Tyler Shough One of the Biggest Fantasy Success Stories to Begin the Year
Sep 30, 2026, 1:48 PM ETNew Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough showed flashes of elite fantasy upside after taking over as starter midway through his 2025 rookie season, and he has rewarded fantasy managers who bought in as a 2026 sleeper. Through three weeks, Shough ranks third in the league with 912 passing yards, while his eight passing touchdowns trail only Brock Purdy and Kirk Cousins, making him the fantasy QB3 to begin the year. Operating Kellen Moore's up-tempo offense, no player has seen more dropbacks or attempted more passes than Shough, and his surrounding cast, currently led by Chris Olave and tight end Juwan Johnson, should only grow stronger with 2026 first-round pick Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) nearing a return from the hamstring injury that landed him on injured reserve to begin the season. Shough is RotoBaller's QB8 ahead of a Monday night tilt with the Falcons, and he is a player who can be trusted as a long-term QB1.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
More Recent News
Nico Collins Returns to Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 30, 2026, 2:14 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (hamstring) is back at practice on Wednesday, according to Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle. Collins missed the last two games due to a strained hamstring, but he is back at practice now, and head coach DeMeco Ryans said on Monday that the team is "hopeful" that their WR1 can return this Sunday in Week 4 against the Dallas Cowboys. The 27-year-old will probably end up being limited on Wednesday, but if he can upgrade to a full practice by the end of the week, he could be good to go this weekend, where he would be a must-start in his return to action against the 1-2 Cowboys. In the season-opening loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 1, Collins looked great, catching seven passes for 75 yards and his first touchdown of the 2026 season. Quarterback C.J. Stroud will be much more attractive this week as a QB streamer if he gets his top receiver back against a Cowboys defense that has allowed 27.3 points per game through the first three weeks.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Houston Chronicle - Jonathan M. Alexander
Bills Not Concerned With Josh Allen's Knee
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 30, 2026, 2:08 PM ETBuffalo Bills head coach Joe Brady said on Wednesday that he is not concerned about any injury to star quarterback Josh Allen (knee), according to Sal Capaccio of WGR 550. "No....I'm not concerned with Josh," Brady said when asked about an injury to Allen. The 30-year-old Allen took a hit to his left knee in the fourth quarter of the Week 3 win over the visiting Los Angeles Chargers, but he appears to be just fine. Allen got up grimacing and was seen favoring his knee in the locker room after the game. It is possible that the Bills give Allen some time off at practice this week, but it does not sound like his status for the Week 4 contest on Sunday against the division-rival New England Patriots is in question at all. The four-time Pro Bowler and former MVP continues to be an elite QB1 for fantasy managers in his ninth year in the league, opening up the 2026 season with 786 passing yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions through three games. He has also added 28 rushing attempts for 114 yards and six rushing touchdowns, which is a bit absurd in only three games. Allen should be locked into fantasy lineups for Week 4.--Keith Hernandez
Source: WGR 550 - Sal Capaccio
Javonte Williams' Floor Elevated by His Hard-Running Style
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 30, 2026, 2:00 PM ETFollowing a quiet start to the season in which he averaged less than three yards per carry across the first two games, Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams showed promising signs of a bounceback in Sunday's last-minute loss to the Ravens in Brazil. Adding two short catches to his 98 rushing yards, he topped the century mark for the first time on the year, scoring a rushing touchdown on his way to an RB9 fantasy finish. Most reassuring, though, was the fight he showed through contact, an element that returned to his game in a breakout 2025 season. 62 of Williams' 98 rushing yards on Sunday came after contact, and with the Cowboys offensive line failing to create space in the running game through the first three weeks of the year, his physicality is the key to him remaining in the RB1 conversation. Williams is RotoBaller's RB19 ahead of a difficult Week 4 matchup with the Texans.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Tyjae Spears Not Practicing on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 30, 2026, 1:39 PM ETTennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears (ankle) is not practicing with the team on Wednesday, but head coach Robert Saleh is not concerned about his status for the Week 4 game this Sunday at the Baltimore Ravens, according to ESPN's Turron Davenport. Spears and backfield mate Tony Pollard continue to deal with ankle injuries, but they are not serious enough to keep either RB sidelined this weekend as the Titans look to get their first victory of 2026. The 25-year-old Spears took a clear back seat to Pollard in Sunday's Week 3 loss to the New York Giants, as he had just three carries for five yards and was not targeted at all in the passing game for the first time this season. The former third-rounder has only 13 rushing attempts for 58 yards (4.5 yards per carry) and has caught four of his six targets for 41 yards in the early going in his fourth NFL season. With Pollard seeing most of the early-down touches for the Titans, Spears' fantasy appeal continues to dwindle in Tennessee's low-volume, inefficient offense.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Turron Davenport
Cam Skattebo Emerging as the Engine of Giants' Offense
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 30, 2026, 1:37 PM ETNew York Giants running back Cam Skattebo appears to be a major factor in keeping the offense on track as the team searches for answers at the quarterback position following the season-ending knee injury to Jaxson Dart (knee). With Jameis Winston under center in a narrow Week 3 win over the Titans, Skattebo saw his heaviest involvement of the young season. In a game for which Devin Singletary was made a healthy inactive, Skattebo carried the ball 20 times and added three catches for his first 100-yard game of the year. The Giants have since traded for former first-round pick J.J. McCarthy, who is expected to push Winston for the starting job, but in a John Harbaugh offense that ranked as the most run-heavy in the league in his final season in Baltimore, Skattebo figures to remain the engine of the offense, and he is RotoBaller's RB20 ahead of a Week 4 matchup with the Cardinals.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Tony Pollard Not Practicing on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 30, 2026, 1:33 PM ETTennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (ankle) is not practicing with the team on Wednesday, but head coach Robert Saleh is not concerned about Pollard's status for this coming Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens on the road, according to Turron Davenport of ESPN. Fellow RB Tyjae Spears (ankle) is also being rested on Wednesday, but he should also be available this weekend as the Titans look for their first win of the season. The 29-year-old had a season-high 17 carries in Sunday's Week 3 loss to the New York Giants, reaching a season-high 74 rushing yards while catching all four of his targets for 22 yards in the passing game. It was Pollard's best game of the young season, but he has yet to find the end zone through three games and has a limited fantasy football ceiling in what is once again an ugly-looking Tennessee offense. Going into this weekend's game against Baltimore, Pollard should be considered a touchdown-dependent RB3/flex for fantasy managers.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Turron Davenport
Tetairoa McMillan Well-Positioned to Shake Off a Quiet Week 3
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 30, 2026, 1:25 PM ETThree games into his second season, Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan has yet to find the end zone, and he is coming off a 17-yard performance in Sunday's loss to the Browns, the second-lowest total of his career. Somewhat surprisingly, it has been third-year undrafted receiver Jalen Coker (quad) who leads the team in targets, receptions, and yards to begin the year, but after suffering a minor quad strain on Sunday, his availability is in question for Week 4, potentially putting McMillan back in the primary pass-catching role from which he earned Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2025. However, a notable change since last season has been the growth of quarterback Bryce Young, who leads the league with 939 passing yards and is tied for fifth with seven passing touchdowns. If Coker is unable to play on Sunday night, McMillan could be in line for a week-winning performance against a Lions defense dealing with significant injuries in their secondary, making him RotoBaller's WR13 for the week.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Brock Purdy Surging Up the Weekly Rankings
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 30, 2026, 1:13 PM ETThrough three weeks, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy leads the NFL in touchdown passes and EPA per play, and he trails only Josh Allen in current MVP odds. Even as injuries mount for the 49ers offense, Purdy has remained unfazed, throwing nine touchdowns to only one interception while adding 93 yards and a rushing touchdown to make him the fantasy QB2 to this point, again behind only Allen. The potential absence of free agent acquisition Mike Evans (ribs), who is dealing with a rib strain, could lower Purdy's ceiling in a Week 4 matchup with the Broncos, but he remains the perfect quarterback to operate Kyle Shanahan's high-level offense, and he is RotoBaller's QB7 for the week.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Jaylen Wright to be Limited on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 30, 2026, 1:02 PM ETMiami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright (neck, foot) will be limited in practice on Wednesday, head coach Jeff Hafley told Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post. It is a good sign that Wright will be ready to return for the team's Week 4 contest this Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings after he was inactive for the Week 3 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with a stinger and a foot injury. The Dolphins need Wright to step up the rest of the season, too, with De'Von Achane (knee) out for the rest of the year due to a torn ACL. In addition to Wright, the Dolphins have Ollie Gordon II, who had 20 touches (17 carries, three receptions) on Sunday against the Chiefs after Achane left early. The 23-year-old Wright only had three carries for 10 yards and was not targeted in the passing game in the first two games of the 2026 season, but his role is about to expand considerably whenever he returns from his two injuries. Fantasy managers who lost out on Gordon on waivers this week should target Wright for more backfield depth. He is rostered in 15% of Yahoo leagues right now.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Joe Schad
Jayden Reed Having Season-Ending Neck Surgery
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 30, 2026, 12:54 PM ETUpdating a previous report, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said that wide receiver Jayden Reed (neck) is having surgery on his neck and will miss the rest of the season, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Reed was placed on Injured Reserve on Wednesday. It is obviously bad news for Reed and the struggling Packers offense, but LaFleur said he does not think the injury will end Reed's career. The 26-year-old former second-rounder from Michigan State had a nose for the end zone in his first two NFL seasons, combining for 17 touchdowns (14 receiving, three rushing) in 2023 and 2024, but he played in only seven games last year due to injuries and is now out for the season. Reed will be hard to trust as a fantasy wideout going into the 2027 campaign as he embarks on a long rehab after neck surgery. In two games played in 2026 before injuring his neck, Reed caught four of his eight targets for 24 yards for the Packers. His absence for the rest of the season will only fuel second-year pass-catcher Matthew Golden's breakout potential.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Matt Schneidman
Caleb Douglas Absent From Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 30, 2026, 12:39 PM ETMiami Dolphins rookie wide receiver Caleb Douglas (ankle) was not seen at the team's practice on Wednesday, according to Alain Poupart of Sports Illustrated. Head coach Jeff Hafley said earlier this week that Douglas, the third-rounder from Texas Tech, was day-to-day after missing the team's Week 3 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The 23-year-old is off to a bad start by missing practice on Wednesday, but he has two more days to get back on the field and get cleared to play this Sunday on the road against the Minnesota Vikings. Douglas was a big part of Miami's new offense in the first two contests of the season, and he caught seven of his 10 targets for 113 yards before injuring his ankle. With running back De'Von Achane (knee) now out for the entire season due to an ACL tear, Douglas could get even more involved in the passing attack once he returns from his ankle injury. Douglas is rostered in 20% of Yahoo leagues and is a viable bench stash for fantasy managers going forward.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Sports Illustrated - Alain Poupart
Josh Downs Making the Most of a Bigger Opportunity
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 30, 2026, 12:37 PM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs has become a much bigger part of the passing game over the last two weeks. Downs followed seven catches for 72 yards against Kansas City with five receptions for 77 yards on a team-high 11 targets in Sunday's win over Houston. That gives him 12 catches for 149 yards on 20 targets during that stretch. Alec Pierce (heel) landing on injured reserve has opened more opportunity, but Downs has done his part to earn it. He and Daniel Jones spent considerable time working together during the offseason while Pierce was unavailable, and that connection is starting to show up on Sundays. Downs has also moved from WR24 in RotoBaller's final Week 3 rankings to WR21 in the early Week 4 half-PPR ranks. Indianapolis gets Washington next, and another game without Pierce should leave Downs with plenty of chances to keep this recent run going.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jalen McMillan Placed on Injured Reserve
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 30, 2026, 12:28 PM ETThe Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed wide receiver Jalen McMillan (knee) on Injured Reserve, which will sideline him for a minimum of four games, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. This was the expected outcome after the team announced that McMillan is dealing with a PCL sprain in his left knee. The 24-year-old is expected to miss around six to eight weeks. It is a big blow to Tampa's passing game, especially after they lost quarterback Baker Mayfield (thumb) for at least three weeks as well. McMillan had been dealing with knee issues since training camp this summer, and he missed the Week 1 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals before catching zero passes on just one target in Weeks 2 and 3. He can safely be dropped in most single-year leagues where he was rostered. With McMillan out for the foreseeable future, rookie Ted Hurst III becomes an intriguing waiver-wire pickup this week as the WR3 behind Emeka Egbuka and Chris Godwin Jr., although Mayfield's injury will certainly hurt Hurst's short-term upside.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Jayden Reed Headed to Injured Reserve
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 30, 2026, 12:23 PM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed (neck) is being placed on injured reserve, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Reed has been sidelined since suffering the neck injury against the Jets in Week 2, when he was taken off the field on a backboard and stayed overnight in the New York area for observation. Schefter reports that Reed is out indefinitely and could miss the remainder of the season as he continues his recovery. He caught four passes for 24 yards across Green Bay's first two games before going down. Christian Watson and Matthew Golden have emerged as the Packers' top two receiving options early in the season. There is no timetable for Reed's return, and his 2026 season could be over.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Adonai Mitchell Not Practicing on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 30, 2026, 12:22 PM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (finger) is not taking part in Wednesday's practice, according to The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt. Head coach Aaron Glenn said that Mitchell is considered week-to-week after injuring his finger in practice last week and missing the Week 3 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Mitchell is in danger of missing a second straight game this Sunday on the road against the Chicago Bears, but we should have a better read on his status in a few days. The 23-year-old is New York's clear WR2 behind Garrett Wilson when healthy, and he deserves to be stashed in most fantasy football leagues for his breakout potential in his first full year with the Jets in an improved offense. In the first two games of 2026, Mitchell caught nine of his 15 targets for 123 yards and zero touchdowns. If Mitchell misses a second straight game this weekend in the Windy City, Isaiah Williams will have a bigger role in the passing attack and could be in play as a deep-league WR streamer. Rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq, who had over 100 yards and his first receiving touchdown of his career, will have TE1 upside again.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Zack Rosenblatt
Breece Hall Missing Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 30, 2026, 12:16 PM ETNew York Jets running back Breece Hall (thigh) is not participating in practice on Wednesday, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. Head coach Aaron Glenn said that Hall is week-to-week, putting him up in the air to play in Week 4 on Sunday against the Chicago Bears. An MRI exam on Monday showed that the 25-year-old star RB is not dealing with a significant injury, but he could miss this weekend's game in Chicago. Before leaving the Week 3 loss to the Detroit Lions in the fourth quarter, Hall had 13 rushing attempts for 32 yards and caught all three of his targets for 23 yards in the passing game. The former second-rounder had a 100-yard showing in the season opener, but he has disappointed in back-to-back weeks and could now miss some time with his thigh injury. Fantasy managers need to monitor Hall's progress through the rest of the week but also prepare to potentially be without him this weekend. If Hall does not get cleared to face the Bears, Braelon Allen is expected to see most of the backfield work while also sharing touches with Isaiah Davis.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Zack Rosenblatt
Breece Hall Hoping to Avoid Injured Reserve
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 30, 2026, 12:14 PM ETNew York Jets running back Breece Hall (quad) is considered week-to-week and is hoping to avoid injured reserve, according to ESPN. Hall underwent an MRI after leaving Sunday's loss to Detroit, and the injury wasn't considered as significant as initially feared. The Jets still haven't put a firm timetable on his return. Hall finished Sunday with 13 carries for 32 yards and three catches for 23 yards before exiting in the fourth quarter. Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis would handle the backfield work if Hall is forced to miss time. ESPN noted that injuries like this can change over the first 72 hours, so there is still some uncertainty around exactly how long Hall will be out.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Terrance Ferguson Likely to Miss Week 4 With Ankle Sprain
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 30, 2026, 12:02 PM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle) is likely to miss Sunday's game against Philadelphia after suffering a medial ankle sprain against Denver. Ferguson entered the game already dealing with an ankle issue, then aggravated it Sunday night and eventually left for good in the second quarter. He finished with one catch for nine yards after posting six catches for 54 yards and a touchdown the week before. Head coach Sean McVay said Monday that Ferguson will probably be out for Week 4, though there isn't a firm timetable beyond that yet. The Rams could be thin at tight end with Colby Parkinson also dealing with a shoulder injury.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Travis Hunter Still in Jaguars' Offensive Plans
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 30, 2026, 11:52 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter has been used almost entirely on defense through three games, but the team hasn't abandoned plans to get him involved offensively, according to ESPN. Hunter has played only 15 offensive snaps this season compared with 111 on defense. He has one catch for eight yards and one carry for three yards, while his defensive workload has increased each week. Hunter played a season-high 45 defensive snaps against New England on Sunday and came away with his first NFL interception. There is no indication yet of when Jacksonville might expand his offensive role, so his fantasy value remains limited for now. Still, the Jaguars apparently haven't closed the door on giving him more work at receiver later this season.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Brian Thomas Jr. Continues to Draw Trade Interest
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 30, 2026, 11:41 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. continues to draw interest from teams around the league, according to ESPN. Clubs have reportedly checked on Thomas since the offseason, though Jacksonville told teams at the time that it wasn't interested in moving the 2024 first-round pick. That stance may not have changed. Still, Thomas has been much quieter than Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers through three games, catching seven passes for 88 yards with no touchdowns. His role shrunk considerably against New England on Sunday, when he played only 23 offensive snaps and caught one pass for eight yards. ESPN expects teams to continue asking about Thomas as the trade deadline approaches, but it would reportedly take a strong offer for Jacksonville to consider moving him.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN