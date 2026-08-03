Tony Pollard to Handle Between 12-16 Carries a Game?
Tony Pollard is expected to get at least 12 carries per game this season, ideally up to 16 if the team is in the lead. Kuharsky also said fifth-round rookie Nicholas Singleton would compete for Pollard's workload, while Tyjae Spears would handle receiving and third-down work. Pollard is one of two backs to have four consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons, alongside Ravens running back Derrick Henry. With Spears and now Singleton competing for carries, Pollard will hope the Titans' offense takes a leap in production under offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and second-year quarterback Cam Ward.
Source: Paul Kuharsky
Source: Paul Kuharsky