Isaiah Davis Could Get Involved in Jets' Backfield
Sep 29, 2026, 6:42 PM ETThrough three weeks of the 2026 regular season, New York Jets running back Isaiah Davis has yet to play a snap on offense. Davis was a little banged up during the first two weeks of the season, but he got involved on special teams and played 16 snaps during the team's Week 3 loss on the road to the Detroit Lions. The 24-year-old former fifth-rounder in the 2024 NFL Draft from South Dakota State might finally get his first touches on offense in Week 4 against the Bears in Chicago after starting RB Breece Hall left Sunday's loss late with a thigh injury. The Jets are considering Hall week-to-week. If Hall does not play this weekend, Davis would have a complementary role behind Braelon Allen, who has been the clear RB2 behind Hall early on this year. Davis probably will not have a huge role on offense if Hall misses some time, but he deserves some attention from fantasy managers in deeper leagues for more short-term RB depth. In his first two NFL seasons in New York, Davis has averaged a healthy 5.6 yards per carry for 410 yards and two touchdowns on 73 rushing attempts. He has also caught 30 of 40 targets for 261 yards and another TD in 33 games (zero starts).--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
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Tyler Goodson a Deep-League RB Handcuff in Dallas
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 29, 2026, 6:34 PM ETDallas Cowboys running back Tyler Goodson made his 2026 debut on Sunday in the Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, with Emari Demercado being a healthy scratch. Goodson only played 11 offensive snaps (15%) behind starter Javonte Williams, and he had six carries for 22 yards while catching his only target in the passing game for a loss of five yards. The 25-year-old former undrafted free agent from Iowa spent his first three seasons in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts, carrying the ball only 54 times for 264 yards (4.9 yards per carry) and one touchdown in 33 games (one start). Goodson added 19 receptions on 27 targets for 103 yards and another score as a receiver. The Cowboys have one of the thinnest RB rooms behind their starter, so Goodson is worth a look off the waiver wire this week as a deep-league handcuff for fantasy managers who have Williams rostered. His experience as a return man on special teams should also help his case to be active on game days over Demercado going forward.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Zach Ertz a Short-Term Streaming Option in Deeper Leagues
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 29, 2026, 6:25 PM ETThe Philadelphia Eagles reunited with veteran tight end Zach Ertz when they signed him to their practice squad early last week. The move was made after starting TE Dallas Goedert suffered a knee injury in the Week 2 win over the Tennessee Titans that is expected to keep him out for multiple weeks. Despite being with the team for less than a week, the 35-year-old Ertz was elevated to the active roster for Monday Night Football against the Chicago Bears. In the 27-7 upset loss, Ertz only played 38% of the offensive snaps and caught one of his two targets for nine yards. It obviously was not much to look at, but Ertz should have an even bigger role in his second game back with the team going into a Week 4 showdown at home against the Philadelphia Eagles. Before tearing his ACL in 2025, Ertz had 50 catches for 504 yards and four touchdowns on 72 targets in 13 games with the Washington Commanders, and he has over 8,000 receiving yards and 57 touchdowns in his 14-year NFL career. Until Goedert is cleared to return, Ertz could be in play as a TE2 streamer in deeper leagues. He is rostered in only 3% of Yahoo leagues right now.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com
Seahawks Still Believe in Jadarian Price
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 29, 2026, 5:59 PM ETSeattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said the team has not lost faith in rookie first-round running back Jadarian Price after he lost a fumble for the second week in a row on Sunday in the Week 3 upset loss to the Washington Commanders, according to Brady Henderson of ESPN. "We're going to continue to give him the ball. We trust him, and we know he's going to work really hard to do his part as well," Macdonald said. Seattle went right back to Price after he fumbled in the Week 2 win over the division-rival Arizona Cardinals, but this past Sunday, they did not show the same patience with the young back. Price fumbled at the 11:06 mark of the first quarter, and his next carry did not come until the 12:49 mark of the third quarter, although he was targeted twice as a receiver. The Notre Dame product finished with only five carries for 15 yards and had one catch for seven yards. Price played 19 of the team's 67 offensive snaps, with Emanuel Wilson and George Holani each playing 24 snaps. He has 119 yards on 38 rushing attempts (4.3 yards per attempt) over his first three NFL games, catching four passes for 21 yards. The Seahawks will keep Price involved, but the presence of both Wilson and Holani will continue to limit his fantasy upside as a touchdown-dependent RB3/flex going into Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Brady Henderson
Roman Wilson Keeps Earning Targets Despite Reduced Role
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 29, 2026, 5:31 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson made the most of a smaller role Sunday, catching three of six targets for 60 yards and his first touchdown of the season in a win over Cincinnati. His 38-yard score came on Pittsburgh's opening drive, but the six targets may be the more useful number for fantasy managers. Wilson has now seen exactly six in each of the Steelers' first three games, turning them into 11 catches for 114 yards overall. His playing time dipped with Michael Pittman Jr. back in the lineup, as Wilson handled just 38.7% of the offensive snaps, so there is still some risk attached to the role. Even so, RotoBaller recommends him as an add in 14-team leagues for Week 4. Wilson does not need to be forced onto rosters in shallow formats, but three straight games with the same target volume gives him a better foundation than most speculative wide receiver stashes.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Brian Thomas Jr. Now the Jaguars' No. 4 Receiver?
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 29, 2026, 5:25 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. caught his only target for eight yards in the team's 35-6 blowout win over the New England Patriots on Sunday in Week 3, and Sports Illustrated's John Shipley writes that the Jaguars and Thomas "are going in different directions." Sunday was only the second game in Thomas' career where he recorded only one catch, and the first since Week 1 of last season. After averaging around 6.85 targets per game in the first seven games of 2025, which was before the Jakobi Meyers trade and the ascension of Parker Washington, Thomas averaged 5.14 targets over his final seven games of last year. Thomas is averaging just 4.33 targets per game through three weeks in 2026, a number that has been inflated by his nine-target game in the Week 2 loss to the Denver Broncos. He only played 23 snaps and ran 13 routes against New England in Week 3. Meanwhile, sixth-round rookie Josh Cameron played the same number of snaps and saw more targets despite running five fewer routes. Head coach Liam Coen explained that Thomas saw the field less due to the Jags going with more 12-personnel looks. It all amounts to Thomas' fantasy football value hitting rock bottom heading into the team's Week 4 contest on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Sports Illustrated - John Shipley
Rico Dowdle a Non-Participant Again on Tuesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 29, 2026, 5:13 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (toe) was present, but he was not participating in the period of practice open to the media on Tuesday, according to Nick Farabaugh of Penn Live. Dowdle did not play in the Week 3 win over the division-rival Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday due to a right-toe injury that he suffered in the Week 2 loss to the New England Patriots, which led to Jaylen Warren being used in a workhorse role. Travis Homer and Lew Nichols III combined for just six offensive snaps. Warren handled a season-high 17 rushing attempts for 127 yards and also caught three of his four targets for 49 yards as a receiver. The 27-year-old jump-started the Steelers' offense on the day after they looked very sluggish in the first two weeks of the 2026 season. Dowdle is not trending in the right direction to make his return on a short week on Thursday Night Football against the division-rival Cleveland Browns. If Dowdle is held out for a second straight week, Warren will be a must-start in all traditional fantasy football lineups as the Steelers' workhorse. After back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons the last two years with the Dallas Cowboys and Carolina Panthers, Dowdle is off to a slow start in the Steel City.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Penn Live - Nick Farabaugh
Dontayvion Wicks Remains a Must-Add Wide Receiver Despite Quiet Week 3
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 29, 2026, 4:57 PM ETAcross three games so far in 2026, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks has recorded nine catches for 179 yards and a touchdown on 15 targets. Like the rest of the Eagles offense, Wicks had a frustrating game in his team's Week 3 loss to the Chicago Bears, recording just two catches for 30 yards. However, he topped 70 receiving yards in each of the Eagles' first two games and is averaging five targets per contest. Perhaps most importantly for fantasy managers, Wicks has been on the field for 78% of Philadelphia's offensive snaps this season and profiles as the team's WR2 alongside DeVonta Smith. With Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) currently sidelined by a knee injury, Wicks could be the number two option in the Philly passing game for the next several weeks. In leagues where he's not already rostered, Wicks profiles as a priority waiver wire target for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Dohnte Meyers an Intriguing Deep-League Stash Candidate
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 29, 2026, 4:48 PM ETCincinnati Bengals rookie wide receiver Dohnte Meyers had the best game of his young career in his team's Week 3 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, recording three catches for 29 yards on five targets. With Bengals wideout Andrei Iosivas (thumb) currently on Injured Reserve due to a thumb injury, Meyers appears to be the WR3 in Cincinnati behind star Bengals wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. As long as Chase and Higgins remain healthy, Meyers is unlikely to see enough consistent target volume to provide fantasy-relevant production. However, the 26-year-old is now just one injury away from potentially emerging as a key piece in the pass-heavy Bengals offense. In deeper fantasy leagues, Meyers profiles as an under-the-radar stash candidate to target on the waiver wire.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Devin Neal Set to Sign with Vikings
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 29, 2026, 4:38 PM ETThe Minnesota Vikings are signing running back Devin Neal, per Jordan Schultz of The Schultz Report. Neal appeared in 10 games (three starts) for the New Orleans Saints in 2025, recording 206 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 57 carries and hauling in 17 catches for 104 yards on 19 targets. With running back Jordan Mason (thumb) currently on Injured Reserve, Minnesota has been looking to flesh out its running back depth behind veteran back Aaron Jones Sr. Neal now joins DeeJay Dallas and Demond Claiborne as potential rotational backs for the Vikings. As long as Jones Sr. remains healthy, he will likely handle the majority of Minnesota's backfield work for as long as Mason is sidelined. Still, Neal could be worth a speculative add in deep fantasy leagues as a potential handcuff running back option.--Will Brady
Source: The Schultz Report - Jordan Schultz
Kirk Cousins Emerging as a Must-Roster Quarterback in Two-QB Leagues
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 29, 2026, 4:25 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins has been one of the surprise success stories of the 2026 season so far, completing 67.4% of his pass attempts for 661 yards, nine touchdowns, and three interceptions across his first three games played. Cousins has thrown for exactly three touchdowns in each contest so far, which is likely to regress over the course of the season. Still, the Raiders offense has been much improved this year despite being without star tight end Brock Bowers for the first two weeks of the season. With Bowers making his return in Week 3 and looking like a true impact pass-catcher, fantasy managers can start to buy into Cousins' resurgence. In two-quarterback league formats, Cousins profiles as a must-add waiver-wire target ahead of his Week 4 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Tank Bigsby Remains a High-End Handcuff RB Despite Rough Week 3
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 29, 2026, 4:19 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Tank Bigsby had a rough game in his team's Week 3 loss to the Chicago Bears, as he lost a fumble on his lone touch of the night. Bigsby has had some issues with ball security in his career, which could lead to a diminished role with the Eagles going forward. However, assuming Bigsby can avoid fumbles from here on out, he profiles as the primary backup running back in Philadelphia behind Saquon Barkley. As long as Barkley remains healthy, Bigsby's path to fantasy production is limited. Still, Bigsby profiles as a high-end handcuff option for fantasy managers who could emerge as a must-start running back if Barkley were to miss any time with an injury. In leagues with 12 or more teams, fantasy managers should consider targeting Bigsby on the waiver wire.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Aaron Rodgers a Must-Add in Two-QB Formats Entering Week 4
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 29, 2026, 4:11 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had his best game of the 2026 season in his team's Week 3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, completing 19 of 34 pass attempts for 292 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. The 42-year-old was not nearly as successful in Pittsburgh's first two games of the season, totaling just 408 passing yards and one touchdown pass. Still, Rodgers proved in Week 3 that he's still capable of putting together a productive fantasy performance in the right matchups. The Steelers have a relatively favorable run of opponents coming up, as they will take on the Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the next three weeks. In any two-quarterback league where he's not already rostered, Rodgers should be a target on the waiver wire for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Kendrick Bourne Still Has Some PPR Appeal
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 29, 2026, 3:51 PM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Kendrick Bourne still has some value in deeper PPR formats, even though his production has cooled considerably since Week 1. Bourne caught eight passes for 75 yards in the opener, but he has managed only four receptions for 33 yards over the last two games. That includes two catches for 22 yards in Sunday's loss to San Francisco. He remains Arizona's preferred option from the slot, which gives him a path to useful reception totals when the passing volume is there. The problem is that the targets have not stayed anywhere near his Week 1 level. Bourne enters Week 4 with 12 catches for 108 yards and no touchdowns through three games. RotoBaller currently lists him as a 14-team PPR add, which fits his role much better than the standard-league waiver conversation. He is not a player to chase aggressively, but the slot usage keeps him relevant as depth if the targets pick back up.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Ryan Flournoy's Target Volume Keeps Him Interesting
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 29, 2026, 3:35 PM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy remains worth watching in deeper PPR leagues after drawing a season-high eight targets in Sunday's loss to Baltimore. He caught only two of them for 22 yards, so the production still has not matched the opportunities. Flournoy now has nine receptions for 67 yards on 18 targets through three games while continuing to work behind CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens in the Dallas passing game. That makes him difficult to trust as an immediate starter, but 18 targets through three weeks is enough to keep him in the conversation. Flournoy ranks 44th overall among RotoBaller's Week 4 waiver options, with the recommendation geared toward 14-team PPR formats. He is a reasonable bench stash in deeper leagues if the targets continue, while managers in standard 10- or 12-team leagues can still wait to see if the production starts to follow.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Rashod Bateman Better Suited to Deeper Leagues
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 29, 2026, 3:23 PM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman remains a deeper-league waiver option after Zay Flowers returned to the lineup in Week 3. Bateman caught seven of nine targets for 88 yards and a touchdown with Flowers out against New Orleans, then dropped to two catches for 37 yards in Sunday's win over Dallas. Flowers came back and immediately led Baltimore with five receptions for 84 yards, while Lamar Jackson attempted only 20 passes. Bateman still made one of the Ravens' bigger plays with a 31-yard catch, but his weekly target volume is harder to trust when Flowers is healthy. He has nine receptions for 125 yards and one touchdown through three games. Bateman sits 42nd overall on RotoBaller's current Week 4 waiver board, where the recommendation is for 14-team leagues. He is worth holding or adding in deeper formats, but he is more of a bench receiver than a priority claim in standard leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Xavier Hutchinson Has Short-Term Waiver Appeal
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 29, 2026, 3:13 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson has some short-term waiver appeal heading into Week 4, though his value could change quickly if Nico Collins returns. Hutchinson caught three of six targets for 51 yards in Sunday's loss to Indianapolis and added four yards on two carries. He has now seen 21 targets through three games, turning them into nine catches for 120 yards, with Collins missing the last two contests because of a hamstring injury. Houston is hopeful Collins can return against Dallas, which would likely push Hutchinson back down the target pecking order. Hutchinson also left Sunday's game late after a 28-yard catch and was evaluated in the medical tent, so his own status is worth monitoring. He sits 38th on RotoBaller's Week 4 waiver board at 7% rostered, with a recommendation for 12-team leagues. That makes Hutchinson a reasonable short-term add, but not someone fantasy managers need to chase aggressively if Collins is close to returning.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Ben Johnson Non-Committal on QB Situation Entering Week 4
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 29, 2026, 2:36 PM ETChicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson did not say much about the team's quarterback situation heading into Week 4 against the New York Jets when he was asked about it on Tuesday on ESPN 1000, according to Sean Hammond of The Chicago Tribune. "We'll see how it plays out all week," Johnson said. Starting QB Caleb Williams suffered a strained hamstring late in the Week 3 loss to the division-rival Minnesota Vikings and was ruled out for the Monday night game against the Philadelphia Eagles. With backup Tyson Bagent in the league's concussion protocol for most of the week, veteran third-stringer Case Keenum ended up making the start for Chicago in Week 3. The 38-year-old turned back the clock to stun the Eagles in a 27-7 win, in which he went 24-for-34 passing for 247 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Keenum added a one-yard rushing score for good measure. It was an unexpectedly strong performance, but if Williams needs another week to recover, it seems likely that Johnson will give Keenum another start in Chicago this Sunday versus the Jets.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Chicago Tribune - Sean Hammond
Titans Not Considering Benching Cam Ward
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 29, 2026, 2:31 PM ETTennessee Titans second-year quarterback Cam Ward continued to struggle in Sunday's Week 3 loss to the New York Giants, dropping the Titans to 0-3 and Ward to 3-17 since entering the league as the first overall pick in 2025. The Athletic's Mike Jones writes that Ward's overall play "raises central questions about whether he is truly grasping the mental demands of the position or whether a benching could spark much-needed growth." When asked if he would consider sitting Ward, head coach Robert Saleh offered a quick, unexpounded "No." The 24-year-old has completed 62.5% of his passes for 504 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in three games played. He has failed to go over 200 yards passing in a game this year and ranks 25th in passer rating (80.9), 22nd in completion percentage (62.5), and dead last in most advanced analytics categories, including EPA/play and success rate. If the Titans do eventually decide to bench Ward if his play does not improve, it would be veteran backup Mitchell Trubisky who would be the next man up under center for the Titans.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Mike Jones
Jason Sanders Signed to Jets' Active Roster
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 29, 2026, 2:17 PM ETThe New York Jets waived kicker Blake Grupe on Tuesday and signed kicker Jason Sanders to their active 53-man roster, a source told Brian Costello of The New York Post. Sanders has been elevated from the practice squad in the first three weeks of the season and has been solid while serving as the starting placekicker early in the 2026 season. The 30-year-old former seventh-round pick by the Miami Dolphins in 2018 from New Mexico has made five of his six field-goal attempts (2-for-3 from 50-plus yards) and all five of his extra-point tries through his first three games with the Jets. Sanders missed all of last season with an injury, but now that he is healthy and kicking for an improved Jets offense, he will have some weekly streaming appeal in fantasy football in the right matchups. Fantasy managers should probably go in another direction in Week 4, with the Jets traveling to Chicago to take on the Bears. Through three weeks, the Bears defense has allowed only 17.7 points per game, and kicking in the Windy City is usually difficult.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The New York Post - Brian Costello
Texans Open to Leaning More into the Passing Game
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 29, 2026, 2:09 PM ETHouston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans told Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle that he is willing to lean more into the passing game going forward with the running game stalling out. The Texans lost a close one on Sunday in Week 3 to the division-rival Indianapolis Colts to fall to 0-3, and they now face a must-win game this Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. Houston ranks 28th in yards per carry at 3.6 and 30th in rushing yards, averaging just 84.6 per game, through the first three weeks of the 2026 season. The Texans' lack of success on the ground is not just on running backs David Montgomery and Woody Marks, as the offensive line has struggled to open running lanes consistently. It has not helped that the Texans have been without top receiver Nico Collins (hamstring) for the last two games, but they could get him back this weekend against Dallas. Quarterback C.J. Stroud had his worst game of the year against the Colts, but he has completed 60% of his passes for 794 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions through three games. If the Texans lean more into the passing game once Collins returns, Stroud could continue what has been a strong fantasy season so far.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Houston Chronicle - Jonathan M. Alexander