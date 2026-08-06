Marvin Mims Jr. Could Be Unlocked by New Offensive Coordinator
Marvin Mims Jr. has made plays almost any time he's been given the chance, but his sporadic usage has led to little fantasy relevance outside of deep best ball formats. In 2025, he saw a 53% offensive snap share in Week 1 but then topped 50% participation only once more in the regular season. Through his first three seasons, he has never reached a season-long snap share of 40%, but The Denver Post's Parker Gabriel believes that the promotion of Davis Webb to offensive coordinator and play caller could serve to unlock the speedy playmaker. Gabriel points out that Mims has moved with confidence and made a number of standout plays through the opening week of training camp. Mims could see increased involvement and become a more useful piece of the Broncos' offense, but in a receiver room that added Jaylen Waddle to a returning group of Courtland Sutton, Pat Bryant, and Troy Franklin, consistency will still be difficult to find, and he does not need to factor into 2026 fantasy plans as RotoBaller's WR94.
Source: Parker Gabriel
Source: Parker Gabriel