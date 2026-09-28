Breece Hall Injury Update Coming Wednesday
Sep 28, 2026, 11:28 AM ETNew York Jets running back Breece Hall (thigh) won't have an injury update until Wednesday, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. Hall left Sunday's 31-24 loss to Detroit on the opening drive of the fourth quarter and was ruled out soon after. He finished with 13 carries for 32 yards and caught all three of his targets for 23 yards. Braelon Allen took over in the backfield after Hall exited. Head coach Aaron Glenn didn't offer a timetable Monday, so there isn't much to work with yet beyond the thigh designation. The Jets visit Chicago in Week 4, and Hall's status should become clearer once the team gets back on the practice field Wednesday.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Zack Rosenblatt
More Recent News
Jalen Coker Avoids Major Injury After Leaving Sunday
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 28, 2026, 11:19 AM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (quad) suffered a minor quad strain in Sunday's loss to Cleveland, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Coker left early in the third quarter and did not return, finishing with two catches for 18 yards on 28 snaps. Rapoport said the injury is considered minor, though Coker is questionable for this week's game against Detroit. That's encouraging news after head coach Dave Canales said Sunday that Coker's quad had "lit up" and the pain wasn't going away. Brycen Tremayne stepped into a much bigger role once Coker exited, playing 62 snaps and catching four passes for 83 yards. He could stay involved if Coker isn't ready for Sunday night.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ian Rapoport
Tyler Allgeier Falls Into Clear No. 2 Role on Sunday
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 28, 2026, 11:12 AM ETArizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier took a clear back seat to Jeremiyah Love in Sunday's 36-30 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Allgeier carried twice for a loss of one yard and caught four passes for 10 yards, giving him six touches on the afternoon. Love handled 21 carries for 90 yards and added five catches for 19 yards and a touchdown, finishing with 26 touches. The difference was hard to miss after Arizona opened the season with a much more balanced split. Allgeier had 19 touches to Love's 13 in Week 1, while Love held a 12-to-7 edge in Week 2. Sunday was different. Love also played 56 offensive snaps compared with 31 for Allgeier, another sign that the rookie had moved to the front of the backfield for this game. It is still only one week, but Allgeier's usage Sunday looked much more like a clear No. 2 role than the near-even committee Arizona used to open the season.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Baker Mayfield Will Miss at Least 2-4 Weeks
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 28, 2026, 11:00 AM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (thumb) is believed to have suffered a dislocated right thumb during Sunday's Week 3 loss against the Minnesota Vikings, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Mayfield will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of the injury, but the expectation is that he'll miss two to four weeks, at a minimum. If the MRI reveals any ligament damage, he could miss more than a month. Losing a starting quarterback is the last thing the Bucs need right now, as they're 0-3 and trying to dig out from the basement of the NFC South. Rookie Jalon Daniels will step in as the Buccaneers' starter until Mayfield is healthy enough to play again. Daniels was a preseason sensation, but he came back down to earth in his limited action on Sunday, going 0-for-3 passing with one interception.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Marvin Harrison Jr. Disappointing for the Third Week in a Row
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 28, 2026, 10:56 AM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. had another incredibly frustrating performance in Week 3, catching just three of five targets for 40 yards against the San Francisco 49ers. This would be a fine stat line for a depth receiver, but Harrison was supposed to be the centerpiece of this offense after the Cardinals selected him fourth overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. Instead, he has consistently been out-produced by Trey McBride and Michael Wilson. Harrison has looked uncompetitive and disengaged at times, sparking some chatter about a potential next chapter. While a trade would offer a change of scenery, the Cardinals don't seem quite ready to move on from Harrison. With that being said, fantasy managers are ready to make a change. Harrison can be sent to the bench in all fantasy leagues, and he should remain there until he proves that he can contribute in this offense on a consistent basis.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Emmett Johnson Solidifies Handcuff Status as Usage Grows
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 28, 2026, 10:51 AM ETKansas City Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson has solidified his status as the No. 2 option on the depth chart behind Kenneth Walker. It seemed pretty evident that Johnson was second in line after handling 10 carries and four receptions through the first two weeks, and he reinforced his presence as a handcuff with six carries and a 27% snap share in Week 3. Johnson doesn't quite have standalone value in fantasy football, but he should still be a waiver wire target because of the insurance he offers behind Walker. Walker is the overall RB2 in fantasy football with 76 touches and four touchdowns this year, and if he were to miss time, a lot of that volume would be passed on to Johnson. The rookie is a top waiver wire target, especially for managers who have Walker in their lineups and rely on him for substantial production every week.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
De'Von Achane Tears ACL, Done for the Season
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 28, 2026, 10:50 AM ETMiami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (knee) has been diagnosed with a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the 2026 season, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. Achane initially suffered the injury during the first half of Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, and testing has confirmed the diagnosis is as severe as initially expected. It's a crushing blow for the Dolphins, who have been struggling on both sides of the ball this season. The talented 24-year-old running back was the lone bright spot for this Miami offense, which will now move forward with some combination of Ollie Gordon II and Jaylen Wright (foot) leading the backfield. Achane finishes his fourth NFL season with just three games, 34 carries, 127 rushing yards, seven catches, 49 receiving yards, and zero touchdowns. He'll now turn his focus to a lengthy recovery process in hopes of being ready for Week 1 of the 2027 season.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport
Sam Darnold Should Continue Delivering High Yardage and Touchdown Totals
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 28, 2026, 10:17 AM ETSeattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold returned from injury and played his first complete game of the season on Sunday. While Seattle lost, the outcome was even better than fantasy managers could have imagined. Darnold was quite busy through the air, completing 31 passes for 379 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions. The pair of turnovers may very well have been the difference between the Seahawks losing and winning, but from a fantasy perspective, they're a negligible blemish amid an otherwise dominant outing. Two of his four touchdown passes went to Jaxon Smith-Njigba, as the quarterback and receiver continue to show off one of the strongest rapports in the league. Darnold isn't a lock for four touchdowns every week, but he continues to have QB1 upside heading into Week 4 against the Chargers. As a result, he is a top quarterback target on the waiver wire in fantasy football.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Devaughn Vele a High-Volume Receiver to Target on the Waiver Wire
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 28, 2026, 10:12 AM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele has consistently handled a large snap and target share through the first three weeks of the season. He's now averaging seven targets, five catches, and 12.7 fantasy points (PPR) per game. It has been very encouraging to watch Vele break out this season after he showed flashes of upside in 2025. This entire Saints offense is trending up, and even though Vele is the No. 2 receiver behind Chris Olave, he has maintained his fantasy relevance every single week. As a result, the 28-year-old continues to be a receiver worth pursuing on the waiver wire. He's an extremely safe bet for high volume, and at 6-foot-5, he also possesses impressive touchdown upside. Managers in need of a WR3/flex should aggressively pursue Vele on the waiver wire this week.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Keenan Allen a Top Waiver-Wire Target with Teammate Sidelined
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 28, 2026, 10:08 AM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen took advantage of increased opportunities on Sunday, catching six of nine targets for 63 yards and one touchdown. Allen took on a larger role in the passing game with Alec Pierce (heel) on injured reserve. Since Pierce will be sidelined through at least Week 6, Allen should remain on the fantasy radar for at least a few more games. His nine targets and 74% snap share Sunday suggest that quarterback Daniel Jones is very comfortable throwing him the football, and we've already seen that he can co-exist with fellow wide receiver Josh Downs, who had five catches on 11 targets in Week 3. Given that Allen can be started as a WR3/flex in Week 4, he's a very intriguing waiver wire target for fantasy managers in most leagues.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Josh Cameron Draws High Praise from Liam Coen
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Sep 28, 2026, 9:59 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars rookie wide receiver Josh Cameron earned high praise from head coach Liam Coen. Cameron hauled in one of two targets for 12 yards and found the end zone for the second time on just three receptions. Following the Jaguars' 35-6 dominant victory over the New England Patriots, Coen said, "Everything that he does, he does like a pro. He understands how to prepare, he's super smart, and he's selfless. And really, so many ways are what we're looking for in a Jacksonville Jaguar." Cameron ran 29% of the routes, with 44% in the slot, while former first-round pick Brian Thomas Jr. continues to see fewer snaps and opportunities. Right now, Cameron is still in a minor role in Jacksonville's crowded receiver room, but if he keeps making plays, he could be a player to monitor down the road.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Action Sports Jax
Kenyon Sadiq Emerges As Strong Waiver-Wire Option in Week 4
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Sep 28, 2026, 9:51 AM ETNew York Jets rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq caught seven of eight passes for 105 yards and a touchdown in the 31-24 loss to the Detroit Lions. With wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (finger) and tight end Mason Taylor (thumb) inactive, Sadiq had a breakout game, being one of two tight ends to have over 100 yards in Week 3. However, he played only 57% of the snaps and ran 58% of the routes, while Jelani Woods and Jeremy Ruckert also saw significant roles. If Mitchell or Taylor return next week against the Chicago Bears, Sadiq could see fewer targets, but he looked special and will be difficult to keep off the field. Sadiq should be a strong waiver-wire option as he looks to carry this momentum into Week 4.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Kenny Gainwell Could Benefit from Backfield Injury
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Sep 28, 2026, 9:41 AM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Kenny Gainwell could be a solid waiver-wire option if Bucky Irving (undisclosed) is injured and misses time. Gainwell had three carries for -4 yards and added two receptions for 14 yards in the 23-16 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Despite his struggles, Irving did not see the field in the final 10 minutes of the game and had a wrap around his midsection as he watched from the sideline. If he misses time with this undisclosed injury, Gainwell and Sean Tucker would be the primary beneficiaries. Tucker has yet to record a stat this season and has played only one snap in two games, while Gainwell has played 42% of the snaps in three games. The Buccaneers could be without quarterback Baker Mayfield (thumb), but despite that, their offensive struggles, and Gainwell's inefficiency, he should be monitored if Irving does not practice this week.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Steve Hoikkala
Braelon Allen a Must-Add if Backfield Mate Misses Time
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Sep 28, 2026, 9:28 AM ETNew York Jets running back Braelon Allen could see a significant uptick in touches if running back Breece Hall (thigh) misses time. Allen had four carries for 14 yards and one reception for three yards in the 31-24 loss to the Detroit Lions. Hall was injured with just under 12 minutes left in the fourth quarter and was ruled out with a thigh injury. He said postgame, "I don't know (the severity) yet. I felt something when I was running and then got tackled and planted and then felt something else, so we'll see." If Hall misses time, Allen and Isaiah Davis should be the primary beneficiaries, with Allen as the main handcuff. Fantasy managers should monitor Hall's status throughout the week and keep tabs on Allen if he is available on the waiver wire.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Rich Cimini - ESPN
Ollie Gordon II Could See More Touches in Dolphins Backfield
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Sep 28, 2026, 9:20 AM ETMiami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II could see an expanded workload following the injury to star running back De'Von Achane (knee). Gordon had 17 carries for 41 yards and a touchdown, and added three receptions for 14 yards in the 24-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. After Achane went down with a knee injury and did not return, Gordon took 100% of the backfield touches and played 84% of the snaps, despite missing time throughout the game with cramping. Head coach Jeff Hafley said Achane's injury "does not sound optimistic," which might result in him missing significant time. While Jaylen Wright (neck, foot) did not play and should factor into the rotation if Achane is out, Gordon should be monitored on the waiver wire this week.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Ian Rapoport - NFL Network
Brian Burns Believed to Have Suffered Torn ACL
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Sep 28, 2026, 9:11 AM ETNew York Giants edge rusher Brian Burns (knee) is believed to have torn his ACL, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Before this week, Burns suffered an ankle injury late in Week 2's loss to the Los Angeles Rams and missed all of practice this week. He tried to play through it but went down after trying to stop and cut in the fourth quarter and is now expected to miss the rest of the season with a significant knee injury. In three seasons with the Giants, Burns has totaled 25 sacks and 39 tackles for loss in 40 games, becoming one of their best and most productive players. Without him, they will have to rely more on Abdul Carter and Kayvon Thibodeaux and could add depth via trade or free agency.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Ian Rapoport - NFL Network
Austin Ekeler to Reunite with Commanders
Andy Smith
Andy Smith
Sep 28, 2026, 7:34 AM ETAccording to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, free-agent running back Austin Ekeler is set to reunite with his former team, the Washington Commanders, pending a physical. Ekeler recently tried out for the Carolina Panthers following Jonathon Brooks' move to the injured list, but he will instead return to a familiar club. Ekeler spent the 2024 and 2025 seasons in D.C. before suffering a torn Achilles in 2025, which ultimately cut his season short. During the 2024 season, the veteran back served as the primary pass-catcher, catching 35 of 41 targets for 366 yards and adding another 367 yards with four scores on the ground. However, managers should not expect him to take on a similar role with D.C. in his second stint, as the team has relied on Jacory Croskey-Merritt on early downs and Rachaad White on passing downs. While White did exit Sunday's game with a shoulder injury, he eventually returned, suggesting it was not overly serious. For now, Ekeler is best left on the waiver wire and should only be viewed as a deep-league stash option in the event White faces a setback.--Andy Smith
Source: Ian Rapoport
CeeDee Lamb Goes Off Again For 112 Yards In Loss
John Johnson
John Johnson
Sep 28, 2026, 3:48 AM ETIn what's becoming a trend for this season, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb re-asserted his WR1 status for his team by catching seven of his eight targets for 112 yards in a loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3. He was actually targeted three fewer times than Pickens, but ended up with the same number of catches and 30 more yards. Neither scored a touchdown -- tight end Jake Ferguson caught quarterback Dak Prescott's only passing touchdown. Lamb's effort didn't lead to a win, but the Cowboys defense giving up 34 points was likely the major culprit for their loss. Lamb is paying off at his ADP so far, with over 23.6 PPR points scored per game through three contests. He's been nearly unguardable, and appeared to be back to his old self after a high ankle sprain handicapped his 2025 season. Lamb faces another tough test in Week 4 when the Cowboys go on the road to face the Houston Texans, but he's still a must-start fantasy WR1 with explosive potential in each game he plays and is healthy.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Roman Wilson Scores a Big Touchdown While Leading Steelers in Targets
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 28, 2026, 12:55 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson caught three of his six targets for 60 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's Week 3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. There had been plenty of speculation that Wilson was heading for a reduced role with Michael Pittman Jr. back in action, and while his snap share did drop to 38.7%, he made the most of his time on the field by commanding a team-high six targets and scoring his first touchdown of the season. It was a big touchdown, too, going for 38 yards and breaking a scoreless tie less than two minutes into the first quarter. It's risky to say that Wilson will definitely continue to have a substantial role as the No. 3 receiver behind DK Metcalf and Pittman, but Sunday's performance at least showed that he's capable of carving out matchup-based standalone value in fantasy football.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Derrick Henry Rumbles for Another Multi-Touchdown Game on High Volume
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 28, 2026, 12:51 AM ETBaltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry totaled 26 carries, 89 rushing yards, and two rushing touchdowns during Sunday's Week 3 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Brazil. He also converted his lone target into a catch, but it went for no gain. Henry continues to be remarkable in his age-32 season. He has six touchdowns this year, including multiple touchdowns in two of his three games so far. He also continues to prove that he's capable of handling enormous volume totals. His 67% snap share on Sunday represented a new season-high, although it's still an indication that the Ravens are usually putting him on the field when they know he's going to get the football. There's no question that Henry remains in the must-start RB1 range for Week 4 against a struggling Tennessee Titans squad.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Tee Higgins Strikes for His First Touchdown of the Season in Week 3
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 28, 2026, 12:46 AM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins caught six of seven targets for 90 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's Week 3 contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers. In addition to finding the end zone for the first time this year, Higgins' six catches represented a new season-high mark. The 27-year-old has repeatedly proven that he can co-exist with Ja'Marr Chase in fantasy football, and he remains a must-start WR2 going forward. As long as quarterback Joe Burrow is healthy, Higgins is a safe bet to get peppered with targets while making difficult catches and offering some touchdown upside. With that said, he's currently on pace for just six touchdowns this year, which is a significant step back from his 10 in 2024 and his 11 in 2025. Perhaps he can improve on that pace with another big game and visit to the end zone in a potential Week 4 shootout against the Jacksonville Jaguars.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller