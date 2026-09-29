Dohnte Meyers an Intriguing Deep-League Stash Candidate
Sep 29, 2026, 4:48 PM ETCincinnati Bengals rookie wide receiver Dohnte Meyers had the best game of his young career in his team's Week 3 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, recording three catches for 29 yards on five targets. With Bengals wideout Andrei Iosivas (thumb) currently on Injured Reserve due to a thumb injury, Meyers appears to be the WR3 in Cincinnati behind star Bengals wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. As long as Chase and Higgins remain healthy, Meyers is unlikely to see enough consistent target volume to provide fantasy-relevant production. However, the 26-year-old is now just one injury away from potentially emerging as a key piece in the pass-heavy Bengals offense. In deeper fantasy leagues, Meyers profiles as an under-the-radar stash candidate to target on the waiver wire.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
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Devin Neal Set to Sign with Vikings
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 29, 2026, 4:38 PM ETThe Minnesota Vikings are signing running back Devin Neal, per Jordan Schultz of The Schultz Report. Neal appeared in 10 games (three starts) for the New Orleans Saints in 2025, recording 206 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 57 carries and hauling in 17 catches for 104 yards on 19 targets. With running back Jordan Mason (thumb) currently on Injured Reserve, Minnesota has been looking to flesh out its running back depth behind veteran back Aaron Jones Sr. Neal now joins DeeJay Dallas and Demond Claiborne as potential rotational backs for the Vikings. As long as Jones Sr. remains healthy, he will likely handle the majority of Minnesota's backfield work for as long as Mason is sidelined. Still, Neal could be worth a speculative add in deep fantasy leagues as a potential handcuff running back option.--Will Brady
Source: The Schultz Report - Jordan Schultz
Kirk Cousins Emerging as a Must-Roster Quarterback in Two-QB Leagues
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 29, 2026, 4:25 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins has been one of the surprise success stories of the 2026 season so far, completing 67.4% of his pass attempts for 661 yards, nine touchdowns, and three interceptions across his first three games played. Cousins has thrown for exactly three touchdowns in each contest so far, which is likely to regress over the course of the season. Still, the Raiders offense has been much improved this year despite being without star tight end Brock Bowers for the first two weeks of the season. With Bowers making his return in Week 3 and looking like a true impact pass-catcher, fantasy managers can start to buy into Cousins' resurgence. In two-quarterback league formats, Cousins profiles as a must-add waiver-wire target ahead of his Week 4 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Tank Bigsby Remains a High-End Handcuff RB Despite Rough Week 3
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 29, 2026, 4:19 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Tank Bigsby had a rough game in his team's Week 3 loss to the Chicago Bears, as he lost a fumble on his lone touch of the night. Bigsby has had some issues with ball security in his career, which could lead to a diminished role with the Eagles going forward. However, assuming Bigsby can avoid fumbles from here on out, he profiles as the primary backup running back in Philadelphia behind Saquon Barkley. As long as Barkley remains healthy, Bigsby's path to fantasy production is limited. Still, Bigsby profiles as a high-end handcuff option for fantasy managers who could emerge as a must-start running back if Barkley were to miss any time with an injury. In leagues with 12 or more teams, fantasy managers should consider targeting Bigsby on the waiver wire.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Aaron Rodgers a Must-Add in Two-QB Formats Entering Week 4
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 29, 2026, 4:11 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had his best game of the 2026 season in his team's Week 3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, completing 19 of 34 pass attempts for 292 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. The 42-year-old was not nearly as successful in Pittsburgh's first two games of the season, totaling just 408 passing yards and one touchdown pass. Still, Rodgers proved in Week 3 that he's still capable of putting together a productive fantasy performance in the right matchups. The Steelers have a relatively favorable run of opponents coming up, as they will take on the Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the next three weeks. In any two-quarterback league where he's not already rostered, Rodgers should be a target on the waiver wire for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Kendrick Bourne Still Has Some PPR Appeal
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 29, 2026, 3:51 PM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Kendrick Bourne still has some value in deeper PPR formats, even though his production has cooled considerably since Week 1. Bourne caught eight passes for 75 yards in the opener, but he has managed only four receptions for 33 yards over the last two games. That includes two catches for 22 yards in Sunday's loss to San Francisco. He remains Arizona's preferred option from the slot, which gives him a path to useful reception totals when the passing volume is there. The problem is that the targets have not stayed anywhere near his Week 1 level. Bourne enters Week 4 with 12 catches for 108 yards and no touchdowns through three games. RotoBaller currently lists him as a 14-team PPR add, which fits his role much better than the standard-league waiver conversation. He is not a player to chase aggressively, but the slot usage keeps him relevant as depth if the targets pick back up.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Ryan Flournoy's Target Volume Keeps Him Interesting
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 29, 2026, 3:35 PM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy remains worth watching in deeper PPR leagues after drawing a season-high eight targets in Sunday's loss to Baltimore. He caught only two of them for 22 yards, so the production still has not matched the opportunities. Flournoy now has nine receptions for 67 yards on 18 targets through three games while continuing to work behind CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens in the Dallas passing game. That makes him difficult to trust as an immediate starter, but 18 targets through three weeks is enough to keep him in the conversation. Flournoy ranks 44th overall among RotoBaller's Week 4 waiver options, with the recommendation geared toward 14-team PPR formats. He is a reasonable bench stash in deeper leagues if the targets continue, while managers in standard 10- or 12-team leagues can still wait to see if the production starts to follow.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Rashod Bateman Better Suited to Deeper Leagues
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 29, 2026, 3:23 PM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman remains a deeper-league waiver option after Zay Flowers returned to the lineup in Week 3. Bateman caught seven of nine targets for 88 yards and a touchdown with Flowers out against New Orleans, then dropped to two catches for 37 yards in Sunday's win over Dallas. Flowers came back and immediately led Baltimore with five receptions for 84 yards, while Lamar Jackson attempted only 20 passes. Bateman still made one of the Ravens' bigger plays with a 31-yard catch, but his weekly target volume is harder to trust when Flowers is healthy. He has nine receptions for 125 yards and one touchdown through three games. Bateman sits 42nd overall on RotoBaller's current Week 4 waiver board, where the recommendation is for 14-team leagues. He is worth holding or adding in deeper formats, but he is more of a bench receiver than a priority claim in standard leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Xavier Hutchinson Has Short-Term Waiver Appeal
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 29, 2026, 3:13 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson has some short-term waiver appeal heading into Week 4, though his value could change quickly if Nico Collins returns. Hutchinson caught three of six targets for 51 yards in Sunday's loss to Indianapolis and added four yards on two carries. He has now seen 21 targets through three games, turning them into nine catches for 120 yards, with Collins missing the last two contests because of a hamstring injury. Houston is hopeful Collins can return against Dallas, which would likely push Hutchinson back down the target pecking order. Hutchinson also left Sunday's game late after a 28-yard catch and was evaluated in the medical tent, so his own status is worth monitoring. He sits 38th on RotoBaller's Week 4 waiver board at 7% rostered, with a recommendation for 12-team leagues. That makes Hutchinson a reasonable short-term add, but not someone fantasy managers need to chase aggressively if Collins is close to returning.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Ben Johnson Non-Committal on QB Situation Entering Week 4
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 29, 2026, 2:36 PM ETChicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson did not say much about the team's quarterback situation heading into Week 4 against the New York Jets when he was asked about it on Tuesday on ESPN 1000, according to Sean Hammond of The Chicago Tribune. "We'll see how it plays out all week," Johnson said. Starting QB Caleb Williams suffered a strained hamstring late in the Week 3 loss to the division-rival Minnesota Vikings and was ruled out for the Monday night game against the Philadelphia Eagles. With backup Tyson Bagent in the league's concussion protocol for most of the week, veteran third-stringer Case Keenum ended up making the start for Chicago in Week 3. The 38-year-old turned back the clock to stun the Eagles in a 27-7 win, in which he went 24-for-34 passing for 247 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Keenum added a one-yard rushing score for good measure. It was an unexpectedly strong performance, but if Williams needs another week to recover, it seems likely that Johnson will give Keenum another start in Chicago this Sunday versus the Jets.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Chicago Tribune - Sean Hammond
Titans Not Considering Benching Cam Ward
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 29, 2026, 2:31 PM ETTennessee Titans second-year quarterback Cam Ward continued to struggle in Sunday's Week 3 loss to the New York Giants, dropping the Titans to 0-3 and Ward to 3-17 since entering the league as the first overall pick in 2025. The Athletic's Mike Jones writes that Ward's overall play "raises central questions about whether he is truly grasping the mental demands of the position or whether a benching could spark much-needed growth." When asked if he would consider sitting Ward, head coach Robert Saleh offered a quick, unexpounded "No." The 24-year-old has completed 62.5% of his passes for 504 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in three games played. He has failed to go over 200 yards passing in a game this year and ranks 25th in passer rating (80.9), 22nd in completion percentage (62.5), and dead last in most advanced analytics categories, including EPA/play and success rate. If the Titans do eventually decide to bench Ward if his play does not improve, it would be veteran backup Mitchell Trubisky who would be the next man up under center for the Titans.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Mike Jones
Jason Sanders Signed to Jets' Active Roster
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 29, 2026, 2:17 PM ETThe New York Jets waived kicker Blake Grupe on Tuesday and signed kicker Jason Sanders to their active 53-man roster, a source told Brian Costello of The New York Post. Sanders has been elevated from the practice squad in the first three weeks of the season and has been solid while serving as the starting placekicker early in the 2026 season. The 30-year-old former seventh-round pick by the Miami Dolphins in 2018 from New Mexico has made five of his six field-goal attempts (2-for-3 from 50-plus yards) and all five of his extra-point tries through his first three games with the Jets. Sanders missed all of last season with an injury, but now that he is healthy and kicking for an improved Jets offense, he will have some weekly streaming appeal in fantasy football in the right matchups. Fantasy managers should probably go in another direction in Week 4, with the Jets traveling to Chicago to take on the Bears. Through three weeks, the Bears defense has allowed only 17.7 points per game, and kicking in the Windy City is usually difficult.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The New York Post - Brian Costello
Texans Open to Leaning More into the Passing Game
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 29, 2026, 2:09 PM ETHouston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans told Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle that he is willing to lean more into the passing game going forward with the running game stalling out. The Texans lost a close one on Sunday in Week 3 to the division-rival Indianapolis Colts to fall to 0-3, and they now face a must-win game this Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. Houston ranks 28th in yards per carry at 3.6 and 30th in rushing yards, averaging just 84.6 per game, through the first three weeks of the 2026 season. The Texans' lack of success on the ground is not just on running backs David Montgomery and Woody Marks, as the offensive line has struggled to open running lanes consistently. It has not helped that the Texans have been without top receiver Nico Collins (hamstring) for the last two games, but they could get him back this weekend against Dallas. Quarterback C.J. Stroud had his worst game of the year against the Colts, but he has completed 60% of his passes for 794 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions through three games. If the Texans lean more into the passing game once Collins returns, Stroud could continue what has been a strong fantasy season so far.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Houston Chronicle - Jonathan M. Alexander
Michael Penix Jr. a Potential Streamer in Monday Night Divisional Matchup
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 29, 2026, 2:00 PM ETAtlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (knee) made his first start in over 10 months in his team's Thursday night win over the Packers, and while he had obvious rust to work through early, he ended the night with 256 yards and a touchdown. With the strange scheduling quirk of going from Thursday to Monday, the Falcons now have four extra days of rest and preparation ahead of a divisional clash with the Saints. After finishing as the fantasy QB21 in his return to action, Penix is a viable streaming option in a Week 4 matchup with one of the week's highest projected scores, and he is readily available on most waiver wires after going largely undrafted in single-quarterback leagues.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Marcus Mariota Remains One of the NFL's Best Backup Quarterbacks
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 29, 2026, 1:50 PM ETWashington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota threw three touchdown passes in Sunday's upset victory over the Seahawks, finishing the week as the fantasy QB13. The veteran backup has now averaged 17.7 fantasy points across his last nine starts, topping 21 points four times in that span. Jayden Daniels (elbow) is expected to travel with the team to London, but his status remains up in the air, and after gutting out a victory against one of the league's premier defensive units, Mariota could be in line for a second start against an Indianapolis Colts team that has allowed the third most passing yards through three weeks. Still possessing elite rushing upside even at nearly 33 years old, Mariota makes for a strong potential streaming option in Week 4.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Makai Lemon a Week 4 Add as His Role Continues to Grow
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 29, 2026, 1:39 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles rookie first-round wide receiver Makai Lemon has seen his snap counts and route participation hold relatively steady through the first three games of his career, but in a Monday night loss to the Bears in which quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for only 153 yards, the rookie showed flashes of growth. Lemon converted his four targets into three receptions and a season-best 29 yards, racking up most of that yardage after the catch, and he should only see his involvement grow. The 2026 first-round pick is unlikely to be readily available on most waiver wires, but he is a must-add wherever still available, and he could soon work his way into the flex conversation as he continues to earn more targets.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Jordan Watkins a Name to Look for on Waiver Wires as Next Man Up
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 29, 2026, 1:25 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jordan Watkins caught two passes in Sunday's win over the Cardinals, matching his total from his 2025 rookie season, and he could be thrust into a featured role in a Niners offense that continues to impress despite a growing list of injuries. Veteran Mike Evans (ribs) is considered day-to-day with the rib strain that knocked him out of Sunday's victory, allowing Watkins to turn his two receptions into 60 yards. Quarterback Brock Purdy is playing at an MVP level, and if Evans is unable to suit up against the Broncos, Watkins could feature heavily in two-receiver sets alongside Deebo Samuel Sr., making the 2025 fourth-round pick one of the week's top short-term adds.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Kayshon Boutte Still Holds Long-Term Value on Waivers
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 29, 2026, 1:12 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Kayshon Boutte has caught only six passes through the first three games of his Texans tenure, but it's reasonable to assume he could soon work his way into a larger role. Boutte was acquired less than a month before the regular season began, and a gradual ramp-up period was always a possibility. With two-time Pro Bowler Nico Collins (hamstring) missing the last two games, much of the Texans' passing offense has run through tight end Dalton Schultz, but even as Collins nears a return, the team could still benefit from another outside presence. Boutte scored a career-high seven touchdowns in his final season with the Patriots while averaging over 17 yards per reception, and if he can keep building chemistry with quarterback C.J. Stroud, he could work his way back into the flex conversation in deeper leagues, making him a worthy stash from this week's waiver wire.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Giants Releasing Odell Beckham Jr.
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 29, 2026, 1:02 PM ETThe New York Giants are releasing veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on Tuesday, sources told Jordan Schultz. Beckham made the Giants' 53-man roster with a strong training camp and preseason, but he has not been featured much on offense through the first three weeks of the season, and the two sides have decided that a mutual parting was best for everyone. It gives OBJ another opportunity to catch on with a team in a better situation where his talents can be better utilized. Although the Giants have had some tough luck with injuries to key players early on, their receiving corps is still quite deep. The 33-year-old Beckham played only 16% of the offensive snaps in Week 1, followed by 5% in Week 2 and 9% in Week 3, leading to zero catches on just one target. The former first-rounder in 2014 from LSU is nearing the end of his NFL career, and although he could latch on with another WR-needy team (maybe the San Francisco 49ers), his path back to fantasy relevance likely remains a long shot.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Jordan Schultz
Jayden Daniels Could Have Offseason Elbow Surgery
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 29, 2026, 12:31 PM ETWashington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (elbow) will avoid surgery on his dislocated left elbow for now, but ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that Daniels will probably require surgery after the 2026 season. With that said, Schefter does not believe that Daniels will be active for the Week 4 game in London on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, which would be his second straight missed game after dislocating his elbow in the Week 2 loss to the division-rival Dallas Cowboys. But Daniels is expected to return sooner rather than later, and head coach Dan Quinn said that he expects Daniels to be on the practice field in some fashion this week. The 25-year-old former second overall pick from LSU put on a show as a rookie in 2024 and led the Commanders to the NFC Championship, but he managed to play in only seven games last year after he dislocated his left elbow the first time. Daniels has high-end QB1 upside because of his dual-threat abilities at the position, but his inability to stay healthy has become a real concern in real life and in fantasy. If he is not cleared to play in London this week, veteran Marcus Mariota will look to lead Washington to a second straight win.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Giants Could Turn to J.J. McCarthy in the "Near Future"
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 29, 2026, 12:24 PM ETLeague sources told SNY's Connor Hughes that the New York Giants do not give up a fifth-round pick unless they plan to play quarterback J.J. McCarthy in the "near future." McCarthy was the Minnesota Vikings' 10th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft from Michigan. The 23-year-old was on track to start in his rookie year before a knee injury ended his season early and handed the job to Sam Darnold. Minnesota then let Darnold walk in free agency and handed the starting gig to McCarthy in 2025, but he crashed and burned as a first-time starter, throwing for 1,632 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions while missing extended time with injuries. He was erratic on the field and showed maturity concerns off the field, which is why the Vikings brought in Kyler Murray to compete with him this summer. Murray won the job, and McCarthy fell to third string, behind Carson Wentz. With Jaxson Dart (knee) done for the year, McCarthy gives the G-Men a gritty competitor who is mobile and has a strong arm. Veteran Jameis Winston won his first game as the starter in Week 3, but as soon as McCarthy is up to speed with head coach John Harbaugh's offense, he could get the nod to start games in New York.--Keith Hernandez
Source: SNY - Connor Hughes