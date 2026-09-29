Malik Willis a Deep-League Quarterback Add for Week 4
Sep 29, 2026, 11:07 AM ETMiami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis is a deeper-league waiver option heading into Week 4, with most of his fantasy appeal coming from his rushing ability. Willis completed 20 of 36 passes for 210 yards with no touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 24-10 loss to Kansas City, while adding 56 yards on nine carries. He has now rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown through three games, but the passing production has been much harder to trust. Willis has thrown for 627 yards with only one touchdown and two interceptions this season, and Miami has scored 13 points or fewer in all three games. RotoBaller has him at QB29 for Week 4 and 70th overall on its waiver board, where he is recommended in 14-team leagues. That keeps Willis in the deep-league and Superflex conversation, but he is not one of the stronger streaming choices in standard one-quarterback formats for Sunday's matchup with Minnesota.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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Kalif Raymond Can Be a Solid Pickup in Larger Role
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 29, 2026, 10:02 AM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Kalif Raymond led the team with 91 receiving yards on six receptions in Week 3 against the Eagles, and the 10-year veteran from Holy Cross continues to get off to a fast start in his first season with the Bears. Raymond has caught 19 of 21 targets in his three games this season, and he has at least five catches and five targets in each game. Raymond has shown big-play potential throughout his career as a kick returner, and now that he's in a more regularly involved role in the offense, he continues to bring a high ceiling. For as long as he stays in this role, Raymond will be a sleeper FLEX play in the Bears' high-scoring offense.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Case Keenum Can Be an Emergency Option from the Waiver Wire
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 29, 2026, 9:42 AM ETChicago Bears quarterback Case Keenum showed he can still be a productive option for the Bears by stepping in on Monday and leading the team to a 27-7 win over the Eagles. Keenum threw for 247 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns, and he ran for a third score on four carries for six yards. The 38-year-old was a solid fantasy option in this game, but it isn't clear if he'll get another start now that Tyson Bagent will have a full week of preparation after clearing the NFL Concussion Protocol. Whoever starts will be in a tough matchup against Aaron Glenn's New York Jets defense. Keenum would be a low-end QB2 if he gets another start, so watch the situation closely to see what quarterback coach Ben Johnson turns to in Week 4.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Luther Burden III Clicks with Third-String QB
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 29, 2026, 9:29 AM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III had a great showing in Week 3 against the Eagles while working with third-string quarterback Case Keenum. Burden led the team with 11 targets and seven catches, racking up 61 receiving yards and his first touchdown of the season. He added a seven-yard rush as well. While Rome Odunze has run more routes and Kalif Raymond has more receiving yards, Burden leads the team in targets, and he should continue to be an effective option in coach Ben Johnson's offense, regardless of whether Keenum starts again, Tyson Bagent steps in, or Caleb Williams returns. Burden can be viewed as a strong WR3 with WR2 upside going forward, and he's a great addition with a high ceiling if you can target him in a trade.--Zach Thompson
Source: ESPN
Rome Odunze Has Another Quiet Game
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 29, 2026, 9:21 AM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze didn't put up a huge game despite his team finding plenty of success against the visiting Eagles. With Case Keenum stepping in as the starting QB, Odunze caught three passes on six targets for a total of 44 receiving yards. Both Kalif Raymond and Luther Burden III had more catches, receiving yards, and targets than Odunze, and each found the end zone, while Odunze is still looking for his first score of the season. He only has eight catches in his first three games and seems to be playing a reduced role. While he leads the team in routes run, he only has a 14.4% target share, which caps his upside going forward in the short term, as the Bears take on the Jets in Week 4.--Zach Thompson
Source: ESPN
Jalen Hurts Struggles in Road Loss
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 29, 2026, 9:14 AM ETPhiladelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts could not get his team's offense rolling on Monday Night Football against the Bears. He completed only 16 of 25 pass attempts for 153 passing yards, with no passing touchdowns and one interception. He did score on a one-yard plunge just before halftime and finished with 25 rushing yards, but his overall total was a letdown. He had to leave the field briefly in the second quarter to be checked for a concussion, with backup Andy Dalton stepping in and throwing an interception in the end zone, but Hurts was cleared and able to return. After taking their first loss of the season, Hurts and the Eagles will be home to take on the Rams in Week 4, before heading to London for Week 5 to face the Jaguars. Hurts will look to erase his disappointing showing in those two matchups, and his rushing potential gives him a high enough ceiling to keep him a starting QB in almost all formats.--Zach Thompson
Source: ESPN
Geno Smith Among the Top Waiver-Wire Targets for Week 4
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 29, 2026, 1:52 AM ETNew York Jets quarterback Geno Smith has emerged as one of the most appealing waiver wire options heading into Week 4 of the NFL season. In a somewhat shocking turn of events, Smith racked up 321 passing yards and three passing touchdowns on Sunday, becoming the 15th-highest-scoring quarterback in fantasy football this year. This is a huge feat on its own, but it's even more impressive when you consider that Smith didn't have one of his favorite targets, Adonai Mitchell (finger). Maybe Smith won't rack up three touchdowns every game going forward, but he at least proved that he's capable of producing meaningful fantasy value while keeping the Jets in competitive games. The veteran quarterback could find himself in another high-scoring game against the Bears next week, vaulting him to the mid-range QB2 territory and making him one of the top quarterbacks to target on waivers.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Oronde Gadsden Still a Worthwhile Streamer Despite Recent Dud
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 29, 2026, 1:47 AM ETLos Angeles Chargers tight end Oronde Gadsden is coming off an ugly performance in which he caught zero passes on three targets, but he's still one of the more appealing tight ends on the waiver wire ahead of Week 4. Gadsden took on a larger role this past week (57% snap share) after David Njoku (fibula) was placed on injured reserve. Barring anything unexpected, Njoku's injury will leave Gadsden in the No. 1 tight end role through Week 6, at the earliest. Los Angeles' offense hasn't looked amazing lately, but the 23-year-old is still one of the top targets in the Chargers' offense, so he should have some low-end fantasy appeal. Plus, we saw what he could do as Justin Herbert's primary tight end last year, when he caught 49 passes for 664 yards and three touchdowns. Gadsden is a solid waiver wire target in 12+ team leagues.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Chris Rodriguez Jr. Worth Stashing as a Top Handcuff
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 29, 2026, 1:40 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. doesn't have weekly standalone value, but he remains an intriguing waiver wire target given his status as the preferred handcuff option behind Bhayshul Tuten. Rodriguez looked solid with an increased workload in Week 3, rushing for 37 yards and one touchdown on eight carries. We can't count on him for a touchdown every week, but his solid volume and efficiency should leave managers feeling encouraged that he can be plugged into lineups as a low-end RB2 or high-end RB3/flex if Tuten ever misses any time. As a result, managers in 12+ team leagues should consider snagging Rodriguez off the waiver wire, especially if they already have Tuten on their roster.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Brian Robinson Quietly Carving Out Standalone Value
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 29, 2026, 12:54 AM ETAtlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson is clearly the No. 2 option in this backfield, but he has quietly carved out standalone value early in the 2026 season. The backup to Bijan Robinson, Brian Robinson has emerged as more than just a handcuff through the first three weeks. Over his last two games, he has 21 carries, 101 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown, and 16 receiving yards. He has scored at least 8.7 fantasy points (PPR) in each of his last two contests, delivering flex-level production in most leagues. Fantasy managers who have Bijan Robinson on their roster should scoop up Brian Robinson in a heartbeat, as he's one of the top handcuffs in fantasy football. However, there's also a case to be made for him to be claimed by managers who don't have the Falcons' starter.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Daniel Jones on the Streaming Radar for Week 4
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 29, 2026, 12:20 AM ETIndianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones has emerged as a viable streaming option in fantasy football for Week 4 against the Washington Commanders. Jones is coming off an ugly three-turnover performance, but he still managed to tally a respectable 235 passing yards in the process. Now, he gets a relatively soft matchup in the form of the Commanders, who just surrendered a whopping 379 passing yards and four touchdowns to Sam Darnold. While Washington's offense is playing better than expected without Jayden Daniels (elbow), its defense continues to have plenty of question marks. The Commanders have played in numerous shootouts this year, and we could see Week 4 following the same pattern. The Colts are far from a lock to win, but Jones has a very good chance to put together his best fantasy performance of the season against Washington. He's worth streaming as a mid-range QB2 with additional upside.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
C.J. Stroud Worth Adding With Top Wideout Nearing a Return
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 28, 2026, 11:43 PM ETHouston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud had his worst showing of the young season in Sunday's Week 3 loss to the division-rival Indianapolis Colts, going 16-for-27 passing (59.3%) for 167 yards with one touchdown and zero interceptions. He added two carries for 10 yards on the ground in the 19-17 loss. The 24-year-old struggled to move the football consistently against the Colts' defense without his top receiver, Nico Collins (hamstring), who missed a second straight game with a hamstring injury. The former second overall pick from Ohio State threw for 353 yards in the Week 2 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and went for 274 yards and two TDs in the season-opening loss to the Buffalo Bills. Most notably, Stroud has avoided an interception through three weeks, and he could be getting Collins back this weekend in Houston's Week 4 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, whose defense has surrendered the third-most passing yards per game early in the year. Stroud is still a strong QB2 to have rostered in fantasy, and his arrow could be pointing back up soon once he gets his top target back.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Rachaad White's Efficiency Could Lead to Bigger Role in Washington
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 28, 2026, 11:31 PM ETWashington Commanders running back Rachaad White's production in the Week 3 upset win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday was not eye-popping, but it was the efficiency that stood out. The 27-year-old had a season-high eight carries for 35 yards (4.4 yards per carry) and also caught his only target for a six-yard touchdown, his first of the year. White's touchdown reception came in the first quarter from veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota, who was filling in for injured starter Jayden Daniels (elbow). He has had a minimal role through three weeks in his first season with the Commanders, but he is also averaging a career-high 4.5 yards per carry. Second-year back Jacory Croskey-Merritt saw a bigger piece of the backfield pie on Sunday, but he averaged just 1.9 yards per tote on his 19 rushing attempts. White could see more usage in the coming weeks if he continues to play well and JCM struggles to stand out, making him a decent bench stash in point-per-reception formats. Right now, he is rostered in just under 60% of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Ted Hurst III Could be Deep-League Stash Option
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 28, 2026, 11:00 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Ted Hurst III scored his first career touchdown during Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Hurst caught a 40-yard deep ball from quarterback Baker Mayfield during the first half of Sunday's game. Hurst didn't do anything else after that, finishing with one reception on four targets in the loss. The rookie wideout has made some solid plays early in the season and is hopeful to get a larger role as the season goes on. Hurst could be an interesting deep league stash option, but his value could take a hit with Jalon Daniels likely taking over under center for a few weeks.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Tre' Harris is Gaining Trust After Solid Performance
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 28, 2026, 10:50 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tre' Harris was able to break out during this past weekend's matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Harris was fairly quiet during the first two games of the year, but he made a solid impact on Sunday. Harris hauled in six of his seven targets for 76 yards in the loss to the Bills. Both the receptions and receiving yards are new season high for Harris. The hope is that this good performance will lead to more opportunities for Harris during the Week 4 matchup against the New England Patriots. Harris is worth a look in deep leagues after this six-catch performance.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Mack Hollins Makes for an Interesting Deep-League Option
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 28, 2026, 10:43 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins stepped up for this offense this past weekend. Hollins hauled in six of his nine targets for 87 yards in the blowout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Pats are without A.J. Brown (ankle) right now, so they needed someone to step up. Hollins did a nice job on Sunday and figures to earn himself a bigger role in the offense going forward. The 33-year-old clearly has good chemistry with quarterback Drake Maye. Fantasy managers needing wide receiver help in deep leagues should consider adding Hollins ahead of the Week 4 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Brenton Strange Gaining Value After Seeing Five Targets
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 28, 2026, 10:31 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange has been off to a slow start to begin the season. The 25-year-old was able to get a little more involved in the offense during the Week 3 win over the New England Patriots. Strange hauled in three of his five targets for 32 yards in the blowout win. It's not the best performance on paper, but the five targets are a good sight for the fourth-year tight end. The hope is that the Jaguars continue to keep getting Strange involved with a handful of targets each week. Strange will have a favorable matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals defense in Week 4. He should be on the TE2 radar for that one.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Adonai Mitchell Offers Intriguing Stash Value
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 28, 2026, 10:21 PM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (finger) was inactive for the Week 3 loss to the Detroit Lions. The hope is that Mitchell will be back for the Week 4 matchup against the Chicago Bears. If he's active, Mitchell could be an interesting streaming option this upcoming weekend. In Week 2, Mitchell hauled in six of his 12 targets for 63 yards in the loss to the Green Bay Packers. The expectation is that Mitchell would once again see heavy usage if he can play in Week 4. The Jets are without Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle) and Mason Taylor (thumb) at the moment. Given the lack of options, Mitchell could see plenty of opportunities in the coming weeks for this Jets offense.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Keaton Mitchell a Worthy Waiver-Wire Target Following Solid Week 3
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 28, 2026, 9:58 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers running back Keaton Mitchell had his best game of the 2026 season in Week 3, recording 47 scrimmage yards and a touchdown on 11 touches in his team's 24-16 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Mitchell has recorded 95 scrimmage yards on 21 touches across the Chargers' first three games of the season, and his production upside is limited by the presence of Los Angeles RB1 Omarion Hampton. However, Mitchell's usage has scaled up each week, and he played just three fewer snaps than Hampton in Week 3. While Hampton should be expected to remain the Chargers' lead back, Mitchell clearly has a role in his team's offense and could work his way into standalone fantasy value in deeper leagues. Obviously, Mitchell also offers significant upside for fantasy managers in the event of an injury to Hampton. In PPR-scoring leagues with 12 or more teams, Mitchell profiles as a worthy waiver wire target.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Pat Freiermuth Remains a Deep-League Waiver-Wire Target
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 28, 2026, 9:50 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth had a quiet game in his team's Week 3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, recording two catches for 30 yards on four targets. However, the 27-year-old has played a steady role in the Steelers' passing game so far this season, recording 11 catches for 108 yards and a touchdown on 14 targets across the first three weeks of 2026. Freiermuth has proven he can be productive when he sees consistent target volume, recording 65 catches for 653 yards and seven touchdowns on 78 targets in 2024. Given his current role in the Pittsburgh offense, Freiermuth profiles as a worthy waiver wire target in deeper fantasy leagues ahead of his Week 4 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
T.J. Hockenson Could Be Poised for Expanded Role in Minnesota
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 28, 2026, 9:38 PM ETMinnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson has not produced much value for fantasy managers so far in 2026, recording nine catches for 76 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets across three games. However, the 29-year-old could be poised for a larger role in the Minnesota passing game going forward. Superstar Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (ankle) suffered an ankle injury during the team's Week 3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jefferson reportedly avoided a serious injury and could even be active for Minnesota's Week 4 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Still, if Jefferson is unable to play, Hockenson could be worth targeting on the waiver wire as a tight end streamer ahead of Week 4.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller