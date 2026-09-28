Zach Ertz Elevated to Eagles Active Roster for Monday Night Football

Sep 28, 2026, 2:42 PM ET

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said on Monday that All-Pro pass-rusher Micah Parsons (knee) will not practice this week, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN. Parsons has not experienced any setbacks as he continues to recover from a torn ACL that he suffered in December of last year, but the Packers will not open his window to return from the Physically Unable to Perform list. All along, Parsons has been targeting a potential return on Oct. 18, which would allow him to face off against his former team, the Dallas Cowboys. Barring a setback with his rehab, he has a very good shot at returning by that date. The 1-2 Packers could really use a game-wrecking pass-rusher like Parsons back in the fold with their offense struggling to sustain drives early in the season. Before suffering his season-ending knee injury last year, the 27-year-old five-time Pro Bowler had 12.5 sacks and 41 tackles (19 solo) in 14 games in his first season with the Packers. For his elite pass-rushing skills, Parsons should be stashed in IDP fantasy leagues as he nears his 2026 debut.