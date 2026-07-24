Juan Soto Exits with Calf Soreness
Juan Soto (calf) was forced to make an early exit from Friday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Soto was lifted for a pinch-runner in the sixth inning of this game. The team is saying that Soto was pulled from the contest due to left calf soreness. It's the same calf that gave Soto trouble last week, so this is something fantasy managers should monitor. Before leaving the game, Soto was hitless with two walks during Friday's loss. Interim manager Andy Green confirmed that Soto will undergo an MRI on Saturday. Fantasy managers should consider Soto as day-to-day, but should get a better timetable soon.
Source: Anthony DiComo
Source: Anthony DiComo