Mike Evans Remains Sidelined With Quad Strain
Mike Evans (quadriceps) remained out of practice Wednesday, according to Matt Maiocco. Evans also missed Monday's session with the injury, and the team has not provided a timetable for his return. The veteran caught 30 passes for 368 yards and three touchdowns across eight games with Tampa Bay last season before joining San Francisco during the offseason. Two missed practices in early August are not enough to significantly change his fantasy outlook, but the issue is worth monitoring given his injury-shortened 2025 campaign. His participation over the next several practices should provide a better indication of whether the strain could affect his preseason preparation.
Source: Matt Maiocco
Source: Matt Maiocco