Tetairoa McMillan Well-Positioned to Shake Off a Quiet Week 3
Sep 30, 2026, 1:25 PM ETThree games into his second season, Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan has yet to find the end zone, and he is coming off a 17-yard performance in Sunday's loss to the Browns, the second-lowest total of his career. Somewhat surprisingly, it has been third-year undrafted receiver Jalen Coker (quad) who leads the team in targets, receptions, and yards to begin the year, but after suffering a minor quad strain on Sunday, his availability is in question for Week 4, potentially putting McMillan back in the primary pass-catching role from which he earned Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2025. However, a notable change since last season has been the growth of quarterback Bryce Young, who leads the league with 939 passing yards and is tied for fifth with seven passing touchdowns. If Coker is unable to play on Sunday night, McMillan could be in line for a week-winning performance against a Lions defense dealing with significant injuries in their secondary, making him RotoBaller's WR13 for the week.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
More Recent News
Brock Purdy Surging Up the Weekly Rankings
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 30, 2026, 1:13 PM ETThrough three weeks, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy leads the NFL in touchdown passes and EPA per play, and he trails only Josh Allen in current MVP odds. Even as injuries mount for the 49ers offense, Purdy has remained unfazed, throwing nine touchdowns to only one interception while adding 93 yards and a rushing touchdown to make him the fantasy QB2 to this point, again behind only Allen. The potential absence of free agent acquisition Mike Evans (ribs), who is dealing with a rib strain, could lower Purdy's ceiling in a Week 4 matchup with the Broncos, but he remains the perfect quarterback to operate Kyle Shanahan's high-level offense, and he is RotoBaller's QB7 for the week.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Jaylen Wright to be Limited on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 30, 2026, 1:02 PM ETMiami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright (neck, foot) will be limited in practice on Wednesday, head coach Jeff Hafley told Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post. It is a good sign that Wright will be ready to return for the team's Week 4 contest this Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings after he was inactive for the Week 3 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with a stinger and a foot injury. The Dolphins need Wright to step up the rest of the season, too, with De'Von Achane (knee) out for the rest of the year due to a torn ACL. In addition to Wright, the Dolphins have Ollie Gordon II, who had 20 touches (17 carries, three receptions) on Sunday against the Chiefs after Achane left early. The 23-year-old Wright only had three carries for 10 yards and was not targeted in the passing game in the first two games of the 2026 season, but his role is about to expand considerably whenever he returns from his two injuries. Fantasy managers who lost out on Gordon on waivers this week should target Wright for more backfield depth. He is rostered in 15% of Yahoo leagues right now.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Joe Schad
Jayden Reed Having Season-Ending Neck Surgery
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 30, 2026, 12:54 PM ETUpdating a previous report, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said that wide receiver Jayden Reed (neck) is having surgery on his neck and will miss the rest of the season, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Reed was placed on Injured Reserve on Wednesday. It is obviously bad news for Reed and the struggling Packers offense, but LaFleur said he does not think the injury will end Reed's career. The 26-year-old former second-rounder from Michigan State had a nose for the end zone in his first two NFL seasons, combining for 17 touchdowns (14 receiving, three rushing) in 2023 and 2024, but he played in only seven games last year due to injuries and is now out for the season. Reed will be hard to trust as a fantasy wideout going into the 2027 campaign as he embarks on a long rehab after neck surgery. In two games played in 2026 before injuring his neck, Reed caught four of his eight targets for 24 yards for the Packers. His absence for the rest of the season will only fuel second-year pass-catcher Matthew Golden's breakout potential.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Matt Schneidman
Caleb Douglas Absent From Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 30, 2026, 12:39 PM ETMiami Dolphins rookie wide receiver Caleb Douglas (ankle) was not seen at the team's practice on Wednesday, according to Alain Poupart of Sports Illustrated. Head coach Jeff Hafley said earlier this week that Douglas, the third-rounder from Texas Tech, was day-to-day after missing the team's Week 3 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The 23-year-old is off to a bad start by missing practice on Wednesday, but he has two more days to get back on the field and get cleared to play this Sunday on the road against the Minnesota Vikings. Douglas was a big part of Miami's new offense in the first two contests of the season, and he caught seven of his 10 targets for 113 yards before injuring his ankle. With running back De'Von Achane (knee) now out for the entire season due to an ACL tear, Douglas could get even more involved in the passing attack once he returns from his ankle injury. Douglas is rostered in 20% of Yahoo leagues and is a viable bench stash for fantasy managers going forward.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Sports Illustrated - Alain Poupart
Josh Downs Making the Most of a Bigger Opportunity
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 30, 2026, 12:37 PM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs has become a much bigger part of the passing game over the last two weeks. Downs followed seven catches for 72 yards against Kansas City with five receptions for 77 yards on a team-high 11 targets in Sunday's win over Houston. That gives him 12 catches for 149 yards on 20 targets during that stretch. Alec Pierce (heel) landing on injured reserve has opened more opportunity, but Downs has done his part to earn it. He and Daniel Jones spent considerable time working together during the offseason while Pierce was unavailable, and that connection is starting to show up on Sundays. Downs has also moved from WR24 in RotoBaller's final Week 3 rankings to WR21 in the early Week 4 half-PPR ranks. Indianapolis gets Washington next, and another game without Pierce should leave Downs with plenty of chances to keep this recent run going.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jalen McMillan Placed on Injured Reserve
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 30, 2026, 12:28 PM ETThe Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed wide receiver Jalen McMillan (knee) on Injured Reserve, which will sideline him for a minimum of four games, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. This was the expected outcome after the team announced that McMillan is dealing with a PCL sprain in his left knee. The 24-year-old is expected to miss around six to eight weeks. It is a big blow to Tampa's passing game, especially after they lost quarterback Baker Mayfield (thumb) for at least three weeks as well. McMillan had been dealing with knee issues since training camp this summer, and he missed the Week 1 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals before catching zero passes on just one target in Weeks 2 and 3. He can safely be dropped in most single-year leagues where he was rostered. With McMillan out for the foreseeable future, rookie Ted Hurst III becomes an intriguing waiver-wire pickup this week as the WR3 behind Emeka Egbuka and Chris Godwin Jr., although Mayfield's injury will certainly hurt Hurst's short-term upside.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Jayden Reed Headed to Injured Reserve
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 30, 2026, 12:23 PM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed (neck) is being placed on injured reserve, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Reed has been sidelined since suffering the neck injury against the Jets in Week 2, when he was taken off the field on a backboard and stayed overnight in the New York area for observation. Schefter reports that Reed is out indefinitely and could miss the remainder of the season as he continues his recovery. He caught four passes for 24 yards across Green Bay's first two games before going down. Christian Watson and Matthew Golden have emerged as the Packers' top two receiving options early in the season. There is no timetable for Reed's return, and his 2026 season could be over.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Adonai Mitchell Not Practicing on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 30, 2026, 12:22 PM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (finger) is not taking part in Wednesday's practice, according to The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt. Head coach Aaron Glenn said that Mitchell is considered week-to-week after injuring his finger in practice last week and missing the Week 3 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Mitchell is in danger of missing a second straight game this Sunday on the road against the Chicago Bears, but we should have a better read on his status in a few days. The 23-year-old is New York's clear WR2 behind Garrett Wilson when healthy, and he deserves to be stashed in most fantasy football leagues for his breakout potential in his first full year with the Jets in an improved offense. In the first two games of 2026, Mitchell caught nine of his 15 targets for 123 yards and zero touchdowns. If Mitchell misses a second straight game this weekend in the Windy City, Isaiah Williams will have a bigger role in the passing attack and could be in play as a deep-league WR streamer. Rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq, who had over 100 yards and his first receiving touchdown of his career, will have TE1 upside again.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Zack Rosenblatt
Breece Hall Missing Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 30, 2026, 12:16 PM ETNew York Jets running back Breece Hall (thigh) is not participating in practice on Wednesday, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. Head coach Aaron Glenn said that Hall is week-to-week, putting him up in the air to play in Week 4 on Sunday against the Chicago Bears. An MRI exam on Monday showed that the 25-year-old star RB is not dealing with a significant injury, but he could miss this weekend's game in Chicago. Before leaving the Week 3 loss to the Detroit Lions in the fourth quarter, Hall had 13 rushing attempts for 32 yards and caught all three of his targets for 23 yards in the passing game. The former second-rounder had a 100-yard showing in the season opener, but he has disappointed in back-to-back weeks and could now miss some time with his thigh injury. Fantasy managers need to monitor Hall's progress through the rest of the week but also prepare to potentially be without him this weekend. If Hall does not get cleared to face the Bears, Braelon Allen is expected to see most of the backfield work while also sharing touches with Isaiah Davis.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Zack Rosenblatt
Breece Hall Hoping to Avoid Injured Reserve
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 30, 2026, 12:14 PM ETNew York Jets running back Breece Hall (quad) is considered week-to-week and is hoping to avoid injured reserve, according to ESPN. Hall underwent an MRI after leaving Sunday's loss to Detroit, and the injury wasn't considered as significant as initially feared. The Jets still haven't put a firm timetable on his return. Hall finished Sunday with 13 carries for 32 yards and three catches for 23 yards before exiting in the fourth quarter. Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis would handle the backfield work if Hall is forced to miss time. ESPN noted that injuries like this can change over the first 72 hours, so there is still some uncertainty around exactly how long Hall will be out.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Terrance Ferguson Likely to Miss Week 4 With Ankle Sprain
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 30, 2026, 12:02 PM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle) is likely to miss Sunday's game against Philadelphia after suffering a medial ankle sprain against Denver. Ferguson entered the game already dealing with an ankle issue, then aggravated it Sunday night and eventually left for good in the second quarter. He finished with one catch for nine yards after posting six catches for 54 yards and a touchdown the week before. Head coach Sean McVay said Monday that Ferguson will probably be out for Week 4, though there isn't a firm timetable beyond that yet. The Rams could be thin at tight end with Colby Parkinson also dealing with a shoulder injury.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Travis Hunter Still in Jaguars' Offensive Plans
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 30, 2026, 11:52 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter has been used almost entirely on defense through three games, but the team hasn't abandoned plans to get him involved offensively, according to ESPN. Hunter has played only 15 offensive snaps this season compared with 111 on defense. He has one catch for eight yards and one carry for three yards, while his defensive workload has increased each week. Hunter played a season-high 45 defensive snaps against New England on Sunday and came away with his first NFL interception. There is no indication yet of when Jacksonville might expand his offensive role, so his fantasy value remains limited for now. Still, the Jaguars apparently haven't closed the door on giving him more work at receiver later this season.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Brian Thomas Jr. Continues to Draw Trade Interest
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 30, 2026, 11:41 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. continues to draw interest from teams around the league, according to ESPN. Clubs have reportedly checked on Thomas since the offseason, though Jacksonville told teams at the time that it wasn't interested in moving the 2024 first-round pick. That stance may not have changed. Still, Thomas has been much quieter than Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers through three games, catching seven passes for 88 yards with no touchdowns. His role shrunk considerably against New England on Sunday, when he played only 23 offensive snaps and caught one pass for eight yards. ESPN expects teams to continue asking about Thomas as the trade deadline approaches, but it would reportedly take a strong offer for Jacksonville to consider moving him.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Woody Marks Starting to Push for More Work
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 30, 2026, 11:31 AM ETHouston Texans running back Woody Marks is making this backfield a little more interesting. David Montgomery is still getting the heavier workload, and that did not change in Week 3, but Marks has been the better runner so far. He has 65 yards on 22 carries through three games, good for 3.0 yards per attempt, while Montgomery sits at 103 yards on 37 carries and 2.8 yards per attempt. Marks has also drawn eight targets, so Houston has already shown some willingness to use him beyond early-down work. He only had six touches against Indianapolis, but one of them was a one-yard touchdown late in the game. That matters. Marks is not taking over this backfield right now, but he keeps giving the Texans reasons to put more on his plate. Montgomery should remain involved, especially around the goal line, though this looks less like a one-man backfield than it did a few weeks ago. Marks is worth watching closely against Dallas in Week 4.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Marvin Harrison Jr. Drawing Trade Interest Ahead of Deadline
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 30, 2026, 11:19 AM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is drawing interest around the league as teams monitor whether he could become available before the trade deadline, according to ESPN. The report says Harrison would have a market, though one team estimated his value at around a quality Day 3 pick. Harrison has struggled to carve out much of a role so far this season, catching only four passes for 73 yards on nine targets through three games. He did see a little more work against San Francisco on Sunday, finishing with three catches for 40 yards on five targets. Trey McBride and Michael Wilson have been much busier in Arizona's passing game, combining for 65 targets through three weeks. Harrison remains with the Cardinals for now, but his situation is one to watch as the deadline gets closer.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
DK Metcalf Finally Gives Fantasy Managers a Payoff
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 30, 2026, 11:06 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf finally turned some of his early-season opportunity into fantasy production in Sunday's 30-27 win over Cincinnati. Metcalf caught three of five targets for 31 yards, with a six-yard touchdown in the third quarter giving him his first score of the season. He had drawn 19 targets over the first two games but managed only eight catches for 67 yards, so there had been plenty of involvement without much to show for it. The target total dipped against Cincinnati, but the offense around Metcalf looked much better. Aaron Rodgers threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns, while Pittsburgh finished with 411 total yards after struggling badly the week before. Metcalf still has only 98 receiving yards through three games, so this was not a full breakout. Still, the touchdown and a much healthier-looking passing attack give his fantasy value a needed push heading into Thursday night's matchup with Cleveland.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Rachaad White Won't Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 30, 2026, 11:00 AM ETWashington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said that running back Rachaad White (shoulder) will not take part in practice on Wednesday, according to Tashan Reed of The Athletic. White had eight carries for 35 yards and caught a six-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Marcus Mariota in the Week 3 upset win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, but he injured his shoulder in the process. The good news is that White was able to return to the game, so his injury does not appear to be too serious. The Commanders could be giving him a little extra rest before their trip to London this weekend to face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4. If White can return to practice on Thursday or Friday, he figures to have a decent shot at playing this week as the pass-catching backfield complement to Jacory Croskey-Merritt. Through his first three games with Washington, White has been efficient, carrying the ball 22 times for 100 yards (4.5 yards per carry) and catching all nine of his targets for 51 yards and a touchdown.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Tashan Reed
Aaron Jones Sr. Taking Control of Minnesota's Backfield
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 30, 2026, 10:46 AM ETMinnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. has seen his fantasy value climb quickly since Jordan Mason landed on injured reserve with a fractured thumb. Jones handled 23 carries for 105 yards in Week 2, then followed with 17 carries for 58 yards and five catches for 34 yards against Tampa Bay. That gives him 45 touches over the last two games after he opened the season with 12 carries. The Week 3 efficiency was modest, but the role was not. Jones also drew six targets after seeing no receiving work in the first two games, giving him another path to fantasy production while Mason remains sidelined. A knee issue limited Jones in practice last week, but he still handled 22 touches on Sunday. RotoBaller lists him as RB15 in its early Week 4 half-PPR rankings. Minnesota hosts Miami next, and Jones enters that matchup with a much clearer lead-back workload than he had at the start of the season.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Chris Olave Re-Establishing Himself as a Fantasy WR1
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 30, 2026, 10:34 AM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave has strengthened his fantasy value with another heavy-volume performance in Week 3. Olave caught nine of 13 targets for 107 yards against Las Vegas, giving him at least eight receptions and 86 receiving yards in all three games this season. He has already drawn 36 targets, turning them into 27 catches for 375 yards and one touchdown. The touchdown total is modest, but the workload has been anything but. Olave has led the Saints in targets every week, and Tyler Shough continues to look his way at a high rate regardless of game script. That combination of volume and production has pushed Olave back into the top tier at the position, with RotoBaller ranking him WR4 in its early Week 4 half-PPR rankings. New Orleans hosts Atlanta on Monday night, but the bigger fantasy takeaway is that Olave's role has been both large and remarkably consistent through the first three weeks.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jayden Daniels Limited as He Works Toward Return
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 30, 2026, 10:24 AM ETWashington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (elbow) will be limited in practice this week, according to Tashan Reed. Daniels traveled with the team to London after missing Week 3 with a dislocated left elbow, and head coach Dan Quinn has not ruled him out for Sunday's game against Indianapolis. Washington is still taking things slowly with Daniels, who remains week-to-week and will wear a brace on the elbow when he returns. Getting him back on the practice field is another positive step, but there is still work to do before he's cleared to start. Marcus Mariota would remain in line for another start if Daniels isn't ready.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Tashan Reed