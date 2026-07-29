Jeremiyah Love to be Eased in as a Rookie
Jeremiyah Love in his first NFL season. Love has flashed the home run ability that made him the third overall pick from Notre Dame in April, but the Cardinals want to find "the right rotation" between Love, veteran James Conner, and newcomer Tyler Allgeier in new head coach Mike LaFleur's offense. Allgeier was part of a similar platoon last year with the Atlanta Falcons, sharing work with the ultra-talented Bijan Robinson. Allgeier still managed 143 carries last year and a career-high eight rushing touchdowns in 17 games. Fantasy managers in single-year formats may want to knock Love down a few pegs on their draft boards after this news. The 21-year-old still has an incredibly high long-term ceiling with true workhorse potential, but it sounds like the Cardinals don't want to unleash him just yet. If that's truly the case, Love should be considered more of an RB2 going into his rookie season instead of a surefire RB1 for fantasy managers.
Source: Sports Illustrated - Albert Breer
Source: Sports Illustrated - Albert Breer