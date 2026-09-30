Sep 29, 2026, 7:49 PM ET

Pittsburgh Steelers veteran cornerback Jalen Ramsey (wrist) suffered a broken right wrist in the Week 3 win over the division-rival Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, and it happened on the very first series of the game, according to Nick Farabaugh of Penn Live. Ramsey said it "was hurting" throughout the game, but he is still hoping to play this Thursday night against the division-rival Cleveland Browns. "I'm going to give everything to try to (play). I have to be able to protect it. It's a real injury, a broken wrist. I can't really do anything about it. It's just going to be about seeing if I'm able to protect it and also still be myself in a good enough capacity where I feel like if I go out there, I won't be letting any of my teammates down," Ramsey said when asked if he will play this week. The 31-year-old eight-time Pro Bowler somehow managed to play every defensive snap on Sunday and is trying to see if he can play with a cast over his hand going forward. The 11-year veteran has 17 tackles (nine solo), one pass breakup, and a forced fumble in the first three games of his second year with the Steelers in 2026.