Sam Darnold Adjusting to New Offensive Coordinator
Sam Darnold is entering his second season with the team and his first under new offensive coordinator Brian Fleury. After winning the Super Bowl in 2025 under now-Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak, Darnold and the Seahawks offense will need to adjust to a new playcaller. Darnold described his new coordinator as "stoic, even-keeled, and consistent," a style similar to his previous offensive playcaller in Kubiak. Both were with the San Francisco 49ers in 2023, when Darnold was the backup quarterback, and Fleury was the tight ends coach. While a "Super Bowl Regression" is possible in Seattle, Darnold, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and the rest of the Seahawks offense will hope to go back-to-back this season.
Source: Brady Henderson - ESPN
Source: Brady Henderson - ESPN