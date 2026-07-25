Darius Acuff Jr. Downplays Star Comparisons
Darius Acuff Jr. brushed off comparisons to Allen Iverson and Jalen Brunson in an exclusive with Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, saying he wants to "write my own story and my own greatness." The No. 7 pick arrives after a historic Arkansas freshman season, where he swept SEC Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year honors while averaging 23.5 points, 6.4 assists, and 3.1 rebounds. A 6-3 guard in the Calipari mold, Acuff has scoring and playmaking upside that make him a strong dynasty buy. Redraft managers should temper early expectations, with Zach LaVine and Malik Monk in the Sacramento backcourt.
Source: Brett Siegel
Source: Brett Siegel