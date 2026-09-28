Jordyn Tyson a Must-Roster Player as Return from Injury Nears
Sep 28, 2026, 1:48 PM ETNew Orleans Saints rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) began the year on injured reserve after sustaining a hamstring injury in training camp, but he will be eligible to return after the team's Week 4 matchup with the Falcons. While he is likely unavailable in deeper leagues, particularly those with an IR spot, he needs to be added preemptively wherever he is still unrostered. Quarterback Tyler Shough ranks second in the league with 912 passing yards through three games, while his eight passing touchdowns trail only Brock Purdy and Kirk Cousins. Tyson possesses the first-round talent to slide directly into a fantasy-viable role alongside Chris Olave and tight end Juwan Johnson, and, still available in roughly 48% of leagues, he is one of the week's highest-priority waiver adds.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
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Jakobi Meyers a Top Waiver Priority After His Best Game of the Season
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 28, 2026, 1:37 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers caught a season-high seven passes for 64 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's blowout win over his former team, the Patriots. After a quiet start to the season in which he was targeted only three times in the first two weeks, Meyers appears to have emerged as the team's second receiver, coming up big in a game in which the defensive game plan limited Parker Washington to a season-low three catches. What was seen as one of the most wide-open receiver rooms coming into the season looks to have developed a clear hierarchy, with both Meyers and Washington holding a near-every-down role. Meanwhile, Brian Thomas Jr. has found himself in a rotation with sixth-round rookie Josh Cameron, and two-way player Travis Hunter continues to feature primarily on defense, seeing only five offensive snaps in Week 3. Meyers remains a flex-worthy play moving forward and should be viewed as a priority waiver add wherever available.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Kaelon Black Still a Valuable Insurance Back Despite Dwindling Usage
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 28, 2026, 1:24 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers running back Kaelon Black has seen his involvement dwindle week over week, but he remains one of the most valuable insurance backs in the league. After carrying the ball 14 times in the season opener, Black has logged only 11 carries over the past two outings, and he's a player to look out for as a potential post-waiver pickup. With injuries mounting and bye weeks approaching, Black could be dropped by managers facing a roster crunch, and while he may not have the standalone value implied by his Week 1 usage, he is still worthy of an end-of-bench spot. Over three games, he has racked up 107 rushing yards on his 25 carries, and he has weekly RB1 potential if All-Pro Christian McCaffrey were to miss time.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Jauan Jennings a Low-Priority Waiver Option Following Teammate's Injury
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 28, 2026, 1:12 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Jauan Jennings has caught only one pass for one yard since joining the team on a one-year free agent deal, but with four-time All-Pro Justin Jefferson (ankle) potentially sidelined, he could be thrust into a larger role. Jefferson left Sunday's win over the Buccaneers, and while initial reports indicate his ankle injury doesn't appear overly serious, his status will need to be monitored leading up to a Week 4 matchup with the Dolphins. In Jefferson's absence, Jordan Addison led the team with 90 yards and a touchdown on five catches, and he becomes a priority add wherever available, but Jennings should also see more involvement if Jefferson suffers a setback or misses time.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Jaycee Horn Out Indefinitely Due to Quad Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 28, 2026, 12:52 PM ETCarolina Panthers Pro Bowl cornerback Jaycee Horn (quadriceps) is out indefinitely after injuring his quad muscle in Sunday's Week 3 loss to the Cleveland Browns, sources told The Ringer's Tom Pelissero. Horn is seeking a second opinion, but he will likely land on Injured Reserve and miss significant time. The 26-year-old's injury is a major blow to Carolina's secondary moving forward and their chances of capturing a second straight NFC South title in 2026. If/when Horn is placed on IR, he will be required to miss at least four games, but the nature of his injury suggests that his absence could stretch well beyond that. The two-time Pro Bowler had recorded six tackles (four solo) and two pass breakups in the first three games of the season before going down with a quad injury on Sunday in the 21-18 loss in Cleveland.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Ringer - Tom Pelissero
Bucky Irving Not Injured Coming Out of Week 3
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 28, 2026, 12:47 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said that running back Bucky Irving, who did not play much on the team's final drive on Sunday in another loss to the Minnesota Vikings, is not injured and is not on the injury report, according to River Wells of Bucs Gameday. The 24-year-old was kept on the sideline for a long stretch to close out Sunday's contest, leading many to speculate that he was hurt. Fortunately for Irving's fantasy managers, he is not dealing with any physical ailments. Irving saw 15 carries and ran for 46 yards (3.1 yards per carry) while catching two of his four targets for 12 yards in the passing game in the 23-16 loss to the Vikings. Quarterback Baker Mayfield suffered a dislocated right thumb late on Sunday and is going to miss time, so both Irving and Kenny Gainwell could be leaned on more, starting in Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers, with undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels now in line to start for at least the next game. Through three games in 2026, Irving has 180 rushing yards and one touchdown while catching 13 passes for 61 yards in a Bucs offense that has yet to truly find its groove under new coordinator Zac Robinson.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Bucs Gameday - River Wells
Baker Mayfield's MRI Shows No Ligament Damage, Will Still Miss Time
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 28, 2026, 12:39 PM ETUpdating a previous report, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield's (thumb) MRI exam on Monday showed no additional damage to his dislocated right thumb, sources told Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Mayfield is still likely to miss time, but it is relatively good news based on testing. The veteran signal-caller will get a second opinion. Mayfield suffered a gruesome dislocated thumb late in the Week 3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday and immediately came out of the game in favor of undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels. The good news is he avoided any fractures or tendon/ligament damage, so he could return in as soon as two weeks. In the meantime, fantasy managers who have been starting Mayfield in two-QB superflex leagues are going to need to go in another direction. With Daniels looking likely to make his first NFL start in a Week 4 matchup against the Green Bay Packers, fantasy managers will also need to downgrade all of Tampa's offensive skill players with Mayfield set to miss some time in the next couple of weeks. Before injuring his thumb on Sunday, the 31-year-old Mayfield had another disappointing day at the office, throwing for 217 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jeremy Fowler
Leo Chenal to Have Season-Ending Neck Surgery
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 28, 2026, 12:30 PM ETWashington Commanders linebacker Leo Chenal (neck), who was taken off the field with a scary-looking injury on Sunday in the Week 3 win over the Seattle Seahawks, will have season-ending surgery on Monday morning for a fracture in his neck, sources told Jordan Schultz. The most important thing is that Chenal has feeling in all of his extremities, and the expectation is that he will make a full recovery. The 25-year-old was carted off the field in D.C. on Sunday in a scary scene after his neck got jammed while trying to make a tackle against Seattle. The former third-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs from Wisconsin will have his fifth season (first with Washington) come to an end after just three games played. Before his injury this year, Chenal had recorded 18 tackles (nine solo) and one tackle for a loss for the Commanders.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Jordan Schultz
Tyreek Hill Ready to Sign With a Team?
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 28, 2026, 12:24 PM ETFree-agent wide receiver Tyreek Hill (knee) posted on X that "it's almost time to get off the couch and get to work." Hill is coming off a torn ACL in his knee during his final season with the Miami Dolphins in 2025, when he caught 21 of his 29 targets for 265 yards and just one touchdown in four games played. The 32-year-old eight-time Pro Bowler and five-time first-team All-Pro has reportedly made great strides in his rehab, per his agent Drew Rosenhaus, although doctors advised the speedy wideout to postpone his return until sometime in October. The calendar is about to flip to October at the end of this week, so Hill could be planning his return with a new team sooner rather than later. A reunion with the Kansas City Chiefs, who drafted Hill in the fifth round in 2016 from West Alabama, has been mentioned as a possibility as the Cheetah looks to bounce back from his season-ending knee injury a year ago. Even if Hill is not as quick and elusive as he was pre-injury, he could still do some damage for fantasy managers in the right situation, making him potentially worth a speculative stash in deeper formats right now.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Tyreek Hill on X
Giants Acquiring J.J. McCarthy From the Vikings
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 28, 2026, 12:17 PM ETThe New York Giants are acquiring quarterback J.J. McCarthy from the Minnesota Vikings in a trade on Monday, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Ringer's Tom Pelissero reports that the Giants are sending the Vikings a 2027 fifth-round pick, per sources. With Jaxson Dart (knee) out for the season for the Giants, the team will add another young quarterback, and McCarthy will get a fresh start with a new organization. The Vikings took McCarthy with the 10th overall pick from Michigan in the 2024 NFL Draft. The 23-year-old did not play at all as a rookie due to a knee injury that required surgery. In his first NFL season in 2025, McCarthy struggled with accuracy, decision-making, and injuries, starting only 10 games and completing 57.6% of his pass attempts for 1,632 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He lost the starting QB competition to Kyler Murray in training camp this summer and then dropped to third on the depth chart behind veteran Carson Wentz. McCarthy will head to New York to learn a new offense and hopefully see some playing time over veteran Jameis Winston eventually, but that might not happen right away. In the long term, Dart is still the franchise signal-caller for the G-Men.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Jayden Daniels Likely to Travel to London, Week 4 Status Unclear
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 28, 2026, 12:08 PM ETWashington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn told Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer that injured quarterback Jayden Daniels (elbow) will "more than likely" travel with the team to the United Kingdom when they leave on Tuesday night. The Commanders play the Indianapolis Colts this Sunday, Oct. 4, in England. However, Quinn does not know yet whether Daniels will play in six days. But that there is even a chance for Daniels to play tells us that he might not be far off from returning after dislocating his left elbow again in Week 2. The 25-year-old former second overall pick in 2024 from LSU also suffered a serious left-elbow dislocation last year, and he ended up playing in only seven games in his sophomore campaign. Through two games in 2026, Daniels has thrown for 260 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. In his absence on Sunday, veteran backup Marcus Mariota led Washington to an upset victory over the defending Super Bowl-champion Seattle Seahawks in Week 3. Daniels most likely will not be active in Week 4 in England, but he could make his return for a Week 5 divisional clash the following Sunday against the New York Giants.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Sports Illustrated - Albert Breer
Alvin Kamara a Priority Add for Week 4
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 28, 2026, 11:59 AM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has become one of the top Week 4 waiver targets after Travis Etienne Jr. aggravated his hamstring in Sunday's 35-27 loss to Las Vegas. Kamara rushed nine times for 36 yards and caught his only target for five yards, while Etienne handled 13 carries for 57 yards before leaving. The backfield was already more crowded than it looked a week ago, with Kendre Miller active again and picking up six touches for 19 total yards. Still, Kamara is the name to prioritize if Etienne misses time. He returned from an MCL sprain in Week 2 and immediately handled nine carries while catching five of six targets. RotoBaller has Kamara rostered in 43% of leagues and lists him among its top Week 4 running back waiver priorities. That makes him a priority add rather than a pure stash, with a path to immediate flex value if Etienne is sidelined.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Quentin Johnston Quiet Again in Week 3 Loss
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 28, 2026, 11:49 AM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston had another quiet afternoon in Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Buffalo Bills, catching three of six targets for 40 yards. He did have a season-high 21-yard reception, but the bigger moment came late in the fourth quarter when he dropped a third-down pass with Los Angeles still trying to stay in the game. Johnston was not short on playing time, either. He played 60 of the Chargers' 69 offensive snaps and ran a route on 37 of Justin Herbert's 43 dropbacks. Tre' Harris was more productive on fewer snaps, catching six of seven targets for 76 yards. Johnston now has six catches for 64 yards on 17 targets through three games and has yet to score. The role is still there, but the production has not followed, and Harris' strong showing gives the Chargers another receiver who can push for more work.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Breece Hall Injury Update Coming Wednesday
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 28, 2026, 11:28 AM ETNew York Jets running back Breece Hall (thigh) won't have an injury update until Wednesday, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. Hall left Sunday's 31-24 loss to Detroit on the opening drive of the fourth quarter and was ruled out soon after. He finished with 13 carries for 32 yards and caught all three of his targets for 23 yards. Braelon Allen took over in the backfield after Hall exited. Head coach Aaron Glenn didn't offer a timetable Monday, so there isn't much to work with yet beyond the thigh designation. The Jets visit Chicago in Week 4, and Hall's status should become clearer once the team gets back on the practice field Wednesday.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Zack Rosenblatt
Jalen Coker Avoids Major Injury After Leaving Sunday
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 28, 2026, 11:19 AM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (quad) suffered a minor quad strain in Sunday's loss to Cleveland, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Coker left early in the third quarter and did not return, finishing with two catches for 18 yards on 28 snaps. Rapoport said the injury is considered minor, though Coker is questionable for this week's game against Detroit. That's encouraging news after head coach Dave Canales said Sunday that Coker's quad had "lit up" and the pain wasn't going away. Brycen Tremayne stepped into a much bigger role once Coker exited, playing 62 snaps and catching four passes for 83 yards. He could stay involved if Coker isn't ready for Sunday night.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ian Rapoport
Tyler Allgeier Falls Into Clear No. 2 Role on Sunday
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 28, 2026, 11:12 AM ETArizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier took a clear back seat to Jeremiyah Love in Sunday's 36-30 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Allgeier carried twice for a loss of one yard and caught four passes for 10 yards, giving him six touches on the afternoon. Love handled 21 carries for 90 yards and added five catches for 19 yards and a touchdown, finishing with 26 touches. The difference was hard to miss after Arizona opened the season with a much more balanced split. Allgeier had 19 touches to Love's 13 in Week 1, while Love held a 12-to-7 edge in Week 2. Sunday was different. Love also played 56 offensive snaps compared with 31 for Allgeier, another sign that the rookie had moved to the front of the backfield for this game. It is still only one week, but Allgeier's usage Sunday looked much more like a clear No. 2 role than the near-even committee Arizona used to open the season.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Baker Mayfield Will Miss at Least 2-4 Weeks
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 28, 2026, 11:00 AM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (thumb) is believed to have suffered a dislocated right thumb during Sunday's Week 3 loss against the Minnesota Vikings, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Mayfield will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of the injury, but the expectation is that he'll miss two to four weeks, at a minimum. If the MRI reveals any ligament damage, he could miss more than a month. Losing a starting quarterback is the last thing the Bucs need right now, as they're 0-3 and trying to dig out from the basement of the NFC South. Rookie Jalon Daniels will step in as the Buccaneers' starter until Mayfield is healthy enough to play again. Daniels was a preseason sensation, but he came back down to earth in his limited action on Sunday, going 0-for-3 passing with one interception.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Marvin Harrison Jr. Disappointing for the Third Week in a Row
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 28, 2026, 10:56 AM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. had another incredibly frustrating performance in Week 3, catching just three of five targets for 40 yards against the San Francisco 49ers. This would be a fine stat line for a depth receiver, but Harrison was supposed to be the centerpiece of this offense after the Cardinals selected him fourth overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. Instead, he has consistently been out-produced by Trey McBride and Michael Wilson. Harrison has looked uncompetitive and disengaged at times, sparking some chatter about a potential next chapter. While a trade would offer a change of scenery, the Cardinals don't seem quite ready to move on from Harrison. With that being said, fantasy managers are ready to make a change. Harrison can be sent to the bench in all fantasy leagues, and he should remain there until he proves that he can contribute in this offense on a consistent basis.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Emmett Johnson Solidifies Handcuff Status as Usage Grows
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 28, 2026, 10:51 AM ETKansas City Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson has solidified his status as the No. 2 option on the depth chart behind Kenneth Walker. It seemed pretty evident that Johnson was second in line after handling 10 carries and four receptions through the first two weeks, and he reinforced his presence as a handcuff with six carries and a 27% snap share in Week 3. Johnson doesn't quite have standalone value in fantasy football, but he should still be a waiver wire target because of the insurance he offers behind Walker. Walker is the overall RB2 in fantasy football with 76 touches and four touchdowns this year, and if he were to miss time, a lot of that volume would be passed on to Johnson. The rookie is a top waiver wire target, especially for managers who have Walker in their lineups and rely on him for substantial production every week.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
De'Von Achane Tears ACL, Done for the Season
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 28, 2026, 10:50 AM ETMiami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (knee) has been diagnosed with a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the 2026 season, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. Achane initially suffered the injury during the first half of Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, and testing has confirmed the diagnosis is as severe as initially expected. It's a crushing blow for the Dolphins, who have been struggling on both sides of the ball this season. The talented 24-year-old running back was the lone bright spot for this Miami offense, which will now move forward with some combination of Ollie Gordon II and Jaylen Wright (foot) leading the backfield. Achane finishes his fourth NFL season with just three games, 34 carries, 127 rushing yards, seven catches, 49 receiving yards, and zero touchdowns. He'll now turn his focus to a lengthy recovery process in hopes of being ready for Week 1 of the 2027 season.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport
Sam Darnold Should Continue Delivering High Yardage and Touchdown Totals
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 28, 2026, 10:17 AM ETSeattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold returned from injury and played his first complete game of the season on Sunday. While Seattle lost, the outcome was even better than fantasy managers could have imagined. Darnold was quite busy through the air, completing 31 passes for 379 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions. The pair of turnovers may very well have been the difference between the Seahawks losing and winning, but from a fantasy perspective, they're a negligible blemish amid an otherwise dominant outing. Two of his four touchdown passes went to Jaxon Smith-Njigba, as the quarterback and receiver continue to show off one of the strongest rapports in the league. Darnold isn't a lock for four touchdowns every week, but he continues to have QB1 upside heading into Week 4 against the Chargers. As a result, he is a top quarterback target on the waiver wire in fantasy football.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller