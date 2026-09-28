Micah Parsons Not Ready to Practice This Week

Sep 28, 2026, 12:30 PM ET

Washington Commanders linebacker Leo Chenal (neck), who was taken off the field with a scary-looking injury on Sunday in the Week 3 win over the Seattle Seahawks, will have season-ending surgery on Monday morning for a fracture in his neck, sources told Jordan Schultz. The most important thing is that Chenal has feeling in all of his extremities, and the expectation is that he will make a full recovery. The 25-year-old was carted off the field in D.C. on Sunday in a scary scene after his neck got jammed while trying to make a tackle against Seattle. The former third-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs from Wisconsin will have his fifth season (first with Washington) come to an end after just three games played. Before his injury this year, Chenal had recorded 18 tackles (nine solo) and one tackle for a loss for the Commanders.