Indy right now. The rookie back is still one of the more interesting handcuff options around the league. McGowan could be one injury away from being the starter in an offense that loves to run the ball. He's worth stashing in deep leagues and dynasty formats on the chance that Taylor misses time.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
CJ Donaldson Could see Expanded Role in Backfield
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 29, 2026, 10:08 PM ETNew Orleans Saints running back CJ Donaldson has seen a minimal role in the rushing attack through the first three weeks of the season. Coming into Week 4, Donaldson has carried the ball four times for 11 yards, while hauling in one reception for -2 yards. Usually, Donaldson is an afterthought in the backfield, but he could see an expanded role with Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) expected to miss some time. Alvin Kamara should be the lead back with Kendre Miller and Donaldson splitting up the backup role. Fantasy managers in deep leagues or dynasty formats should consider stashing Donaldson.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Tyreek Hill is Gaining Value with Return Looming
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 29, 2026, 9:59 PM ETFree-agent wide receiver Tyreek Hill (knee) recently posted on social media that it's almost time for him to get off the couch. This could mean that the veteran wideout is nearing a return to the field. Hill hasn't played since tearing his ACL during his final season with the Miami Dolphins in 2025. He has been making a quick recovery and could be ready to play sometime in October. It remains to be seen how much the eight-time Pro Bowler still has left in the tank. His landing spot will go a long way to deciding his overall fantasy value, but Hill is a priority stash at the moment with his return to the field looming.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Najee Harris Earns Primary Backup Gig
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 29, 2026, 9:51 PM ETNew York Giants running back Najee Harris was effective on the ground during the Week 3 matchup against the Tennessee Titans. Harris made his team debut in Week 2, but he saw more involvement in the offense this past weekend. Harris rushed the ball nine times for 52 yards in the win. The veteran back has quickly pushed his way to being the primary backup behind Cam Skattebo in this offense. His role figures continue to grow as he spends more time with this team. Fantasy managers should consider Harris as the primary handcuff to Skattebo right now. He could be worth stashing in deep leagues, but he probably doesn't have standalone value while Skattebo is healthy.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Konata Mumpfield Gaining Traction After Eight-Target Game
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 29, 2026, 9:45 PM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Konata Mumpfield is coming off his best game of the season. The 23-year-old recorded four of his eight targets for 93 yards and a touchdown in the loss to the Denver Broncos. The second-year wideout stepped up big time for this offense with Puka Nacua (hip) inactive for the second straight week. He appears to be building good chemistry with quarterback Matthew Stafford. The two of them connected on a 48-yard score late in the fourth quarter. This performance should get Mumpfield more attention moving forward, but his target share should drop once Nacua is back in the mix. Mumpfield could be a dynasty stash, but he's unlikely to have a ton of weekly value once Nacua is back.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Cody White Could Immediately Gain Starting Role
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 29, 2026, 9:20 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White was signed from the practice squad to the active roster on Tuesday. White began the year on the practice squad, but he has already been elevated for game day a maximum of three times. White could now immediately slide into a starting role with Jack Bech (forearm) heading to the Injured Reserve on Tuesday. Through three games, White has recorded three receptions for 28 yards and three touchdowns. He could be an interesting deep league pickup with the Raiders banged up at wide receiver. He's looking like a touchdown-dependent option against the New Orleans Saints in Week 4.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Skyy Moore a Sneaky Waiver-Wire Pickup Amid Growing Role
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 29, 2026, 8:28 PM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Skyy Moore has seen his involvement in the offense grow with each passing week through the first three weeks of the 2026 campaign. Moore played just four offensive snaps in the season-opening loss to the division-rival Minnesota Vikings and failed to catch his lone target. In the Week 2 overtime win over the New York Jets, the 26-year-old played 36% of the offensive snaps and caught two of three targets for six yards. Moore's role expanded even more in Thursday night's loss to the Atlanta Falcons, as he played 52% of the offensive snaps and caught three of his seven targets for 31 yards with fellow wideout Jayden Reed (neck) sidelined. The Packers are still unsure if Reed will even return at all in 2026, so Moore could become an interesting WR3 option for the Packers' passing game behind Christian Watson and Matthew Golden, especially with Green Bay's ground game going nowhere. The former second-rounder by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022 from Western Michigan caught 43 passes for 494 yards in his first two years in KC, but it came with only one touchdown, and he quickly fell out of favor with the Chiefs. Right now, Moore is rostered in only 1% of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Tory Horton a Big-Play Receiver Worth Stashing in Deep Leagues
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 29, 2026, 8:12 PM ETSeattle Seahawks second-year wide receiver Tory Horton was a healthy scratch in the team's season-opening win over the New England Patriots, and he was not targeted at all in his 2026 debut in the Week 2 win over the division-rival Arizona Cardinals. The 23-year-old former fifth-rounder from Colorado State played 22% of the offensive snaps in the Week 3 loss to the Washington Commanders and finally made his way into the box score, grabbing all three of his targets in the passing game for 48 yards (16.0 yards per reception). Horton remains buried on Seattle's receiver depth chart behind stud Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Rashid Shaheed, and Cooper Kupp, but fantasy managers in deeper formats should not be ignoring the big-play threat if he is available on the waiver wire. In his first year in the NFL before suffering a season-ending shin injury, Horton caught 13 of his 22 targets for 161 yards and an impressive five touchdowns in only eight games. He is not rostered in any Yahoo leagues, but Horton should have more appeal now that starting quarterback Sam Darnold has returned from his glute injury.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Jalen Ramsey Attempting to Play Through a Broken Wrist
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 29, 2026, 7:49 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers veteran cornerback Jalen Ramsey (wrist) suffered a broken right wrist in the Week 3 win over the division-rival Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, and it happened on the very first series of the game, according to Nick Farabaugh of Penn Live. Ramsey said it "was hurting" throughout the game, but he is still hoping to play this Thursday night against the division-rival Cleveland Browns. "I'm going to give everything to try to (play). I have to be able to protect it. It's a real injury, a broken wrist. I can't really do anything about it. It's just going to be about seeing if I'm able to protect it and also still be myself in a good enough capacity where I feel like if I go out there, I won't be letting any of my teammates down," Ramsey said when asked if he will play this week. The 31-year-old eight-time Pro Bowler somehow managed to play every defensive snap on Sunday and is trying to see if he can play with a cast over his hand going forward. The 11-year veteran has 17 tackles (nine solo), one pass breakup, and a forced fumble in the first three games of his second year with the Steelers in 2026.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Penn Live - Nick Farabaugh
Jayden Daniels Officially Traveling to London With Commanders
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 29, 2026, 7:41 PM ETWashington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (elbow) is making the trip with the team to London for the Week 4 contest in England on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Daniels dislocated his left (non-throwing) elbow for the third time in less than a year in the Week 2 loss to the division-rival Dallas Cowboys, and he missed the Week 3 upset win over the Seattle Seahawks as a result. The 25-year-old is going to put off surgery on his elbow until the offseason, and he is even expected to return to the practice field this week. However, fantasy managers should not assume that a return to practice for the former second overall pick from LSU will mean that he will start under center in the international game this weekend. If he does not get the green light in Week 4, veteran Marcus Mariota will make a second straight start. Daniels still has high-end QB1 potential for his rushing and passing abilities, but durability has become a major question mark. We will have a better idea about Daniels' Week 4 status after the team's three practices this week from Wednesday through Friday.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Jaylen Waddle is "Fine" Going into Week 4
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 29, 2026, 7:25 PM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is "fine," a source told Sam Jane of The Denver Post. There was some speculation on social media about Waddle's health status after the team's Sunday night victory over the Los Angeles Rams. The 27-year-old was apparently seen wearing a walking boot in the clubhouse after Sunday night's game, but he should be just fine to play in Week 4 on the road against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Waddle played 73% of the offensive snaps against the Rams, but he had another disappointing performance for his fantasy managers, catching only two of his seven targets for 10 yards while adding a 14-yard run on an end-around. The former first-rounder by the Miami Dolphins from Alabama entered his first year in Denver with massive expectations after the Broncos sent a first-rounder to Miami for him in the offseason. It did not start well with a one-catch, two-yard performance in the Week 1 loss to the division-rival Kansas City Chiefs, but Waddle came back to catch eight passes for 138 yards in the Week 2 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Despite the frustration early on in 2026, fantasy managers need to keep the faith in the speedy receiver and leave him locked into starting lineups against the 49ers.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Denver Post - Sam Jane
Dante Pettis Reunites With 49ers, Worth a Waiver-Wire Look
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 29, 2026, 7:14 PM ETThe San Francisco 49ers are signing veteran free-agent wide receiver Dante Pettis on Tuesday, eight years after they took him in the second round in the 2018 NFL Draft out of the University of Washington, sources told Jordan Schultz. The 49ers' wide receiver room has been decimated by injuries through three weeks, with Ricky Pearsall (knee) out for the year and rookie De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle), Christian Kirk (calf), and Demarcus Robinson (ankle) all on Injured Reserve. Veteran Mike Evans suffered a painful rib sprain in the Week 3 win over the division-rival Arizona Cardinals and could also miss some time going forward, so Pettis will give the team some familiar depth. The 30-year-old appeared in only 16 games (zero starts) with the New Orleans Saints in the last two years, catching 21 of 39 targets for 247 yards and a touchdown. Pettis' best year in his seven NFL seasons was as a rookie in 2018 with San Francisco, when he posted a 27-467-5 line in 12 games played. Because of his experience and familiarity with the organization, Pettis could quickly become involved in the offense alongside Evans and Deebo Samuel Sr., making him a deep-league waiver-wire consideration at WR this week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Jordan Schultz
Brycen Tremayne Worth Watching Amidst Panthers' WR Injuries
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 29, 2026, 7:04 PM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Brycen Tremayne came out of nowhere on Sunday in the team's Week 3 loss to the Cleveland Browns, catching four of his six targets for 83 yards after not commanding a single target through the first two weeks of the 2026 season. The reason for the 26-year-old's increased involvement in Cleveland primarily had to do with Xavier Legette being inactive due to a shoulder injury. On top of that, WR2 Jalen Coker suffered a quadriceps injury in the 21-18 loss and ended up playing only 36% of the offensive snaps. Tremayne, a former undrafted free agent from Stanford, played 81% of the offensive snaps, second only to Tetairoa McMillan. It was a nice game for Tremayne, but Coker's quad injury is deemed minor, so both he and Legette could return to action for the Week 4 tilt on Sunday night at home against the Detroit Lions. In his first two years in the NFL with Carolina and the Washington Commanders, Tremayne had only 15 catches on 19 targets for 158 yards and zero touchdowns in 18 games played. At best, he is a speculative stash in the deepest of leagues in case Coker or Legette are forced to miss time.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Demond Claiborne a Short-Term Handcuff Option in Deep Leagues
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 29, 2026, 6:55 PM ETMinnesota Vikings rookie running back Demond Claiborne was thrust into a bigger role when the team put Jordan Mason (thumb) on Injured Reserve last week. However, the Vikings have been hesitant to put too much on the sixth-rounder out of Wake Forest's plate early in his first season in the NFL, and that showed in the Vikings' Week 3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 22-year-old only played three offensive snaps and had three rushing attempts for just one yard, while both Max Bredson and DeeJay Dallas out-snapped him behind starter Aaron Jones Sr. Claiborne's role could grow over the next couple of weeks, though, and Mason will miss at least three more games while on IR. In Claiborne's NFL debut in the Week 2 victory over the division-rival Chicago Bears, he had just one reception for a gain of two yards. At best, Claiborne is a short-term handcuff option for fantasy managers who have Jones rostered, but once Mason returns from his thumb injury, Claiborne will be buried on Minnesota's RB depth chart again. He is currently rostered in only 2% of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference