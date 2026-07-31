Cason Wallace Eyes Bigger Minutes
Cason Wallace could be the biggest fantasy winner from the team's offseason salary-shedding moves, per Bryan Toporek of Forbes. Oklahoma City traded Isaiah Joe to Detroit and moved Aaron Wiggins and Luguentz Dort to Atlanta, opening up perimeter minutes after Dort spent years as a starter. Wallace, who started 58 games last season, already brings strong steals, low turnovers, and usable threes, but his scoring ceiling still depends on how much on-ball work he gets next to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He looks like a clear redraft riser, especially in nine-category builds. The Thunder can extend Wallace before the season, or he will be on track for restricted free agency in 2027.
Source: Bryan Toporek
Source: Bryan Toporek