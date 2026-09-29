Makai Lemon a Week 4 Add as His Role Continues to Grow
Sep 29, 2026, 1:39 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles rookie first-round wide receiver Makai Lemon has seen his snap counts and route participation hold relatively steady through the first three games of his career, but in a Monday night loss to the Bears in which quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for only 153 yards, the rookie showed flashes of growth. Lemon converted his four targets into three receptions and a season-best 29 yards, racking up most of that yardage after the catch, and he should only see his involvement grow. The 2026 first-round pick is unlikely to be readily available on most waiver wires, but he is a must-add wherever still available, and he could soon work his way into the flex conversation as he continues to earn more targets.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
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Marcus Mariota Remains One of the NFL's Best Backup Quarterbacks
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 29, 2026, 1:50 PM ETWashington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota threw three touchdown passes in Sunday's upset victory over the Seahawks, finishing the week as the fantasy QB13. The veteran backup has now averaged 17.7 fantasy points across his last nine starts, topping 21 points four times in that span. Jayden Daniels (elbow) is expected to travel with the team to London, but his status remains up in the air, and after gutting out a victory against one of the league's premier defensive units, Mariota could be in line for a second start against an Indianapolis Colts team that has allowed the third most passing yards through three weeks. Still possessing elite rushing upside even at nearly 33 years old, Mariota makes for a strong potential streaming option in Week 4.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Jordan Watkins a Name to Look for on Waiver Wires as Next Man Up
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 29, 2026, 1:25 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jordan Watkins caught two passes in Sunday's win over the Cardinals, matching his total from his 2025 rookie season, and he could be thrust into a featured role in a Niners offense that continues to impress despite a growing list of injuries. Veteran Mike Evans (ribs) is considered day-to-day with the rib strain that knocked him out of Sunday's victory, allowing Watkins to turn his two receptions into 60 yards. Quarterback Brock Purdy is playing at an MVP level, and if Evans is unable to suit up against the Broncos, Watkins could feature heavily in two-receiver sets alongside Deebo Samuel Sr., making the 2025 fourth-round pick one of the week's top short-term adds.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Kayshon Boutte Still Holds Long-Term Value on Waivers
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 29, 2026, 1:12 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Kayshon Boutte has caught only six passes through the first three games of his Texans tenure, but it's reasonable to assume he could soon work his way into a larger role. Boutte was acquired less than a month before the regular season began, and a gradual ramp-up period was always a possibility. With two-time Pro Bowler Nico Collins (hamstring) missing the last two games, much of the Texans' passing offense has run through tight end Dalton Schultz, but even as Collins nears a return, the team could still benefit from another outside presence. Boutte scored a career-high seven touchdowns in his final season with the Patriots while averaging over 17 yards per reception, and if he can keep building chemistry with quarterback C.J. Stroud, he could work his way back into the flex conversation in deeper leagues, making him a worthy stash from this week's waiver wire.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Giants Releasing Odell Beckham Jr.
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 29, 2026, 1:02 PM ETThe New York Giants are releasing veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on Tuesday, sources told Jordan Schultz. Beckham made the Giants' 53-man roster with a strong training camp and preseason, but he has not been featured much on offense through the first three weeks of the season, and the two sides have decided that a mutual parting was best for everyone. It gives OBJ another opportunity to catch on with a team in a better situation where his talents can be better utilized. Although the Giants have had some tough luck with injuries to key players early on, their receiving corps is still quite deep. The 33-year-old Beckham played only 16% of the offensive snaps in Week 1, followed by 5% in Week 2 and 9% in Week 3, leading to zero catches on just one target. The former first-rounder in 2014 from LSU is nearing the end of his NFL career, and although he could latch on with another WR-needy team (maybe the San Francisco 49ers), his path back to fantasy relevance likely remains a long shot.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Jordan Schultz
Jayden Daniels Could Have Offseason Elbow Surgery
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 29, 2026, 12:31 PM ETWashington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (elbow) will avoid surgery on his dislocated left elbow for now, but ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that Daniels will probably require surgery after the 2026 season. With that said, Schefter does not believe that Daniels will be active for the Week 4 game in London on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, which would be his second straight missed game after dislocating his elbow in the Week 2 loss to the division-rival Dallas Cowboys. But Daniels is expected to return sooner rather than later, and head coach Dan Quinn said that he expects Daniels to be on the practice field in some fashion this week. The 25-year-old former second overall pick from LSU put on a show as a rookie in 2024 and led the Commanders to the NFC Championship, but he managed to play in only seven games last year after he dislocated his left elbow the first time. Daniels has high-end QB1 upside because of his dual-threat abilities at the position, but his inability to stay healthy has become a real concern in real life and in fantasy. If he is not cleared to play in London this week, veteran Marcus Mariota will look to lead Washington to a second straight win.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Giants Could Turn to J.J. McCarthy in the "Near Future"
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 29, 2026, 12:24 PM ETLeague sources told SNY's Connor Hughes that the New York Giants do not give up a fifth-round pick unless they plan to play quarterback J.J. McCarthy in the "near future." McCarthy was the Minnesota Vikings' 10th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft from Michigan. The 23-year-old was on track to start in his rookie year before a knee injury ended his season early and handed the job to Sam Darnold. Minnesota then let Darnold walk in free agency and handed the starting gig to McCarthy in 2025, but he crashed and burned as a first-time starter, throwing for 1,632 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions while missing extended time with injuries. He was erratic on the field and showed maturity concerns off the field, which is why the Vikings brought in Kyler Murray to compete with him this summer. Murray won the job, and McCarthy fell to third string, behind Carson Wentz. With Jaxson Dart (knee) done for the year, McCarthy gives the G-Men a gritty competitor who is mobile and has a strong arm. Veteran Jameis Winston won his first game as the starter in Week 3, but as soon as McCarthy is up to speed with head coach John Harbaugh's offense, he could get the nod to start games in New York.--Keith Hernandez
Source: SNY - Connor Hughes
Jaylen Warren Could Continue to be Workhorse for Steelers
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 29, 2026, 12:16 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren was one of the most important reasons that the offense was able to get back on track in the Week 3 win over the division-rival Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, and he served in a workhorse role with Rico Dowdle out with a toe injury. On 20 touches, Warren produced a career-high 176 yards from scrimmage. "He is one of the toughest guys I've ever played with, and I just can't say enough about his energy and the way he runs the football and the way he cares about his teammates," quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. The Athletic's Mike DeFabo suggests that it might be time for Pittsburgh to put more on Warren's plate, even with Dowdle returns to the fold. Warren has displayed the versatility to play on every down and has the toughness to play through pain and the stamina to last deep into games. Through the first two games in 2026, Warren and Dowdle were part of an almost even backfield split. Since entering the NFL, Warren has the ninth-highest yards per carry (4.8) and the ninth-most yards after contact per rush (3.3). On a short week with a Thursday night game against the division-rival Cleveland Browns, Dowdle could be held out for a second straight game, making Warren an absolute must-start fantasy RB.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Mike DeFabo
George Holani's Receiving Work Keeps Him on the Waiver Radar
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 29, 2026, 12:01 PM ETSeattle Seahawks running back George Holani has some PPR stash appeal after a more involved Week 3 than his rushing line suggests. Holani carried three times for 10 yards in Sunday's loss to Washington, but he also caught five passes for 48 yards, giving him eight touches and 58 total yards. He played 24 offensive snaps, matching Emanuel Wilson and finishing ahead of Jadarian Price's 19. Price's second straight lost fumble only adds more uncertainty to the backfield, while Zach Charbonnet is not yet ready to return to practice. He lands 50th overall on RotoBaller's Week 4 waiver board at 6% rostered, with a recommendation for 14-team PPR leagues. Holani is still a deeper-league add, but the receiving work gives him a better case than his three-carry total alone would suggest.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jacoby Brissett Has Short-Term Value for QB-Needy Managers
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 29, 2026, 11:48 AM ETArizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett is worth a look for managers digging deeper for Week 4 quarterback help. Brissett completed 38 of 52 passes for 280 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's loss to San Francisco, then added another score on the ground. The 52 attempts were a season high after he threw 37 passes in Week 1 and 28 in Week 2, so there was plenty of volume to work with. The upcoming schedule helps, too. Arizona visits the Giants in Week 4 before hosting Detroit the following week, and both matchups have Brissett on the short-term fantasy radar. He checks in 71st overall on RotoBaller's current waiver board, where the recommendation is geared toward two-quarterback leagues. Brissett makes the most sense as a 2QB or Superflex pickup, though managers in deeper one-quarterback formats can also consider him as a matchup-based streamer.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Kaleb Johnson Worth Watching After Increased Week 3 Work
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 29, 2026, 11:39 AM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Kaleb Johnson is starting to carve out a larger role, but he remains a deeper-league stash heading into Week 4. Johnson carried four times for six yards and caught one pass for 10 yards in Thursday's loss to Atlanta after rushing eight times for 32 yards in Week 2. The more interesting development is the backfield rotation. Johnson played 22 offensive snaps against the Falcons, ahead of MarShawn Lloyd's 15, while Chris Brooks still led the group with 26. Johnson did not play an offensive snap in Week 1, so his role is clearly moving in the right direction, even if Green Bay is still using multiple backs. RotoBaller has Johnson 46th overall on its Week 4 waiver board, at 6% rostered, with a recommendation for 14-team leagues. He is worth stashing in deeper formats, but managers in standard 10- or 12-team leagues do not need to force the pickup yet.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Kareem Hunt Worth a Speculative Stash for Week 4
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 29, 2026, 11:29 AM ETFree-agent running back Kareem Hunt is a pure speculation stash for Week 4, but the timing makes him more interesting than he was a week ago. Injuries have hit several backfields around the league, and Hunt is still unsigned after spending 2025 with Kansas City. He appeared in all 17 games last season, rushing 163 times for 611 yards and eight touchdowns while adding 18 catches for 143 yards and another score. There is no confirmed visit or landing spot yet, so this is not a pickup for managers looking for immediate production. RotoBaller has Hunt 36th overall on its Week 4 waiver board, at 1% rostered, with a recommendation for 12-team leagues. That feels like the right range. Hunt is worth stashing if the bench spot is available, but he remains a bet on a team deciding it needs veteran help rather than a player with a defined fantasy role.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Greg Dulcich a Deep-League PPR Stash for Week 4
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 29, 2026, 11:13 AM ETMiami Dolphins tight end Greg Dulcich is back on the fantasy radar after catching five of seven targets for 55 yards in Sunday's 24-10 loss to Kansas City. He had managed only four catches for 35 yards over the first two games, so the jump to seven targets is the part worth watching. Dulcich also had a 42-yard reception, easily his biggest play of the season. He now has nine catches for 90 yards through three weeks and remains Miami's starting tight end. The waiver case is still more about possible growth than dependable production, though. RotoBaller has Dulcich 41st overall on its Week 4 waiver board, at 7% rostered, with a recommendation for 14-team PPR leagues. That keeps him in the deeper-league stash range for now. Managers in standard 10- or 12-team formats can leave him on the wire unless they are particularly thin at tight end.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Malik Willis a Deep-League Quarterback Add for Week 4
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 29, 2026, 11:07 AM ETMiami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis is a deeper-league waiver option heading into Week 4, with most of his fantasy appeal coming from his rushing ability. Willis completed 20 of 36 passes for 210 yards with no touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 24-10 loss to Kansas City, while adding 56 yards on nine carries. He has now rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown through three games, but the passing production has been much harder to trust. Willis has thrown for 627 yards with only one touchdown and two interceptions this season, and Miami has scored 13 points or fewer in all three games. RotoBaller has him at QB29 for Week 4 and 70th overall on its waiver board, where he is recommended in 14-team leagues. That keeps Willis in the deep-league and Superflex conversation, but he is not one of the stronger streaming choices in standard one-quarterback formats for Sunday's matchup with Minnesota.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Kalif Raymond Can Be a Solid Pickup in Larger Role
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 29, 2026, 10:02 AM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Kalif Raymond led the team with 91 receiving yards on six receptions in Week 3 against the Eagles, and the 10-year veteran from Holy Cross continues to get off to a fast start in his first season with the Bears. Raymond has caught 19 of 21 targets in his three games this season, and he has at least five catches and five targets in each game. Raymond has shown big-play potential throughout his career as a kick returner, and now that he's in a more regularly involved role in the offense, he continues to bring a high ceiling. For as long as he stays in this role, Raymond will be a sleeper FLEX play in the Bears' high-scoring offense.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Case Keenum Can Be an Emergency Option from the Waiver Wire
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 29, 2026, 9:42 AM ETChicago Bears quarterback Case Keenum showed he can still be a productive option for the Bears by stepping in on Monday and leading the team to a 27-7 win over the Eagles. Keenum threw for 247 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns, and he ran for a third score on four carries for six yards. The 38-year-old was a solid fantasy option in this game, but it isn't clear if he'll get another start now that Tyson Bagent will have a full week of preparation after clearing the NFL Concussion Protocol. Whoever starts will be in a tough matchup against Aaron Glenn's New York Jets defense. Keenum would be a low-end QB2 if he gets another start, so watch the situation closely to see what quarterback coach Ben Johnson turns to in Week 4.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Luther Burden III Clicks with Third-String QB
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 29, 2026, 9:29 AM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III had a great showing in Week 3 against the Eagles while working with third-string quarterback Case Keenum. Burden led the team with 11 targets and seven catches, racking up 61 receiving yards and his first touchdown of the season. He added a seven-yard rush as well. While Rome Odunze has run more routes and Kalif Raymond has more receiving yards, Burden leads the team in targets, and he should continue to be an effective option in coach Ben Johnson's offense, regardless of whether Keenum starts again, Tyson Bagent steps in, or Caleb Williams returns. Burden can be viewed as a strong WR3 with WR2 upside going forward, and he's a great addition with a high ceiling if you can target him in a trade.--Zach Thompson
Source: ESPN
Rome Odunze Has Another Quiet Game
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 29, 2026, 9:21 AM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze didn't put up a huge game despite his team finding plenty of success against the visiting Eagles. With Case Keenum stepping in as the starting QB, Odunze caught three passes on six targets for a total of 44 receiving yards. Both Kalif Raymond and Luther Burden III had more catches, receiving yards, and targets than Odunze, and each found the end zone, while Odunze is still looking for his first score of the season. He only has eight catches in his first three games and seems to be playing a reduced role. While he leads the team in routes run, he only has a 14.4% target share, which caps his upside going forward in the short term, as the Bears take on the Jets in Week 4.--Zach Thompson
Source: ESPN
Jalen Hurts Struggles in Road Loss
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 29, 2026, 9:14 AM ETPhiladelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts could not get his team's offense rolling on Monday Night Football against the Bears. He completed only 16 of 25 pass attempts for 153 passing yards, with no passing touchdowns and one interception. He did score on a one-yard plunge just before halftime and finished with 25 rushing yards, but his overall total was a letdown. He had to leave the field briefly in the second quarter to be checked for a concussion, with backup Andy Dalton stepping in and throwing an interception in the end zone, but Hurts was cleared and able to return. After taking their first loss of the season, Hurts and the Eagles will be home to take on the Rams in Week 4, before heading to London for Week 5 to face the Jaguars. Hurts will look to erase his disappointing showing in those two matchups, and his rushing potential gives him a high enough ceiling to keep him a starting QB in almost all formats.--Zach Thompson
Source: ESPN
Geno Smith Among the Top Waiver-Wire Targets for Week 4
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 29, 2026, 1:52 AM ETNew York Jets quarterback Geno Smith has emerged as one of the most appealing waiver wire options heading into Week 4 of the NFL season. In a somewhat shocking turn of events, Smith racked up 321 passing yards and three passing touchdowns on Sunday, becoming the 15th-highest-scoring quarterback in fantasy football this year. This is a huge feat on its own, but it's even more impressive when you consider that Smith didn't have one of his favorite targets, Adonai Mitchell (finger). Maybe Smith won't rack up three touchdowns every game going forward, but he at least proved that he's capable of producing meaningful fantasy value while keeping the Jets in competitive games. The veteran quarterback could find himself in another high-scoring game against the Bears next week, vaulting him to the mid-range QB2 territory and making him one of the top quarterbacks to target on waivers.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Oronde Gadsden Still a Worthwhile Streamer Despite Recent Dud
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 29, 2026, 1:47 AM ETLos Angeles Chargers tight end Oronde Gadsden is coming off an ugly performance in which he caught zero passes on three targets, but he's still one of the more appealing tight ends on the waiver wire ahead of Week 4. Gadsden took on a larger role this past week (57% snap share) after David Njoku (fibula) was placed on injured reserve. Barring anything unexpected, Njoku's injury will leave Gadsden in the No. 1 tight end role through Week 6, at the earliest. Los Angeles' offense hasn't looked amazing lately, but the 23-year-old is still one of the top targets in the Chargers' offense, so he should have some low-end fantasy appeal. Plus, we saw what he could do as Justin Herbert's primary tight end last year, when he caught 49 passes for 664 yards and three touchdowns. Gadsden is a solid waiver wire target in 12+ team leagues.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller