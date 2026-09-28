Zach Ertz Elevated to Eagles Active Roster for Monday Night Football
Sep 28, 2026, 4:25 PM ETThe Philadelphia Eagles have elevated veteran tight end Zach Ertz from their practice squad to their active roster for their Week 3 matchup against the Chicago Bears on Monday night, per Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia. Ertz appeared in 13 games with the Washington Commanders in 2025, recording 50 catches for 504 yards and four touchdowns on 72 targets before suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 14. At 35 years old and coming off knee surgery, Ertz is no longer the same weapon he was the last time he suited up for the Eagles during the 2021 season. However, Ertz has a chance to emerge as Philadelphia's primary pass-catching tight end with Eagles TE1 Dallas Goedert (knee) sidelined by a sprained MCL. If Ertz plays well against Chicago, he could be worth targeting on the waiver wire as a tight end streamer for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: NBC Sports Philadelphia - Dave Zangaro
More Recent News
Emanuel Wilson Remains a Priority Waiver-Wire Target Despite Quiet Week 3
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 28, 2026, 4:16 PM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson had a rough game in his team's Week 3 loss to the Washington Commanders, rushing for 14 yards on nine carries. However, Wilson's role in the crowded Seahawks backfield remains encouraging. Wilson led Seattle in backfield touches for the second straight week, and Seahawks rookie running back Jadarian Price coughed up a costly fumble that could lead to him falling down the depth chart. Wilson has only recorded one target across three games so far in 2026, so fantasy managers in PPR-scoring formats should expect limited upside from him as a receiver. Seattle could also get running back Zach Charbonnet (knee) back from Injured Reserve in the next couple of weeks, which would almost certainly impact Wilson's outlook. Still, Wilson looks like his team's preferred early-down and goal-line rusher for the time being, which makes him a must-add running back in most fantasy formats.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Chris Bell a Waiver-Wire Candidate After Encouraging Week 3 Performance
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 28, 2026, 4:07 PM ETMiami Dolphins rookie wide receiver Chris Bell had the best game of his young career in his team's Week 3 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, recording four catches for 67 yards on seven targets. With fellow Dolphins rookie wideout Caleb Douglas (ankle) sidelined by an ankle injury, Bell emerged as a key target for Miami quarterback Malik Willis. Bell played on 71% of Miami's offensive snaps on Sunday and finished tied for second on the team in targets. Douglas' eventual return could impact Bell's playing time. However, the 22-year-old is only getting healthier himself after missing a large chunk of the summer while recovering from a torn ACL. As Bell gets more comfortable in terms of both health and experience, his production could continue to improve. In PPR-scoring leagues with 12 or more teams, Bell profiles as a worthy waiver wire target for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Kendre Miller Back in the Waiver Mix for Week 4
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 28, 2026, 4:00 PM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller is back in the waiver mix after Travis Etienne Jr. left Sunday's loss to Las Vegas with a hamstring injury. Miller had four carries for 14 yards and caught two passes for five yards, his first offensive work since Week 1 after sitting out Week 2 as a healthy inactive. There was not much production here, but the path to more work is easy to see if Etienne misses time. Miller handled nine carries for 30 yards and a touchdown in the opener while Alvin Kamara was sidelined, and Kamara is now back to share the backfield. RotoBaller has Miller 24th overall in its Week 4 waiver rankings and recommends him in 12-team leagues. He is not an immediate starter, but managers looking for running back depth can stash him while waiting for more clarity on Etienne's hamstring.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Justin Jefferson Avoids Long-Term Ankle Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 28, 2026, 3:48 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (ankle) suffered a left-ankle sprain in Sunday's 23-16 win over Tampa Bay, but he appears to have avoided a long-term absence. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Monday that Jefferson's imaging was encouraging and there is a chance he plays Sunday against Miami. Jefferson hurt the ankle on the final play of Minnesota's opening drive. He walked off under his own power, spent time in the medical tent, and later returned to the sideline, but he never got back into the game and was ruled out in the third quarter. Jefferson finished with two catches for 32 yards. His Week 4 status is still uncertain, but the early news is encouraging.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ian Rapoport
Jayden Daniels Will Practice This Week
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 28, 2026, 3:38 PM ETWashington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (elbow) will participate in practice this week, according to Ben Standig. Daniels missed Sunday's win over Seattle after dislocating his left elbow against Dallas in Week 2, but Washington has kept him off injured reserve and considers him week-to-week. Surgery is not currently part of the plan. Head coach Dan Quinn has also said Daniels will more than likely travel with the team to London for Sunday's game against Indianapolis, though his playing status remains undecided. How much Daniels actually does in practice will matter, but getting him back on the field this quickly is an encouraging step. Marcus Mariota would make another start if Daniels isn't ready.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ben Standig
Bryce Young Set for Imaging on Leg
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 28, 2026, 3:30 PM ETCarolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (leg) will undergo imaging after taking a cleat to the leg during Sunday's loss to Cleveland, according to Joe Person of The Athletic. Head coach Dave Canales said the testing is being done "just to make sure" and also alluded to other issues without offering specifics. Young went into the blue medical tent at one point Sunday, but he did not miss an offensive snap. He completed 26 of 48 passes for 291 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the 21-18 loss. There is no diagnosis or timetable at this point, so the imaging results will be the next thing to watch as Carolina gets ready for Sunday night's game against Detroit.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Joe Person
Terrance Ferguson Still Worth Stashing Despite Ankle Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 28, 2026, 3:23 PM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson remains one of the more interesting Week 4 waiver options, though his ankle injury makes him a stash rather than an immediate streamer for now. Ferguson hurt his right ankle in the first quarter Sunday night against Denver and went to the locker room for X-rays. He returned to the game, then aggravated the ankle again while running after his only catch, a nine-yard gain, and was eventually ruled out. The timing is frustrating after Ferguson broke out for six catches, 54 yards, and a touchdown in Week 2. RotoBaller currently has him second among its Week 4 tight end waiver priorities, and the upside that put him there has not disappeared. The health question matters, though. Fantasy managers who need a starter immediately should have another option available, while those with bench space can still justify stashing Ferguson and waiting to see what the Rams say about the ankle this week.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Pat Bryant a Deeper-League Stash for Week 4
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 28, 2026, 3:16 PM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant is worth a look in deeper leagues after making two big plays in Sunday night's 30-26 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Bryant caught both of his targets for 44 yards and his first touchdown of the season, then added a two-point conversion later in the second half. His 39-yard catch also helped Denver move into Rams territory on the final go-ahead drive. The production was useful, but the volume is still the concern. Bryant has only six receptions for 86 yards through three games, and he was not heavily targeted Sunday. RotoBaller's overall Week 4 waiver rankings place him at No. 40 and recommend him for 14-team leagues. That makes Bryant more of a deeper-league stash than a priority claim in standard 10- or 12-team formats right now, with room for the role to grow if his involvement increases.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Breece Hall Considered Week-to-Week With Quad Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 28, 2026, 3:12 PM ETNew York Jets star running back Breece Hall (quadriceps), who suffered a quad injury in Sunday's Week 3 loss to the Detroit Lions, is considered week-to-week, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Hall received good news from his MRI exam, and his injury is not as significant as originally feared. It sounds like the Jets dodged a bullet here, but Hall's fantasy managers should probably expect him to miss at least a week or two. Before his injury on Sunday, the 25-year-old had 13 carries for 32 yards and caught three passes for 23 yards. We should know even more about Hall's status from head coach Aaron Glenn on Wednesday, when the team begins preparing for their Week 4 battle against the Chicago Bears. At the very least, Hall should be considered questionable for this week. Fantasy managers seeking help at RB this week need to target Braelon Allen on the waiver wire. After his first 1,000-yard rushing season in 2025 and a big extension in the offseason, Hall has 163 yards and a touchdown on 51 carries (career-low 3.2 yards per carry) while adding 10 catches for 102 yards through the air over three weeks in 2026.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Mike Washington Jr. a High-Upside Handcuff for Week 4
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 28, 2026, 3:07 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. belongs in the high-upside handcuff tier heading into Week 4. Washington only carried five times in Sunday's 35-27 win over New Orleans, but he turned those chances into 54 yards and his first NFL touchdown, including a 36-yard scoring run in the third quarter. He now has 15 carries for 102 yards through three games, but Ashton Jeanty remains the clear lead back and has handled 76 touches while playing nearly 79% of the offensive snaps. That leaves Washington with very little standalone value for now. The appeal is what could happen if Jeanty misses time. Washington sits directly behind him on the depth chart and has already shown enough explosiveness to make that potential workload interesting. He is not a priority add for managers chasing immediate production, but he is one of the better running back stashes available in leagues with room for a handcuff.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Saints Unsure if Travis Etienne Jr. Will Go on Injured Reserve
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 28, 2026, 3:04 PM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) will be "time lost" with the hamstring that he aggravated in the Week 3 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, head coach Kellen Moore told Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football. Etienne's specific timetable for a return is currently to be determined, and the Saints are unsure if he will be placed on Injured Reserve, which would require him to miss at least four games. The 27-year-old former Jacksonville Jaguars RB has had a rough start to his first year in the Big Easy, and now he could miss at least four games. Through his first three contests with New Orleans, Etienne has 128 rushing yards on 30 carries (4.3 yards per carry) while adding 11 catches on 13 targets for 51 yards through the air. Etienne must be stashed in all fantasy leagues while he recovers, and the good news is that he had a season-high 13 carries for 57 yards in the Week 3 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders before injuring his hamstring. For however long Etienne is out, Alvin Kamara and Kendre Miller will have added fantasy appeal. Kamara, who missed Week 1 with a knee injury, is still rostered in under half of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NewOrleans.Football - Mike Triplett
Josh Oliver to Miss the Rest of the Season With Torn Biceps
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 28, 2026, 2:48 PM ETMinnesota Vikings tight end Josh Oliver (biceps) suffered a torn biceps muscle in the Week 3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday and needs season-ending surgery, a source told Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Oliver will miss the rest of the 2026 regular season, and he will be a long shot to return if the Vikings have a deep playoff run. The 29-year-old former third-round selection of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019 from San Jose State was not on the fantasy football radar as a pass-catching TE, but he was extremely valuable to the Vikings' offense as a blocker. His 2026 season will end after just three games and three catches (five targets) for 46 yards. Oliver did have seven combined touchdowns for the Vikings in 2024 and 2025, but he has never surpassed 28 receptions or 258 receiving yards in a single season since making his NFL debut with the Jaguars in 2019.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jeremy Fowler
Micah Parsons Not Ready to Practice This Week
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 28, 2026, 2:42 PM ETGreen Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said on Monday that All-Pro pass-rusher Micah Parsons (knee) will not practice this week, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN. Parsons has not experienced any setbacks as he continues to recover from a torn ACL that he suffered in December of last year, but the Packers will not open his window to return from the Physically Unable to Perform list. All along, Parsons has been targeting a potential return on Oct. 18, which would allow him to face off against his former team, the Dallas Cowboys. Barring a setback with his rehab, he has a very good shot at returning by that date. The 1-2 Packers could really use a game-wrecking pass-rusher like Parsons back in the fold with their offense struggling to sustain drives early in the season. Before suffering his season-ending knee injury last year, the 27-year-old five-time Pro Bowler had 12.5 sacks and 41 tackles (19 solo) in 14 games in his first season with the Packers. For his elite pass-rushing skills, Parsons should be stashed in IDP fantasy leagues as he nears his 2026 debut.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Rob Demovsky
Bucs to Lean on Jalon Daniels for the Next Three Weeks
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 28, 2026, 2:34 PM ETFor at least the next three weeks, rookie undrafted quarterback Jalon Daniels will start under center for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after starter Baker Mayfield suffered a dislocated right thumb late in the Week 3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, according to the NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe. In relief of Mayfield on Sunday, Daniels went 0-for-3 passing with an interception, so it was an inauspicious start to his NFL career. His interception came on a Hail Mary attempt as time expired in the fourth quarter. Daniels has plenty of athleticism -- he has a strong arm and plenty of scrambling ability -- but his lack of accuracy will be a problem in his first extended run as a starter in the NFL for an 0-3 team. Daniels will make the first start of his career in Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers, and he will only be in play as a desperation QB2 option in deep superflex leagues. The Packers' defense/special teams unit will be a popular streaming option this week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Cameron Wolfe
Baker Mayfield to Miss "A Minimum of Three Weeks"
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 28, 2026, 2:27 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (thumb) will miss "a minimum of three weeks" with a dislocated right thumb that he suffered on Sunday in the Week 3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, head coach Todd Bowles told Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network. The Bucs will not place him on Injured Reserve as of now, and the Bucs will lean on undrafted rookie QB Jalon Daniels as the starter, beginning with a Week 4 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. Mayfield received good news from his MRI exam, as tests showed that he did not suffer a fracture or any tendon or ligament tears. However, he is still going to miss some time over the next couple of weeks, so fantasy managers in two-QB superflex leagues are going to need to adjust. If Mayfield heals quickly and properly, he could be in play to make his return for a Week 7 divisional matchup against the Carolina Panthers. After an injury-plagued and disappointing 2025 campaign for the 31-year-old, Mayfield is off to a bad start in 2026, going 0-3 and throwing for 615 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions in his first three games.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Cameron Wolfe
A.J. Brown Walking Around Without a Limp
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 28, 2026, 2:21 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle) walked through the team's locker room without a limp on Monday, according to Taylor Kyles of Patriots CLNS. Brown was wearing cleats with a small ankle wrap. The Pro Bowl wideout was placed on Injured Reserve on Sept. 12 after suffering a dreaded high-ankle sprain in the season-opening loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Brown will not be officially allowed to resume practicing with the Patriots again until Week 6, but he is apparently making excellent progress and could be ready to be activated from IR as soon as he is eligible. Receivers Romeo Doubs, Mack Hollins, and DeMario Douglas have been on the field more in the last two weeks with Brown sidelined, but New England's aerial attack has really struggled under quarterback Drake Maye. The Patriots, who are now 1-2 through three weeks, cannot get Brown back soon enough. The 29-year-old three-time Pro Bowler caught three of four targets for 26 yards in Week 1 before injuring his ankle. Brown should be stashed in an IR spot in all fantasy football leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Patriots CLNS - Taylor Kyles
Texans Hopeful to Get Nico Collins Back This Week
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 28, 2026, 2:14 PM ETHouston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said he is hopeful to get wide receiver Nico Collins (hamstring) back for the team's Week 4 contest against the Dallas Cowboys, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Sports. Collins suffered a Grade 1 hamstring strain in practice several weeks ago and has missed the last two contests. However, if he can get through a good week of practice and return to the field, he could be in play to suit up this Sunday against Dallas. The Texans, who have started 0-3 on the year, really need to get their No. 1 wideout back in the fold to have a shot at turning their season around quickly. The 27-year-old former third-rounder in 2021 from Michigan caught seven of his 10 targets for 75 yards and his first touchdown of the season in the season-opening loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. When Collins is back in action for the Texans, he will immediately return to being a must-start in all traditional fantasy football lineups as quarterback C.J. Stroud's top option in the passing game.--Keith Hernandez
Source: KPRC 2 Sports - Aaron Wilson
Tre Tucker Remains Fantasy Viable After the Return of Pro Bowl TE
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 28, 2026, 2:00 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker was unable to follow up on his 119-yard, one-touchdown performance from Week 2, but despite the return of All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers (knee), he remained involved in the team's Week 3 win over the Saints. Tucker saw the second most targets on the team, racking up 43 yards on four receptions, and his role appears secured, particularly with second-year wideout Jack Bech (forearm) reportedly headed to injured reserve with a broken forearm. Bowers' 12 targets, 10 receptions, and usage across the formation in his first game back from injury proved emphatically that the offense will run through the third-year tight end as long as he stays healthy, but Tucker should still see enough work to keep him rosterable in full-PPR leagues. As the presumed second option in the passing game, Tucker offers a usable floor while still having the big-play potential to deliver the occasional splash week.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Jordyn Tyson a Must-Roster Player as Return from Injury Nears
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 28, 2026, 1:48 PM ETNew Orleans Saints rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) began the year on injured reserve after sustaining a hamstring injury in training camp, but he will be eligible to return after the team's Week 4 matchup with the Falcons. While he is likely unavailable in deeper leagues, particularly those with an IR spot, he needs to be added preemptively wherever he is still unrostered. Quarterback Tyler Shough ranks second in the league with 912 passing yards through three games, while his eight passing touchdowns trail only Brock Purdy and Kirk Cousins. Tyson possesses the first-round talent to slide directly into a fantasy-viable role alongside Chris Olave and tight end Juwan Johnson, and, still available in roughly 48% of leagues, he is one of the week's highest-priority waiver adds.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Jakobi Meyers a Top Waiver Priority After His Best Game of the Season
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 28, 2026, 1:37 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers caught a season-high seven passes for 64 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's blowout win over his former team, the Patriots. After a quiet start to the season in which he was targeted only three times in the first two weeks, Meyers appears to have emerged as the team's second receiver, coming up big in a game in which the defensive game plan limited Parker Washington to a season-low three catches. What was seen as one of the most wide-open receiver rooms coming into the season looks to have developed a clear hierarchy, with both Meyers and Washington holding a near-every-down role. Meanwhile, Brian Thomas Jr. has found himself in a rotation with sixth-round rookie Josh Cameron, and two-way player Travis Hunter continues to feature primarily on defense, seeing only five offensive snaps in Week 3. Meyers remains a flex-worthy play moving forward and should be viewed as a priority waiver add wherever available.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller