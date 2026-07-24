Angel Genao Continues to Impress During Red-Hot July Stretch
Angel Genao is tearing up the International League at Triple-A Columbus during the month of July with a .426 batting average, two homers, nine RBI, and 12 runs scored. The No. 2 prospect in the Guardians' system, Genao has split time this year between Double-A Akron and Columbus with a combined .296 batting average and 11 homers with 44 RBI and 60 runs scored. With Travis Bazzana manning second base at the major league level and with Brayan Rocchio at shortstop, Genao is blocked a bit by talent at the major league level, but he continues to produce at Triple-A. He is looking like a nice addition even in shallow leagues as he is likely to make his big league debut at some point this season. When he does, his 60-grade hit tool should make him a mainstay in fantasy lineups down the stretch.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball