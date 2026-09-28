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See RotoBaller atthe top of Google

Pat Freiermuth Remains a Deep-League Waiver Wire Target Despite Underwhelming Week 3

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Sep 28, 2026, 9:50 PM ET

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth had a quiet game in his team's Week 3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, recording two catches for 30 yards on four targets. However, the 27-year-old has played a steady role in the Steelers' passing game so far this season, recording 11 catches for 108 yards and a touchdown on 14 targets across the first three weeks of 2026. Freiermuth has proven he can be productive when he sees consistent target volume, recording 65 catches for 653 yards and seven touchdowns on 78 targets in 2024. Given his current role in the Pittsburgh offense, Freiermuth profiles as a worthy waiver wire target in deeper fantasy leagues ahead of his Week 4 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 28, 2026, 9:38 PM ET

Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson has not produced much value for fantasy managers so far in 2026, recording nine catches for 76 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets across three games. However, the 29-year-old could be poised for a larger role in the Minnesota passing game going forward. Superstar Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (ankle) suffered an ankle injury during the team's Week 3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jefferson reportedly avoided a serious injury and could even be active for Minnesota's Week 4 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Still, if Jefferson is unable to play, Hockenson could be worth targeting on the waiver wire as a tight end streamer ahead of Week 4.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 28, 2026, 9:29 PM ET

Updating a previous report, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has been cleared of a concussion and will return to his team's Week 3 matchup against the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football, per Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network. The 28-year-old was briefly forced to exit the game after taking a big hit along the sidelines. However, Hurts was cleared of a potential concussion. Hurts' brief absence was costly for the Eagles, as backup quarterback Andy Dalton threw an interception in a goal-to-go situation while Hurts was being checked out in the blue medical tent.--Will Brady
Source: NFL Network - Cameron Wolfe
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Sep 28, 2026, 9:21 PM ET

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (head) was removed from his team's Week 3 contest against the Chicago Bears after taking a big hit along the sidelines. Hurts went into the blue medical check and appeared to be evaluated for a concussion. Before exiting the game, the 28-year-old completed five of his seven pass attempts for 46 yards, zero touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Hurts was replaced by veteran quarterback Andy Dalton, who would likely finish the game for Philadelphia if Hurts is unable to return.--Will Brady
Source: Chicago Tribune - Sean Hammond
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Sep 28, 2026, 9:17 PM ET

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson had his best game of the 2026 season in his team's Week 3 loss to the New York Giants, recording seven catches for 57 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets. The 25-year-old had gotten off to a slow start to his first season in Tennessee, hauling in just six catches on seven targets across the Titans' first two games. However, Robinson has proven he can be a target and reception machine in the past, recording at least 90 catches and 140 targets in both 2024 and 2025. Particularly with Titans quarterback Cam Ward struggling, Robinson should continue to see plenty of work in the short and intermediate areas of the field. Tennessee's overall offensive struggles limit Robinson's upside, but he profiles as a high-floor PPR wide receiver for fantasy managers to target on the waiver wire.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 28, 2026, 9:09 PM ET

Carolina Panthers tight end Darren Waller was heavily involved in his team's passing game in their Week 3 loss to the Cleveland Browns, recording five catches for 51 yards on eight targets. The 34-year-old has gotten off to a solid start to the season, hauling in 10 receptions for 112 yards and two touchdowns on 13 targets across three games. Waller's increased usage came after Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (quad) left the game with a quad strain. Coker reportedly avoided serious injury, but his status for Carolina's Week 4 matchup against the Detroit Lions is up in the air. Even if Coker plays, Waller could be in position for a big game in Week 4. The Lions' pass defense has really struggled to begin 2026 and has already given up six receiving touchdowns to tight ends this season. In leagues where he's available on the waiver wire, Waller profiles as a priority tight end streamer for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 28, 2026, 8:23 PM ET

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan (knee) could miss anywhere from six to eight weeks after he was diagnosed with a sprained left PCL on Monday, according to Jenna Laine of ESPN. It is a tough break for a Bucs offense that will also be without starting quarterback Baker Mayfield for at least the next three games due to a dislocated right thumb that he suffered in the Week 3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The 24-year-old McMillan had a 37-461-8 line in 13 games as a rookie with the Bucs in 2024, but he played in only four games a year ago due to a serious neck injury. He has been dealing with a knee injury since training camp this year, and in the two games that he has played, McMillan has zero catches on just one target. It was obvious that McMillan has not been right in some time, and he will most likely be placed on Injured Reserve. For now, he belongs on the waiver wire in most leagues. McMillan's injury opens up more playing time for impressive rookie Ted Hurst III, although his fantasy appeal should be tempered with undrafted rookie QB Jalon Daniels set to take over the offense for the next three weeks.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jenna Laine
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Sep 28, 2026, 8:05 PM ET

When asked about quarterback Justin Herbert's decision-making after the team's third straight loss to start the season on Sunday on the road against the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said, "Be better," according to ESPN's Kris Rhim. Harbaugh has typically gone out of his way to defend Herbert since taking the head-coaching job in L.A. in 2023, but he is now calling the struggling signal-caller out to step up his game after the tough start. Last week, Harbaugh said he "wouldn't change a thing about Justin." Herbert has not looked like himself in coordinator Mike McDaniel's offense through three games. He threw for 226 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception, but he could have had three if Bills defenders did not drop two of them. It is still early, but so far, Herbert is not remotely close to a potential breakout fantasy QB in McDaniel's scheme like many were hoping for. It does not get any easier for Herbert, either, as he will face the reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks and their strong defense in Week 4.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Kris Rhim
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Sep 28, 2026, 7:57 PM ET

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (hamstring) returned from a hamstring injury in Sunday's Week 3 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, but was on a snap count and played only 33% of the offensive snaps after missing the Week 2 loss to the New Orleans Saints. The team's top wideout still managed to lead the team with five catches for 84 yards despite a lighter workload, including his 27-yard catch late in the game that set up the game-winning 56-yard field goal. Flowers also added a 20-yard run in the game. "I really want to shout out [Head Certified Athletic Trainer] Adrian Dixon, as well, for just working through that and helping the process of him being ready to play," head coach Jesse Minter said. "I think, now, he is coming out of this thing really ready to push to be back in there closer to full time." If Flowers does not have a setback in practice this week, he will be a no-brainer, must-start WR1 this weekend against the 0-3 Tennessee Titans with a regular workload. Before injuring his hamstring in the season-opening win over the Indianapolis Colts, Flowers had a career-high 150 receiving yards and his first touchdown of 2026.--Keith Hernandez
Source: BaltimoreRavens.com - Clifton Brown
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Sep 28, 2026, 7:41 PM ET

Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson (ankle) sprained his ankle in the team's Week 3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but there is a chance that he will not miss any time and start in Week 4 against the visiting Miami Dolphins this Sunday, according to Kevin Seifert of ESPN. Jefferson's MRI results were encouraging on Monday, with head coach Kevin O'Connell saying that he "avoided anything long-term." The 27-year-old caught just two passes for 32 yards before leaving Sunday's contest, but fantasy managers have to be happy with the fact that he might not miss any time at all. The Vikings were close to bringing Jefferson back into Sunday's contest a "couple of times," which shows that his ankle injury was pretty minor. The four-time Pro Bowler has not had time to gel with quarterback Kyler Murray so far through three weeks, but they could have a great matchup to take advantage of this weekend against Miami. Jefferson is a must-start WR1 in fantasy if he can play in Week 4.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Kevin Seifert
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Sep 28, 2026, 6:41 PM ET

Los Angeles Rams veteran tight end Tyler Higbee is firmly on the waiver-wire radar this week with both Terrance Ferguson (ankle) and Colby Parkinson (shoulder) up in the air to play in Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Ferguson and Parkinson were both active for Sunday night's loss to the Denver Broncos, but they both aggravated their injuries mid-game and were pulled, leading to the 33-year-old Higbee playing a season-high 71% of the offensive snaps -- he played 20% and 26% of the snaps in the first two weeks, respectively. Higbee was heavily involved in the 30-26 loss to the Broncos, catching eight of 11 targets for 62 yards and his first touchdown of the year after catching two passes for 12 yards in the first two games of the season. Keep in mind that star receiver Puka Nacua (groin) missed a second straight game against Denver, and he could make his return in Week 4 against the Eagles. But if Ferguson and Parkinson are both out this week, Higbee will be on the TE2 short-term streaming radar against Philly. Higbee is not currently rostered in any Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Los Angeles Times - Gary Klein
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Sep 28, 2026, 6:35 PM ET

Los Angeles Rams second-year tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle) is unlikely to play in the Week 4 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, head coach Sean McVay told Gary Klein of The Los Angeles Times. Fellow tight end Colby Parkinson's (shoulder) status is to be determined. Ferguson, who has the most fantasy upside in a crowded Rams TE room, aggravated his ankle injury in Sunday night's loss to the Denver Broncos and only caught one of his two targets for nine yards. With both Ferguson and Parkinson aggravating their injuries mid-game, veteran Tyler Higbee took advantage -- star receiver Puka Nacua (groin) was also out for a second straight game -- catching eight of his 11 targets for 62 yards and a touchdown in the 30-26 loss in Denver. Nacua could make his return this Sunday against the Eagles, but if both Ferguson and Parkinson are out, Higbee will be on the TE2 streaming radar in the Rams' high-powered offense. With Nacua out in the Week 2 victory over the New York Giants on Monday night, Ferguson stood out with six catches on nine targets for 54 yards and a touchdown. In two-TE leagues, Ferguson is a worthy stash, even if he is inactive in Week 4.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Los Angeles Times - Gary Klein
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Sep 28, 2026, 6:27 PM ET

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said on Monday that he is hopeful that star wide receiver Puka Nacua (groin) can play in Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles after missing the last two games with a groin injury, according to Nate Atkins of The Athletic. Nacua tweaked his groin in practice a few weeks ago and has not practiced in close to two weeks, so he will need to return to the practice field this week to have a chance to make his return against the Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 4. Veteran pass-catcher Davante Adams has 15 receptions on 23 targets for 332 yards and two touchdowns the last two weeks with Nacua sidelined, and tight end Tyler Higbee had a big game in the Sunday night loss to the Denver Broncos. Fantasy managers in deeper leagues who are considering picking up Konata Mumpfield after his big game in Week 3 should think twice with Nacua potentially returning this week. Nacua has quickly developed into one of the most lethal receivers in the league, so when he returns, he should immediately be thrown back into all starting fantasy lineups.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Nate Atkins
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Sep 28, 2026, 6:21 PM ET

When asked if he would intervene in the offense if they continue to struggle, Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said, "No. We trust Mike. We believe in Mike," according to Kris Rhim of ESPN. The Chargers have lost their first three games of the 2026 season, and Mike McDaniel's offense has not lived up to expectations in the early going. After McDaniel, the former head coach of the Miami Dolphins, gave quarterback Justin Herbert glowing reviews in training camp this summer, the 28-year-old signal-caller has not looked comfortable running McDaniel's scheme through the first three weeks. Herbert has completed only 59.1% of his pass attempts for 627 yards, three touchdowns, and four interceptions. Harbaugh is giving McDaniel plenty of rope, but things will not get easier for L.A.'s offense, as their next four games are against the Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, and Los Angeles Rams. After three games, the Chargers have scored 14.7 points per game (fourth-fewest) and are averaging just over 300 total yards per game.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Kris Rhim
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Sep 28, 2026, 6:12 PM ET

New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns (knee) officially suffered a torn ACL in his right knee in Sunday's Week 3 win over the Tennessee Titans and will undergo season-ending surgery, head coach John Harbaugh confirmed to Dan Salomone of the team's official website. It is a major blow to the Giants' defense after the offense lost star quarterback Jaxson Dart to a season-ending knee injury last week. The 28-year-old Burns had a career-high 16.5 sacks (most in the NFC) last year in his seventh season in the league. Through three games in 2026, he had just four solo tackles. With Burns now done for the rest of the year, Kayvon Thibodeaux will be asked to step into a more full-time role to help pick up the pass-rushing slack for the G-Men. Former first-rounder Abdul Carter will also need to step up his game in New York. As long as Burns does not suffer any setbacks as he rehabs his right knee, he should be in a position to be ready for the start of the 2027 campaign next fall.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Giants.com - Dan Salomone
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Sep 28, 2026, 5:59 PM ET

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said on Monday that tight end Chig Okonkwo (hamstring) will travel with the team to London and will practice with the team in some capacity this week, according to Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic. Okonkwo suffered a hamstring injury in his Commanders' debut in the season-opening loss to the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles and has missed the last two weeks as a result. If the 27-year-old can rejoin the team at practice this week, he will have a chance to make his return in England this Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. With Okonkwo out for Washington for the last two games, nobody has really benefited from a fantasy-relevant pass-catching role among the team's TE corps, with John Bates catching just one pass for nine yards over the last two weeks and Ben Sinnott catching just one pass for six yards. If Okonkwo returns in London in Week 4, he will be a low-upside TE2 streaming option in deeper fantasy leagues, with quarterback Jayden Daniels (elbow) likely to miss another game.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Nicki Jhabvala
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Sep 28, 2026, 5:51 PM ET

In the wake of the season-ending knee injury to running back DeVon Achane, Miami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley said on Monday that "they're all going to have their roles," when asked whether the team will operate with an RB committee, according to David Furones of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. Jaylen Wright (neck, foot) was inactive in Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, so Ollie Gordon II played 84% of the offensive snaps and carried the ball 17 times for 41 yards and a touchdown on the ground. He added three catches on three targets for 14 yards as a receiver. Gordon will be a popular waiver-wire pickup this week after Achane's injury, but savvy fantasy managers in deeper leagues will not ignore Wright, who could return to action in Week 4 on the road against the Minnesota Vikings. When Wright returns, he will most likely split the backfield in half with Gordon, which will lower both of their ceilings in one of the worst all-around offenses in the NFL.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The South Florida Sun-Sentinel - David Furones
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Sep 28, 2026, 5:38 PM ET

Miami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley said on Monday that running back Jaylen Wright (neck, foot) is considered day-to-day, according to Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post. The Dolphins will see if they can get Wright back into practice on Wednesday. Wright's status becomes a lot more important in Miami's backfield going into their Week 4 game on the road against the Minnesota Vikings after starter De'Von Achane (knee) suffered a season-ending torn ACL in Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. With Wright sidelined in Week 3, Ollie Gordon II took over the Dolphins' backfield following Achane's injury and handled 17 rushing attempts for 41 yards and his first touchdown of the season while adding three catches on three targets for 14 yards. Gordon could handle the bulk of the carries again this Sunday if Wright is not ready, but when fully healthy, Wright could be the favorite for most of Miami's early-down touches, making him worth considering off the waiver wire this week. Wright is currently rostered in only 2% of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Palm Beach Post - Joe Schad
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Sep 28, 2026, 5:32 PM ET

Miami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley said that rookie wide receiver Caleb Douglas (ankle) is day-to-day, and he is hopeful that he can return to practice on Wednesday, according to Travis Wingfield of the team's official website. Douglas was held out of the team's Week 3 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, but if he returns to practice early in the week, he will have a shot to return this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings on the road. The 23-year-old third-rounder from Texas Tech opened some eyes with his five-catch, 94-yard performance in the season-opening loss to the Las Vegas Raiders before he caught just two passes for 19 yards in the Week 2 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Douglas' ankle injury is not serious, and when he returns, he should continue to be involved in an offense that just lost star running back De'Von Achane (knee) for the entire season. Douglas' impending return should be considered if fantasy managers in deeper leagues are considering adding rookie Chris Bell off waivers following his strong Week 3 performance.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MiamiDolphins.com - Travis Wingfield
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Sep 28, 2026, 5:26 PM ET

San Francisco 49ers All-Pro pass-rusher Nick Bosa (calf) will not play in the Week 4 game this Sunday against the Denver Broncos, head coach Kyle Shanahan told Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group. Bosa strained his calf in practice last Thursday and will now miss a second straight game. It is not much of a surprise after Shanahan previously said that Bosa was expected to miss "a few weeks." Bosa's next chance to return to the lineup will be for a matchup on Oct. 11 against the division-rival Seattle Seahawks. With the 28-year-old pass-rusher out of this past Sunday's Week 3 win over the division-rival Arizona Cardinals, the 49ers' defense let up 30 points to veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett at home. Bosa can be a game-wrecker when he is right as a pass-rusher off the edge, but he played in just three games last year due to injury and has had a long list of injuries and missed time in his eight-year NFL career. He failed to record a sack in his first two games of the 2026 campaign.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Bay Area News Group - Cam Inman
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Sep 28, 2026, 5:18 PM ET

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh reaffirmed that veteran Jameis Winston is the team's starting quarterback, according to Evan Barnes of Newsday Sports. Winston did everything a QB needed to win the Week 3 game against the visiting Tennessee Titans, "but that doesn't mean that's where we stand," Harbaugh said. The Giants sent a fifth-rounder in next year's draft to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for former first-round QB J.J. McCarthy on Monday, with Jaxson Dart (knee) done for the rest of the season. Winston will be New York's starting signal-caller going into a Week 4 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, but once McCarthy gets up to speed with the offense, there is a possibility that the Giants make a change at the position, depending on how Winston is playing. The 32-year-old Winston went 14-for-22 for 118 yards passing, zero touchdowns, and zero picks in the 12-7 win over the Titans on a rain-soaked field in New York on Sunday in an ugly performance. He also went 11-for-27 for 111 yards, no TDs, and one pick in relief of Dart in the Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night. Winston is a turnover-prone gunslinger who could help the team to some wins, but if he struggles at all, the Giants probably won't hesitate to give the younger McCarthy a chance.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Newsday Sports - Evan Barnes
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Steps Up On Short Notice
Sedriques Dumas

In Dire Need Of Win
Alex Bregman

Returns as DH on Friday
Mason Lohrei

Returns to Practice
Ivan Demidov

Expected to Return to the Ice Friday
Luis Arraez

Suffers Ankle Sprain on Thursday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Back in Braves' Lineup on Thursday
Sandy Alcantara

Will Not Start This Weekend
Kevin Gausman

Comes out of Wednesday's Start With Shoulder Soreness
Shane McClanahan

Will Not Pitch in ALDS
Aaron Judge

Plans to Play in AL Wild-Card Series
Ceddanne Rafaela

Leaves Early Wednesday With Hamstring Tightness
Dylan Cease

Ends his Season on the Injured List
Ryan Fox

to Compete in First Career President's Cup
Si Woo Kim

Looks to Lead International Team at Medinah
Justin Thomas

is Back to Lead Team USA in This Year's Cup Matches
Ceddanne Rafaela

Activated and Starting on Wednesday
Sam Burns

Set to Make Third President's Cup Appearance at Medinah
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

a Late Addition to Game 1 Lineup
Adam Scott

Makes Yet Another Presidents Cup Appearance
Patrick Cantlay

Match-Play Record at Presidents Cup Speaks for Itself
Russell Henley

Seeks Bigger Stage at Presidents Cup
Collin Morikawa

Gains Automatic Presidents Cup Spot
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