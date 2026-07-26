Cody Bellinger Placed on 10-Day Injured List Due to Hamstring Strain
Cody Bellinger (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list due to a left-hamstring strain. Bellinger suffered the injury during New York's win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday. The 31-year-old said after the game that he did not believe the injury to be too serious, but it will evidently keep him out for at least the next 10 days. Across 434 plate appearances in 2026, Bellinger is hitting .259/.350/.420 with 11 home runs, 53 RBI, 52 runs scored, and 10 stolen bases. The Yankees are now down both starting corner outfielders in Bellinger and Aaron Judge (ribs), as well as designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (calf). Yankees outfield prospect Spencer Jones was called up to replace Bellinger on the team's active roster and will likely see an extended run of regular playing time in the Bronx.
Source: New York Yankees
Source: New York Yankees