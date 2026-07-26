Triple-A Surge Puts Luke Adams High on Stash Rankings
Luke Adams has enjoyed a dominant stretch at Triple-A Nashville and is now firmly on the stash radar ahead of Week 18 of the fantasy baseball season. Over his last 20 games, the infielder has posted a stellar .323/.442/.581 line with a 1.022 OPS. During this stretch, the primary third baseman has hit five doubles, gone deep three times, and swiped three bases. On the season (49 games at Triple-A), Adams has held a .270/.413/.560 line with a .973 OPS, eight doubles, 12 home runs, and seven stolen bases. Currently in the majors, the Brewers have seen third baseman Joey Ortiz enjoy a recent surge at the plate himself, but Adams is emerging as the clear next-man-up in this infield. If he maintains this pace, he should earn a late-season taste of the big leagues.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com