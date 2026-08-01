Xavier Worthy Believed to Have Avoided a Major Injury on Saturday
Xavier Worthy (shoulder) is believed to be "OK," according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. The young wideout exited Saturday's practice early due to a shoulder injury. However, the former first-round selection appears to have avoided a serious injury and may not face many limitations during the remainder of training camp. Fantasy managers should continue to keep a close eye on his stats as he works his way back to full strength. Last season, Worthy had a disappointing sophomore campaign as he dealt with a lingering shoulder injury (dislocated shoulder) he suffered back in Week 1. Over the course of the 2025 season (14 games), the wideout scored just one touchdown. However, as a rookie, he found the end zone nine times, with three of them coming on the ground. When healthy, Worthy possesses high-end WR3/FLEX upside operating as the primary deep-threat in the Kansas City passing attack.
Source: Ian Rapoport
Source: Ian Rapoport