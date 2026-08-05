Brashard Smith Still Needs a Way Into Kansas City's Backfield
Brashard Smith has a real path to the 53-man roster, but that does not mean he belongs on fantasy rosters. The former seventh-round pick appeared in all 17 games as a rookie, finishing with 44 carries for 151 yards and 25 catches for 172 yards and one touchdown. He flashed in Week 18 with 56 yards on 12 carries, but Kansas City spent the offseason rebuilding the room around him. Kenneth Walker III sits atop the backfield, Emari Demercado adds proven big-play ability, and fifth-round rookie Emmett Johnson brings the same receiving versatility that should have been Smith's best route to touches. The Chiefs' unofficial depth chart lists Smith third at running back and first at both return spots. That special-teams role matters for his job security, not his weekly fantasy ceiling. RotoBaller has him at RB79 in PPR and half-PPR formats. Smith is still only 23, so managers in very deep dynasty leagues can wait through the preseason. In ordinary redraft leagues, and in shallower dynasty formats, there is no reason to use a roster spot unless he climbs the backfield order.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller