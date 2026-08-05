Chris Godwin Jr. Still Has Flex Value at WR48
Chris Godwin Jr. never had a real chance to settle in last season. He returned from the dislocated ankle that ended his 2024 campaign, played two games, then suffered a fibula injury in Week 5. By the time he was back for good, the season was already slipping away. Godwin still closed with 24 catches for 291 yards and two touchdowns from Weeks 13 through 17, which matters more than the ugly 33-360-2 full-year line. He has since completed a full offseason and is back in his familiar slot role under new coordinator Zac Robinson. Mike Evans is gone, but this is not an empty target tree. Emeka Egbuka, Jalen McMillan, Cade Otton, and the backs will all be involved. The injury history is impossible to ignore, too, after Godwin played only 16 games over the past two years. RotoBaller ranks him WR48 in PPR. That is a fair place to account for the risk, but it may undersell the weekly usefulness of a healthy slot receiver who still showed something late last season. Godwin makes sense as a WR4 with a chance to become a regular flex.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller