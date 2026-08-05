Xavier Worthy Remains Sidelined at Practice
Xavier Worthy (shoulder) and Cyrus Allen (shin) remain sidelined at Wednesday's training camp practice, according to Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest. Worthy is dealing with a sprained shoulder, but head coach Andy Reid expects the speedy wideout to return to the field later this week. The same can be said for Allen, who was standing out in his first training camp before getting injured. Fantasy managers were a bit worried when Worthy was initially listed with a shoulder injury since he separated the same shoulder in Week 1 of last year and was never the same the rest of the way. The Chiefs don't appear to be very worried about Worthy's latest injury, and he should be ready to play in the preseason opener on Aug. 15. The 23-year-old former first-rounder from the University of Texas could be a nice value pick later in fantasy drafts with bounce-back potential if he's fully healthy in 2026. Worthy scored six touchdowns and had 638 receiving yards as a rookie, but he fell to a 42-532-1 line in 14 games a year ago while playing most of the season at less than full health.
Source: Chiefs Digest - Matt Derrick
Source: Chiefs Digest - Matt Derrick