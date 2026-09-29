👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

See RotoBaller atthe top of Google

Ryan Flournoy's Target Volume Keeps Him Interesting

Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 29, 2026, 3:35 PM ET

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy remains worth watching in deeper PPR leagues after drawing a season-high eight targets in Sunday's loss to Baltimore. He caught only two of them for 22 yards, so the production still has not matched the opportunities. Flournoy now has nine receptions for 67 yards on 18 targets through three games while continuing to work behind CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens in the Dallas passing game. That makes him difficult to trust as an immediate starter, but 18 targets through three weeks is enough to keep him in the conversation. Flournoy ranks 44th overall among RotoBaller's Week 4 waiver options, with the recommendation geared toward 14-team PPR formats. He is a reasonable bench stash in deeper leagues if the targets continue, while managers in standard 10- or 12-team leagues can still wait to see if the production starts to follow.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Power your platform with RotoBaller's award-winning news

More Recent News

Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 29, 2026, 3:23 PM ET

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman remains a deeper-league waiver option after Zay Flowers returned to the lineup in Week 3. Bateman caught seven of nine targets for 88 yards and a touchdown with Flowers out against New Orleans, then dropped to two catches for 37 yards in Sunday's win over Dallas. Flowers came back and immediately led Baltimore with five receptions for 84 yards, while Lamar Jackson attempted only 20 passes. Bateman still made one of the Ravens' bigger plays with a 31-yard catch, but his weekly target volume is harder to trust when Flowers is healthy. He has nine receptions for 125 yards and one touchdown through three games. Bateman sits 42nd overall on RotoBaller's current Week 4 waiver board, where the recommendation is for 14-team leagues. He is worth holding or adding in deeper formats, but he is more of a bench receiver than a priority claim in standard leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 29, 2026, 3:13 PM ET

Houston Texans wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson has some short-term waiver appeal heading into Week 4, though his value could change quickly if Nico Collins returns. Hutchinson caught three of six targets for 51 yards in Sunday's loss to Indianapolis and added four yards on two carries. He has now seen 21 targets through three games, turning them into nine catches for 120 yards, with Collins missing the last two contests because of a hamstring injury. Houston is hopeful Collins can return against Dallas, which would likely push Hutchinson back down the target pecking order. Hutchinson also left Sunday's game late after a 28-yard catch and was evaluated in the medical tent, so his own status is worth monitoring. He sits 38th on RotoBaller's Week 4 waiver board at 7% rostered, with a recommendation for 12-team leagues. That makes Hutchinson a reasonable short-term add, but not someone fantasy managers need to chase aggressively if Collins is close to returning.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 29, 2026, 2:36 PM ET

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson did not say much about the team's quarterback situation heading into Week 4 against the New York Jets when he was asked about it on Tuesday on ESPN 1000, according to Sean Hammond of The Chicago Tribune. "We'll see how it plays out all week," Johnson said. Starting QB Caleb Williams suffered a strained hamstring late in the Week 3 loss to the division-rival Minnesota Vikings and was ruled out for the Monday night game against the Philadelphia Eagles. With backup Tyson Bagent in the league's concussion protocol for most of the week, veteran third-stringer Case Keenum ended up making the start for Chicago in Week 3. The 38-year-old turned back the clock to stun the Eagles in a 27-7 win, in which he went 24-for-34 passing for 247 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Keenum added a one-yard rushing score for good measure. It was an unexpectedly strong performance, but if Williams needs another week to recover, it seems likely that Johnson will give Keenum another start in Chicago this Sunday versus the Jets.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Chicago Tribune - Sean Hammond
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 29, 2026, 2:31 PM ET

Tennessee Titans second-year quarterback Cam Ward continued to struggle in Sunday's Week 3 loss to the New York Giants, dropping the Titans to 0-3 and Ward to 3-17 since entering the league as the first overall pick in 2025. The Athletic's Mike Jones writes that Ward's overall play "raises central questions about whether he is truly grasping the mental demands of the position or whether a benching could spark much-needed growth." When asked if he would consider sitting Ward, head coach Robert Saleh offered a quick, unexpounded "No." The 24-year-old has completed 62.5% of his passes for 504 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in three games played. He has failed to go over 200 yards passing in a game this year and ranks 25th in passer rating (80.9), 22nd in completion percentage (62.5), and dead last in most advanced analytics categories, including EPA/play and success rate. If the Titans do eventually decide to bench Ward if his play does not improve, it would be veteran backup Mitchell Trubisky who would be the next man up under center for the Titans.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Mike Jones
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 29, 2026, 2:17 PM ET

The New York Jets waived kicker Blake Grupe on Tuesday and signed kicker Jason Sanders to their active 53-man roster, a source told Brian Costello of The New York Post. Sanders has been elevated from the practice squad in the first three weeks of the season and has been solid while serving as the starting placekicker early in the 2026 season. The 30-year-old former seventh-round pick by the Miami Dolphins in 2018 from New Mexico has made five of his six field-goal attempts (2-for-3 from 50-plus yards) and all five of his extra-point tries through his first three games with the Jets. Sanders missed all of last season with an injury, but now that he is healthy and kicking for an improved Jets offense, he will have some weekly streaming appeal in fantasy football in the right matchups. Fantasy managers should probably go in another direction in Week 4, with the Jets traveling to Chicago to take on the Bears. Through three weeks, the Bears defense has allowed only 17.7 points per game, and kicking in the Windy City is usually difficult.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The New York Post - Brian Costello
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 29, 2026, 2:09 PM ET

Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans told Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle that he is willing to lean more into the passing game going forward with the running game stalling out. The Texans lost a close one on Sunday in Week 3 to the division-rival Indianapolis Colts to fall to 0-3, and they now face a must-win game this Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. Houston ranks 28th in yards per carry at 3.6 and 30th in rushing yards, averaging just 84.6 per game, through the first three weeks of the 2026 season. The Texans' lack of success on the ground is not just on running backs David Montgomery and Woody Marks, as the offensive line has struggled to open running lanes consistently. It has not helped that the Texans have been without top receiver Nico Collins (hamstring) for the last two games, but they could get him back this weekend against Dallas. Quarterback C.J. Stroud had his worst game of the year against the Colts, but he has completed 60% of his passes for 794 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions through three games. If the Texans lean more into the passing game once Collins returns, Stroud could continue what has been a strong fantasy season so far.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Houston Chronicle - Jonathan M. Alexander
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 29, 2026, 2:00 PM ET

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (knee) made his first start in over 10 months in his team's Thursday night win over the Packers, and while he had obvious rust to work through early, he ended the night with 256 yards and a touchdown. With the strange scheduling quirk of going from Thursday to Monday, the Falcons now have four extra days of rest and preparation ahead of a divisional clash with the Saints. After finishing as the fantasy QB21 in his return to action, Penix is a viable streaming option in a Week 4 matchup with one of the week's highest projected scores, and he is readily available on most waiver wires after going largely undrafted in single-quarterback leagues.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 29, 2026, 1:50 PM ET

Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota threw three touchdown passes in Sunday's upset victory over the Seahawks, finishing the week as the fantasy QB13. The veteran backup has now averaged 17.7 fantasy points across his last nine starts, topping 21 points four times in that span. Jayden Daniels (elbow) is expected to travel with the team to London, but his status remains up in the air, and after gutting out a victory against one of the league's premier defensive units, Mariota could be in line for a second start against an Indianapolis Colts team that has allowed the third most passing yards through three weeks. Still possessing elite rushing upside even at nearly 33 years old, Mariota makes for a strong potential streaming option in Week 4.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 29, 2026, 1:39 PM ET

Philadelphia Eagles rookie first-round wide receiver Makai Lemon has seen his snap counts and route participation hold relatively steady through the first three games of his career, but in a Monday night loss to the Bears in which quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for only 153 yards, the rookie showed flashes of growth. Lemon converted his four targets into three receptions and a season-best 29 yards, racking up most of that yardage after the catch, and he should only see his involvement grow. The 2026 first-round pick is unlikely to be readily available on most waiver wires, but he is a must-add wherever still available, and he could soon work his way into the flex conversation as he continues to earn more targets.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 29, 2026, 1:25 PM ET

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jordan Watkins caught two passes in Sunday's win over the Cardinals, matching his total from his 2025 rookie season, and he could be thrust into a featured role in a Niners offense that continues to impress despite a growing list of injuries. Veteran Mike Evans (ribs) is considered day-to-day with the rib strain that knocked him out of Sunday's victory, allowing Watkins to turn his two receptions into 60 yards. Quarterback Brock Purdy is playing at an MVP level, and if Evans is unable to suit up against the Broncos, Watkins could feature heavily in two-receiver sets alongside Deebo Samuel Sr., making the 2025 fourth-round pick one of the week's top short-term adds.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 29, 2026, 1:12 PM ET

Houston Texans wide receiver Kayshon Boutte has caught only six passes through the first three games of his Texans tenure, but it's reasonable to assume he could soon work his way into a larger role. Boutte was acquired less than a month before the regular season began, and a gradual ramp-up period was always a possibility. With two-time Pro Bowler Nico Collins (hamstring) missing the last two games, much of the Texans' passing offense has run through tight end Dalton Schultz, but even as Collins nears a return, the team could still benefit from another outside presence. Boutte scored a career-high seven touchdowns in his final season with the Patriots while averaging over 17 yards per reception, and if he can keep building chemistry with quarterback C.J. Stroud, he could work his way back into the flex conversation in deeper leagues, making him a worthy stash from this week's waiver wire.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 29, 2026, 1:02 PM ET

The New York Giants are releasing veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on Tuesday, sources told Jordan Schultz. Beckham made the Giants' 53-man roster with a strong training camp and preseason, but he has not been featured much on offense through the first three weeks of the season, and the two sides have decided that a mutual parting was best for everyone. It gives OBJ another opportunity to catch on with a team in a better situation where his talents can be better utilized. Although the Giants have had some tough luck with injuries to key players early on, their receiving corps is still quite deep. The 33-year-old Beckham played only 16% of the offensive snaps in Week 1, followed by 5% in Week 2 and 9% in Week 3, leading to zero catches on just one target. The former first-rounder in 2014 from LSU is nearing the end of his NFL career, and although he could latch on with another WR-needy team (maybe the San Francisco 49ers), his path back to fantasy relevance likely remains a long shot.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Jordan Schultz
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 29, 2026, 12:31 PM ET

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (elbow) will avoid surgery on his dislocated left elbow for now, but ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that Daniels will probably require surgery after the 2026 season. With that said, Schefter does not believe that Daniels will be active for the Week 4 game in London on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, which would be his second straight missed game after dislocating his elbow in the Week 2 loss to the division-rival Dallas Cowboys. But Daniels is expected to return sooner rather than later, and head coach Dan Quinn said that he expects Daniels to be on the practice field in some fashion this week. The 25-year-old former second overall pick from LSU put on a show as a rookie in 2024 and led the Commanders to the NFC Championship, but he managed to play in only seven games last year after he dislocated his left elbow the first time. Daniels has high-end QB1 upside because of his dual-threat abilities at the position, but his inability to stay healthy has become a real concern in real life and in fantasy. If he is not cleared to play in London this week, veteran Marcus Mariota will look to lead Washington to a second straight win.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 29, 2026, 12:24 PM ET

League sources told SNY's Connor Hughes that the New York Giants do not give up a fifth-round pick unless they plan to play quarterback J.J. McCarthy in the "near future." McCarthy was the Minnesota Vikings' 10th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft from Michigan. The 23-year-old was on track to start in his rookie year before a knee injury ended his season early and handed the job to Sam Darnold. Minnesota then let Darnold walk in free agency and handed the starting gig to McCarthy in 2025, but he crashed and burned as a first-time starter, throwing for 1,632 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions while missing extended time with injuries. He was erratic on the field and showed maturity concerns off the field, which is why the Vikings brought in Kyler Murray to compete with him this summer. Murray won the job, and McCarthy fell to third string, behind Carson Wentz. With Jaxson Dart (knee) done for the year, McCarthy gives the G-Men a gritty competitor who is mobile and has a strong arm. Veteran Jameis Winston won his first game as the starter in Week 3, but as soon as McCarthy is up to speed with head coach John Harbaugh's offense, he could get the nod to start games in New York.--Keith Hernandez
Source: SNY - Connor Hughes
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 29, 2026, 12:16 PM ET

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren was one of the most important reasons that the offense was able to get back on track in the Week 3 win over the division-rival Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, and he served in a workhorse role with Rico Dowdle out with a toe injury. On 20 touches, Warren produced a career-high 176 yards from scrimmage. "He is one of the toughest guys I've ever played with, and I just can't say enough about his energy and the way he runs the football and the way he cares about his teammates," quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. The Athletic's Mike DeFabo suggests that it might be time for Pittsburgh to put more on Warren's plate, even with Dowdle returns to the fold. Warren has displayed the versatility to play on every down and has the toughness to play through pain and the stamina to last deep into games. Through the first two games in 2026, Warren and Dowdle were part of an almost even backfield split. Since entering the NFL, Warren has the ninth-highest yards per carry (4.8) and the ninth-most yards after contact per rush (3.3). On a short week with a Thursday night game against the division-rival Cleveland Browns, Dowdle could be held out for a second straight game, making Warren an absolute must-start fantasy RB.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Mike DeFabo
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 29, 2026, 12:01 PM ET

Seattle Seahawks running back George Holani has some PPR stash appeal after a more involved Week 3 than his rushing line suggests. Holani carried three times for 10 yards in Sunday's loss to Washington, but he also caught five passes for 48 yards, giving him eight touches and 58 total yards. He played 24 offensive snaps, matching Emanuel Wilson and finishing ahead of Jadarian Price's 19. Price's second straight lost fumble only adds more uncertainty to the backfield, while Zach Charbonnet is not yet ready to return to practice. He lands 50th overall on RotoBaller's Week 4 waiver board at 6% rostered, with a recommendation for 14-team PPR leagues. Holani is still a deeper-league add, but the receiving work gives him a better case than his three-carry total alone would suggest.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 29, 2026, 11:48 AM ET

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett is worth a look for managers digging deeper for Week 4 quarterback help. Brissett completed 38 of 52 passes for 280 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's loss to San Francisco, then added another score on the ground. The 52 attempts were a season high after he threw 37 passes in Week 1 and 28 in Week 2, so there was plenty of volume to work with. The upcoming schedule helps, too. Arizona visits the Giants in Week 4 before hosting Detroit the following week, and both matchups have Brissett on the short-term fantasy radar. He checks in 71st overall on RotoBaller's current waiver board, where the recommendation is geared toward two-quarterback leagues. Brissett makes the most sense as a 2QB or Superflex pickup, though managers in deeper one-quarterback formats can also consider him as a matchup-based streamer.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 29, 2026, 11:39 AM ET

Green Bay Packers running back Kaleb Johnson is starting to carve out a larger role, but he remains a deeper-league stash heading into Week 4. Johnson carried four times for six yards and caught one pass for 10 yards in Thursday's loss to Atlanta after rushing eight times for 32 yards in Week 2. The more interesting development is the backfield rotation. Johnson played 22 offensive snaps against the Falcons, ahead of MarShawn Lloyd's 15, while Chris Brooks still led the group with 26. Johnson did not play an offensive snap in Week 1, so his role is clearly moving in the right direction, even if Green Bay is still using multiple backs. RotoBaller has Johnson 46th overall on its Week 4 waiver board, at 6% rostered, with a recommendation for 14-team leagues. He is worth stashing in deeper formats, but managers in standard 10- or 12-team leagues do not need to force the pickup yet.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 29, 2026, 11:29 AM ET

Free-agent running back Kareem Hunt is a pure speculation stash for Week 4, but the timing makes him more interesting than he was a week ago. Injuries have hit several backfields around the league, and Hunt is still unsigned after spending 2025 with Kansas City. He appeared in all 17 games last season, rushing 163 times for 611 yards and eight touchdowns while adding 18 catches for 143 yards and another score. There is no confirmed visit or landing spot yet, so this is not a pickup for managers looking for immediate production. RotoBaller has Hunt 36th overall on its Week 4 waiver board, at 1% rostered, with a recommendation for 12-team leagues. That feels like the right range. Hunt is worth stashing if the bench spot is available, but he remains a bet on a team deciding it needs veteran help rather than a player with a defined fantasy role.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 29, 2026, 11:13 AM ET

Miami Dolphins tight end Greg Dulcich is back on the fantasy radar after catching five of seven targets for 55 yards in Sunday's 24-10 loss to Kansas City. He had managed only four catches for 35 yards over the first two games, so the jump to seven targets is the part worth watching. Dulcich also had a 42-yard reception, easily his biggest play of the season. He now has nine catches for 90 yards through three weeks and remains Miami's starting tight end. The waiver case is still more about possible growth than dependable production, though. RotoBaller has Dulcich 41st overall on its Week 4 waiver board, at 7% rostered, with a recommendation for 14-team PPR leagues. That keeps him in the deeper-league stash range for now. Managers in standard 10- or 12-team formats can leave him on the wire unless they are particularly thin at tight end.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
See More News

More News About Ryan Flournoy

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Cam Ward

Titans Not Considering Benching Cam Ward
CFB

Savion Hiter Remains a Risky Flex at Minnesota
CFB

Ty Clark III Has Strong Week 5 Setup
CFB

Isaac Wilson Expected to Start Against Texas Tech
Garrett Crochet

on Boston's Wild-Card Roster
Giancarlo Stanton

on Yankees' Wild-Card Roster
CFB

Darius Taylor Faces Brutal Michigan Run Defense
CFB

Aneyas Williams Carries Flex Value Into North Carolina Game
CFB

DeSean Bishop Has RB2 Appeal Against Auburn
CFB

Jadan Baugh Remains Matchup-Proof at Missouri
CFB

Dilin Jones Draws Favorable Spot Against McNeese
Jayden Daniels

Could Have Offseason Elbow Surgery
CFB

Duke Clark Worth Stashing in Deep Leagues
Aaron Judge

Not on Wild-Card Roster
CFB

Kamario Taylor Faces Toughest Test Yet
CFB

Demond Williams Jr. Has Tasty Matchup
CFB

Patrick Overmyer a Top-Five Play
CFB

Willie Rodriguez Looking for More
CFB

Jelani Thurman Hopes to Rebound
CFB

Kari Ashley a Strong Play
CFB

Consistency is Key for Mark Bowman
Charlotte Hornets

Rob Dillingham Waived by Hornets
Mattias Samuelsson

Sabres Place Mattias Samuelsson on Injured Reserve
Josh Giddey

Enters Camp with No Restrictions
Bryan Rust

Out Week-to-Week
Jake DeBrusk

Expected to Play in Season Opener
Brock Faber

Moved to Injured Reserve
Morez Johnson Jr.

Limited Early in Mavericks Camp
Matthew Knies

Blue Jackets Acquire Matthew Knies
Jordan Miller

Out for First Half of Season
Elvis Merzlikins

Moves to Toronto
Jalen Hurts

Struggles in Road Loss
Kirill Marchenko

Lands in Toronto, Signs Six-Year Extension
Yanic Konan Niederhauser

to Miss Opening Night
Bradley Beal

to Miss Start of Clippers Camp
Kyle Bradish

Set to Undergo Sports-Hernia Surgery on Tuesday
Corey Seager

Could Undergo Minor Surgery on Elbow
Mike Trout

Could Split Time Between Left Field and Designated Hitter in 2027
Karl-Anthony Towns

to Remain Hub of Knicks Offense
Ben Kohles

Playing Well Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Khaman Maluach

Draws Strong Praise Ahead of Camp
Brandon Ingram

to Miss Start of Season with Partially Torn Achilles
Rasmus Hojgaard

Struggled Mightily in Asheville
Tyrese Haliburton

Says He Has No Restrictions
Davis Thompson

Aims to Bounce Back in Utah
Collin Murray-Boyles

to Play Both Frontcourt Spots
Kristaps Porzingis

Out Indefinitely with Undisclosed Health Issue
Jalen Duren

Skips Pistons Media Day
Jalen McMillan

Out 6-8 Weeks With Sprained Knee
Zay Flowers

to Have More of a Full Workload in Week 4
Justin Jefferson

Could Play in Week 4
Puka Nacua

Rams Hopeful That Puka Nacua Can Play This Week
Nick Bosa

Already Ruled Out for Week 4
Chris Kirk

in Better Form Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Jackson Koivun

in Utah Fresh Off President's Cup Victory
Tony Finau

Looking for Any Confidence in Utah
Pierceson Coody

Hoping Final Round at Biltmore Leads to Better Things
Payton Tolle

Will Start Game 1 Against Yankees
Ben James

Knocking on the Door Ahead of Bank of Utah Championship
Luis Arraez

Won't be on Wild-Card Series Roster
Tom Hoge

Hopes to Return to Solid Iron Play at Bank of Utah Championship
Aaron Judge

"Making Progress," to Take Live BP on Monday
Jayden Daniels

Will Practice This Week
Luke Clanton

Looking For Form in Fall's Second Event
Breece Hall

Considered Week-to-Week With Quad Injury
Travis Etienne Jr.

Saints Unsure if Travis Etienne Jr. Will Go on Injured Reserve
CFB

Luke Dehnicke Is Worth Adding After Indiana Breakout
CFB

Jacob Harris Has Become a Strong Week 5 Add
CFB

Jackson Harris' Breakout Creates Real Waiver Appeal
Baker Mayfield

to Miss "A Minimum of Three Weeks"
CFB

Caden High Is More Than a Touchdown Chase
Nico Collins

Texans Hopeful to Get Nico Collins Back This Week
CFB

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt Has Immediate Starting Value
J.J. McCarthy

Giants Acquiring J.J. McCarthy From the Vikings
Jayden Daniels

Likely to Travel to London, Week 4 Status Unclear
De'Von Achane

Tears ACL, Done for the Season
Kyle Larson

has A Perfect Points Day and Dominates Kansas
Austin Cindric

Earns his First Runner-Up Finish of 2026 at Kansas
Denny Hamlin

Finishes Third at Kansas with A Great Points Day
Chase Briscoe

Loses the Lead Late and Finishes Fourth at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

Places Fifth at Kansas After Starting in the Back
Logan O'Connor

Day-to-Day With Lower-Body Injury
Max Christie

Gets More On-Ball Work in Mavericks Camp
Dante Fabbro

to Miss at Least One Month
Alperen Sengün

Alperen Sengun Works on Three-Point Shot
Raoni Barcelos

Suffers A Fifth-Round Knockout Loss
Mackie Samoskevich

Placed on Injured Reserve
Raul Rosas Jr.

Extends His Win Streak
Norma Dumont

Drops Decision At UFC Vegas 121
Dan Vladar

Practices in Full Capacity Sunday
Miles Kelly

Joins Warriors on Training Camp Deal
Ailin Perez

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
Blake Wesley

Signing One-Year Deal with Clippers
Nick Blankenburg

Inks One-Year Deal With Maple Leafs
Sedriques Dumas

Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
Daniel Gafford

Adds Three-Point Shot in Camp
NYI

Logan Stanley Joins Islanders on One-Year Deal
Luis Hernandez

Wins His UFC Debut
Austin Ekeler

to Reunite with Commanders
Derrick Henry

Rumbles for Another Multi-Touchdown Game on High Volume
Davante Adams

Continues to Excel in Top Role Despite Tough Matchup
George Kittle

Scores Twice as Niners' WR Group Adds More Injuries
Jeremiyah Love

Breaks Out with Huge Game
Jalen Duren

Expected to Miss Pistons Media Day
Kevin McCullar Jr.

Returns to Knicks on Two-Way Deal
Tyler Nickel

Signs Two-Way Deal with Knicks
Seattle Mariners

Dan Wilson Will Not Return as Mariners Manager in 2027
Cam Schlittler

Set to Start Game 1 of Wild-Card Series on Tuesday
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Kansas?
Carson Hocevar

Offers Little Upside to Kansas DFS Lineups
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Kansas?
Ryan Preece

Could Ryan Preece be A Sneaky DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Willson Contreras

Back in Lineup for Sunday's Season Finale
Kyle Larson

Points Leader Kyle Larson Poised for Solid Kansas Run
Christopher Bell

Should Be Strong at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

a Question Mark at Kansas
Chase Briscoe

Needs a Good Run at Kansas
Juan Soto

Back in Lineup for Season Finale
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Being Activated, Will be Available on Sunday
Jordan Greenway

on Track to Be Ready for Season Opener
Joel Edmundson

Considered Day-to-Day
Mats Zuccarello

Looks Sharp in His Return
Logan Mailloux

Suffers Upper-Body Injury in Preseason Game
Bryan Rust

Sustains Undisclosed Injury Saturday
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Exits Preseason Game With Lower-Body Tweak
Jake Sanderson

Makes Precautionary Exit
Chase Elliott

Can Chase Elliott Get Back on Track at Kansas?
Alex Bowman

Is Alex Bowman a Must-Play in DFS at Kansas?
Juan Soto

Hit by Pitch on his Hand, X-Rays Come Back Negative
Tyler Tucker

Expected to Miss Start of Season
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz Goes to 15-Day Injured List
Raoni Barcelos

An Underdog At UFC Vegas 121
Raul Rosas Jr.

Set For His First Main Event
Norma Dumont

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Ailin Perez

Looks To Become The Next Title Challenger
Luis Hernandez

Steps Up On Short Notice
Sedriques Dumas

In Dire Need Of Win
Alex Bregman

Returns as DH on Friday
Luis Arraez

Suffers Ankle Sprain on Thursday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Back in Braves' Lineup on Thursday
Sandy Alcantara

Will Not Start This Weekend
Kevin Gausman

Comes out of Wednesday's Start With Shoulder Soreness
Ryan Fox

to Compete in First Career President's Cup
Si Woo Kim

Looks to Lead International Team at Medinah
Justin Thomas

is Back to Lead Team USA in This Year's Cup Matches
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players