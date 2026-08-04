Rams General Manager Declines to Speak on Puka Nacua's Contract Negotiations
Puka Nacua's ongoing contract negotiations, saying, "We'll keep that between us." He did offer up that the first-team All-Pro is "in a great spot," following an offseason in which he drew headlines for some of his off-field antics. Nacua led the NFL with 129 receptions on his way to a WR1 finish in 2025, and when he's healthy and involved, he is one of fantasy's biggest difference-makers. The former fifth-round pick has seen his value grow year over year, and as RotoBaller's WR1, he belongs in the conversation for the first overall pick in 2026 drafts.
Source: Dan Graziano
Source: Dan Graziano