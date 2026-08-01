Roman Wilson "Well Ahead" for WR3 Role in Pittsburgh
Roman Wilson is "well ahead" of rookie Germie Bernard for the WR3 role behind DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. Wilson has been an early standout in training camp this summer despite a really disappointing year in 2025 when the Steelers really needed someone to step up alongside Metcalf. The 25-year-old former third-rounder in 2024 from the University of Michigan only caught 12 passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns in 13 regular-season games (four starts) in his second year in the NFL. Wilson is looking to put that in the past, though, and his chemistry with veteran QB Aaron Rodgers cannot be discounted. His speed and versatility are what stand out the most in a Steelers offense that should be more fantasy-friendly under new head coach Mike McCarthy in 2026. Still, Wilson probably will go undrafted in most standard-sized 12-team fantasy leagues as long as he's the WR3 in a role that most likely won't demand a high volume of weekly targets.
Source: Pittsburgh Tribune-Review - Chris Adamski
Source: Pittsburgh Tribune-Review - Chris Adamski