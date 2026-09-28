Chargers Not Planning to Replace OC Mike McDaniel
Sep 28, 2026, 6:21 PM ETWhen asked if he would intervene in the offense if they continue to struggle, Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said, "No. We trust Mike. We believe in Mike," according to Kris Rhim of ESPN. The Chargers have lost their first three games of the 2026 season, and Mike McDaniel's offense has not lived up to expectations in the early going. After McDaniel, the former head coach of the Miami Dolphins, gave quarterback Justin Herbert glowing reviews in training camp this summer, the 28-year-old signal-caller has not looked comfortable running McDaniel's scheme through the first three weeks. Herbert has completed only 59.1% of his pass attempts for 627 yards, three touchdowns, and four interceptions. Harbaugh is giving McDaniel plenty of rope, but things will not get easier for L.A.'s offense, as their next four games are against the Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, and Los Angeles Rams. After three games, the Chargers have scored 14.7 points per game (fourth-fewest) and are averaging just over 300 total yards per game.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Kris Rhim
More Recent News
Rams Hopeful That Puka Nacua Can Play This Week
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 28, 2026, 6:27 PM ETLos Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said on Monday that he is hopeful that star wide receiver Puka Nacua (groin) can play in Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles after missing the last two games with a groin injury, according to Nate Atkins of The Athletic. Nacua tweaked his groin in practice a few weeks ago and has not practiced in close to two weeks, so he will need to return to the practice field this week to have a chance to make his return against the Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 4. Veteran pass-catcher Davante Adams has 15 receptions on 23 targets for 332 yards and two touchdowns the last two weeks with Nacua sidelined, and tight end Tyler Higbee had a big game in the Sunday night loss to the Denver Broncos. Fantasy managers in deeper leagues who are considering picking up Konata Mumpfield after his big game in Week 3 should think twice with Nacua potentially returning this week. Nacua has quickly developed into one of the most lethal receivers in the league, so when he returns, he should immediately be thrown back into all starting fantasy lineups.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Nate Atkins
Brian Burns Officially Out for the Year With Torn ACL
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 28, 2026, 6:12 PM ETNew York Giants linebacker Brian Burns (knee) officially suffered a torn ACL in his right knee in Sunday's Week 3 win over the Tennessee Titans and will undergo season-ending surgery, head coach John Harbaugh confirmed to Dan Salomone of the team's official website. It is a major blow to the Giants' defense after the offense lost star quarterback Jaxson Dart to a season-ending knee injury last week. The 28-year-old Burns had a career-high 16.5 sacks (most in the NFC) last year in his seventh season in the league. Through three games in 2026, he had just four solo tackles. With Burns now done for the rest of the year, Kayvon Thibodeaux will be asked to step into a more full-time role to help pick up the pass-rushing slack for the G-Men. Former first-rounder Abdul Carter will also need to step up his game in New York. As long as Burns does not suffer any setbacks as he rehabs his right knee, he should be in a position to be ready for the start of the 2027 campaign next fall.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Giants.com - Dan Salomone
Chig Okonkwo to Return to Practice This Week
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 28, 2026, 5:59 PM ETWashington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said on Monday that tight end Chig Okonkwo (hamstring) will travel with the team to London and will practice with the team in some capacity this week, according to Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic. Okonkwo suffered a hamstring injury in his Commanders' debut in the season-opening loss to the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles and has missed the last two weeks as a result. If the 27-year-old can rejoin the team at practice this week, he will have a chance to make his return in England this Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. With Okonkwo out for Washington for the last two games, nobody has really benefited from a fantasy-relevant pass-catching role among the team's TE corps, with John Bates catching just one pass for nine yards over the last two weeks and Ben Sinnott catching just one pass for six yards. If Okonkwo returns in London in Week 4, he will be a low-upside TE2 streaming option in deeper fantasy leagues, with quarterback Jayden Daniels (elbow) likely to miss another game.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Nicki Jhabvala
Dolphins Running Backs Are "Going to Have Their Roles"
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 28, 2026, 5:51 PM ETIn the wake of the season-ending knee injury to running back DeVon Achane, Miami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley said on Monday that "they're all going to have their roles," when asked whether the team will operate with an RB committee, according to David Furones of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. Jaylen Wright (neck, foot) was inactive in Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, so Ollie Gordon II played 84% of the offensive snaps and carried the ball 17 times for 41 yards and a touchdown on the ground. He added three catches on three targets for 14 yards as a receiver. Gordon will be a popular waiver-wire pickup this week after Achane's injury, but savvy fantasy managers in deeper leagues will not ignore Wright, who could return to action in Week 4 on the road against the Minnesota Vikings. When Wright returns, he will most likely split the backfield in half with Gordon, which will lower both of their ceilings in one of the worst all-around offenses in the NFL.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The South Florida Sun-Sentinel - David Furones
Jaylen Wright Day-to-Day, Could Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 28, 2026, 5:38 PM ETMiami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley said on Monday that running back Jaylen Wright (neck, foot) is considered day-to-day, according to Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post. The Dolphins will see if they can get Wright back into practice on Wednesday. Wright's status becomes a lot more important in Miami's backfield going into their Week 4 game on the road against the Minnesota Vikings after starter De'Von Achane (knee) suffered a season-ending torn ACL in Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. With Wright sidelined in Week 3, Ollie Gordon II took over the Dolphins' backfield following Achane's injury and handled 17 rushing attempts for 41 yards and his first touchdown of the season while adding three catches on three targets for 14 yards. Gordon could handle the bulk of the carries again this Sunday if Wright is not ready, but when fully healthy, Wright could be the favorite for most of Miami's early-down touches, making him worth considering off the waiver wire this week. Wright is currently rostered in only 2% of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Palm Beach Post - Joe Schad
Caleb Douglas Day-to-Day, Hopes to Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 28, 2026, 5:32 PM ETMiami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley said that rookie wide receiver Caleb Douglas (ankle) is day-to-day, and he is hopeful that he can return to practice on Wednesday, according to Travis Wingfield of the team's official website. Douglas was held out of the team's Week 3 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, but if he returns to practice early in the week, he will have a shot to return this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings on the road. The 23-year-old third-rounder from Texas Tech opened some eyes with his five-catch, 94-yard performance in the season-opening loss to the Las Vegas Raiders before he caught just two passes for 19 yards in the Week 2 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Douglas' ankle injury is not serious, and when he returns, he should continue to be involved in an offense that just lost star running back De'Von Achane (knee) for the entire season. Douglas' impending return should be considered if fantasy managers in deeper leagues are considering adding rookie Chris Bell off waivers following his strong Week 3 performance.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MiamiDolphins.com - Travis Wingfield
Nick Bosa Already Ruled Out for Week 4
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 28, 2026, 5:26 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers All-Pro pass-rusher Nick Bosa (calf) will not play in the Week 4 game this Sunday against the Denver Broncos, head coach Kyle Shanahan told Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group. Bosa strained his calf in practice last Thursday and will now miss a second straight game. It is not much of a surprise after Shanahan previously said that Bosa was expected to miss "a few weeks." Bosa's next chance to return to the lineup will be for a matchup on Oct. 11 against the division-rival Seattle Seahawks. With the 28-year-old pass-rusher out of this past Sunday's Week 3 win over the division-rival Arizona Cardinals, the 49ers' defense let up 30 points to veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett at home. Bosa can be a game-wrecker when he is right as a pass-rusher off the edge, but he played in just three games last year due to injury and has had a long list of injuries and missed time in his eight-year NFL career. He failed to record a sack in his first two games of the 2026 campaign.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Bay Area News Group - Cam Inman
Jameis Winston is the Giants' Starting QB
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 28, 2026, 5:18 PM ETNew York Giants head coach John Harbaugh reaffirmed that veteran Jameis Winston is the team's starting quarterback, according to Evan Barnes of Newsday Sports. Winston did everything a QB needed to win the Week 3 game against the visiting Tennessee Titans, "but that doesn't mean that's where we stand," Harbaugh said. The Giants sent a fifth-rounder in next year's draft to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for former first-round QB J.J. McCarthy on Monday, with Jaxson Dart (knee) done for the rest of the season. Winston will be New York's starting signal-caller going into a Week 4 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, but once McCarthy gets up to speed with the offense, there is a possibility that the Giants make a change at the position, depending on how Winston is playing. The 32-year-old Winston went 14-for-22 for 118 yards passing, zero touchdowns, and zero picks in the 12-7 win over the Titans on a rain-soaked field in New York on Sunday in an ugly performance. He also went 11-for-27 for 111 yards, no TDs, and one pick in relief of Dart in the Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night. Winston is a turnover-prone gunslinger who could help the team to some wins, but if he struggles at all, the Giants probably won't hesitate to give the younger McCarthy a chance.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Newsday Sports - Evan Barnes
Packers Still Unsure How Long Jayden Reed Will be Out
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 28, 2026, 5:08 PM ETGreen Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said on Monday that he still has no updates on how long wide receiver Jayden Reed (neck) will be out after he suffered a serious neck injury in the Week 2 win over the New York Jets, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Reed did not play in Thursday night's Week 3 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, and he does not seem close at all to making his way back out onto the football field for a Week 4 clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday. At this point, the Packers have to be considering whether to put Reed on Injured Reserve, which would require him to miss at least four more games. Reed needed to be put on a stretcher and taken to a local hospital, where he stayed overnight, when he was injured in New York in Week 2. Depending on the severity of his neck injury, a possibility exists that he does not make it back at all again in 2026. Christian Watson and Matthew Golden will continue to be quarterback Jordan Love's two primary receiving targets with Reed injured.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Matt Schneidman
Rico Dowdle Not Spotted at Steelers Practice on Monday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 28, 2026, 4:58 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (toe) was not seen during the open portion of his team's practice on Monday, per Mike DeFabo of The Athletic. Dowdle was inactive for Pittsburgh's Week 3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals due to a toe injury. The Steelers have a short week in Week 4 as they prepare to play the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football, which could increase the likelihood that Dowdle misses a second straight game. Dowdle was off to a slow start to his first season in Pittsburgh before getting injured, recording 65 scrimmage yards on 19 touches across two contests. With Dowdle sidelined against the Bengals, Steelers back Jaylen Warren dominated backfield work and had a monster game, recording 176 scrimmage yards on 20 touches. If Dowdle remains out in Week 4, Warren would likely profile as a must-start running back against Cleveland.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Mike DeFabo
Malik Washington Emerging as a High-Floor Waiver-Wire Target
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 28, 2026, 4:47 PM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Malik Washington had another high-usage game in his team's Week 3 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, recording five catches for 56 yards on 10 targets. The 25-year-old has been heavily featured in his team's passing game early on in 2026, recording 12 catches for 152 yards on 23 targets across three games. Now in his third NFL season, Washington has never been the most efficient wide receiver on a per-target basis, and he may struggle to see consistent touchdown opportunities while playing for the struggling Dolphins offense. Still, Washington appears to be a trusted short-area target for Miami quarterback Malik Willis. As long as he continues to see a heavy target share, Washington profiles as a high-floor wide receiver for fantasy managers to target on the waiver wire in PPR-scoring formats.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Mike Evans Considered Day-to-Day with Rib Strain
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 28, 2026, 4:34 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (ribs) is considered day-to-day with a rib strain, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Evans was removed from his team's Week 3 win over the Arizona Cardinals due to the injury and appeared to be in considerable pain, eventually leaving the field on a cart. While it appears that the veteran wideout may have avoided significant missed time, his status for San Francisco's Week 4 matchup against the Denver Broncos is currently unclear. Evans has been productive to begin his first season with the 49ers, recording 12 catches for 137 yards and two touchdowns on 16 targets across three games. However, the 33-year-old has now been forced to exit early from each of San Francisco's last two games due to two separate injury issues. If Evans is unable to play against Denver, 49ers wide receivers KhaDarel Hodge, Jacob Cowings, and Jordan Watkins are all candidates to see more playing time.--Will Brady
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Zach Ertz Elevated to Eagles Active Roster for Monday Night Football
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 28, 2026, 4:25 PM ETThe Philadelphia Eagles have elevated veteran tight end Zach Ertz from their practice squad to their active roster for their Week 3 matchup against the Chicago Bears on Monday night, per Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia. Ertz appeared in 13 games with the Washington Commanders in 2025, recording 50 catches for 504 yards and four touchdowns on 72 targets before suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 14. At 35 years old and coming off knee surgery, Ertz is no longer the same weapon he was the last time he suited up for the Eagles during the 2021 season. However, Ertz has a chance to emerge as Philadelphia's primary pass-catching tight end with Eagles TE1 Dallas Goedert (knee) sidelined by a sprained MCL. If Ertz plays well against Chicago, he could be worth targeting on the waiver wire as a tight end streamer for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: NBC Sports Philadelphia - Dave Zangaro
Emanuel Wilson Remains a Priority Waiver-Wire Target Despite Quiet Week 3
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 28, 2026, 4:16 PM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson had a rough game in his team's Week 3 loss to the Washington Commanders, rushing for 14 yards on nine carries. However, Wilson's role in the crowded Seahawks backfield remains encouraging. Wilson led Seattle in backfield touches for the second straight week, and Seahawks rookie running back Jadarian Price coughed up a costly fumble that could lead to him falling down the depth chart. Wilson has only recorded one target across three games so far in 2026, so fantasy managers in PPR-scoring formats should expect limited upside from him as a receiver. Seattle could also get running back Zach Charbonnet (knee) back from Injured Reserve in the next couple of weeks, which would almost certainly impact Wilson's outlook. Still, Wilson looks like his team's preferred early-down and goal-line rusher for the time being, which makes him a must-add running back in most fantasy formats.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Chris Bell a Waiver-Wire Candidate After Encouraging Week 3 Performance
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 28, 2026, 4:07 PM ETMiami Dolphins rookie wide receiver Chris Bell had the best game of his young career in his team's Week 3 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, recording four catches for 67 yards on seven targets. With fellow Dolphins rookie wideout Caleb Douglas (ankle) sidelined by an ankle injury, Bell emerged as a key target for Miami quarterback Malik Willis. Bell played on 71% of Miami's offensive snaps on Sunday and finished tied for second on the team in targets. Douglas' eventual return could impact Bell's playing time. However, the 22-year-old is only getting healthier himself after missing a large chunk of the summer while recovering from a torn ACL. As Bell gets more comfortable in terms of both health and experience, his production could continue to improve. In PPR-scoring leagues with 12 or more teams, Bell profiles as a worthy waiver wire target for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Kendre Miller Back in the Waiver Mix for Week 4
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 28, 2026, 4:00 PM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller is back in the waiver mix after Travis Etienne Jr. left Sunday's loss to Las Vegas with a hamstring injury. Miller had four carries for 14 yards and caught two passes for five yards, his first offensive work since Week 1 after sitting out Week 2 as a healthy inactive. There was not much production here, but the path to more work is easy to see if Etienne misses time. Miller handled nine carries for 30 yards and a touchdown in the opener while Alvin Kamara was sidelined, and Kamara is now back to share the backfield. RotoBaller has Miller 24th overall in its Week 4 waiver rankings and recommends him in 12-team leagues. He is not an immediate starter, but managers looking for running back depth can stash him while waiting for more clarity on Etienne's hamstring.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Justin Jefferson Avoids Long-Term Ankle Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 28, 2026, 3:48 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (ankle) suffered a left-ankle sprain in Sunday's 23-16 win over Tampa Bay, but he appears to have avoided a long-term absence. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Monday that Jefferson's imaging was encouraging and there is a chance he plays Sunday against Miami. Jefferson hurt the ankle on the final play of Minnesota's opening drive. He walked off under his own power, spent time in the medical tent, and later returned to the sideline, but he never got back into the game and was ruled out in the third quarter. Jefferson finished with two catches for 32 yards. His Week 4 status is still uncertain, but the early news is encouraging.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ian Rapoport
Jayden Daniels Will Practice This Week
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 28, 2026, 3:38 PM ETWashington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (elbow) will participate in practice this week, according to Ben Standig. Daniels missed Sunday's win over Seattle after dislocating his left elbow against Dallas in Week 2, but Washington has kept him off injured reserve and considers him week-to-week. Surgery is not currently part of the plan. Head coach Dan Quinn has also said Daniels will more than likely travel with the team to London for Sunday's game against Indianapolis, though his playing status remains undecided. How much Daniels actually does in practice will matter, but getting him back on the field this quickly is an encouraging step. Marcus Mariota would make another start if Daniels isn't ready.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ben Standig
Bryce Young Set for Imaging on Leg
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 28, 2026, 3:30 PM ETCarolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (leg) will undergo imaging after taking a cleat to the leg during Sunday's loss to Cleveland, according to Joe Person of The Athletic. Head coach Dave Canales said the testing is being done "just to make sure" and also alluded to other issues without offering specifics. Young went into the blue medical tent at one point Sunday, but he did not miss an offensive snap. He completed 26 of 48 passes for 291 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the 21-18 loss. There is no diagnosis or timetable at this point, so the imaging results will be the next thing to watch as Carolina gets ready for Sunday night's game against Detroit.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Joe Person
Terrance Ferguson Still Worth Stashing Despite Ankle Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 28, 2026, 3:23 PM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson remains one of the more interesting Week 4 waiver options, though his ankle injury makes him a stash rather than an immediate streamer for now. Ferguson hurt his right ankle in the first quarter Sunday night against Denver and went to the locker room for X-rays. He returned to the game, then aggravated the ankle again while running after his only catch, a nine-yard gain, and was eventually ruled out. The timing is frustrating after Ferguson broke out for six catches, 54 yards, and a touchdown in Week 2. RotoBaller currently has him second among its Week 4 tight end waiver priorities, and the upside that put him there has not disappeared. The health question matters, though. Fantasy managers who need a starter immediately should have another option available, while those with bench space can still justify stashing Ferguson and waiting to see what the Rams say about the ankle this week.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller