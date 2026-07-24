Michael Petersen a Top Closer to Stash in Miami
Michael Petersen has become a top stash candidate off the waiver wire for fantasy managers who are speculating on saves in the second half amid current closer Pete Fairbanks' struggles. Fairbanks leads the Fish with 13 saves on the season, but he also has an ERA over 7.00, a 1.52 WHIP, and a 10.1% walk rate. He blew his latest save chance on July 19 against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing three earned runs with a walk and a strikeout in just one-third of an inning, and he has now given up 11 runs (10 earned) on 14 hits (four homers) with three walks and 10 K's for two saves and a blown save in his last 8 1/3 innings pitched since June 23. With the Marlins flailing of late, they could make a change in the ninth inning, and if they do, Petersen appears to be next in line. The 32-year-old English native has a 2.91 ERA (3.27 FIP), 0.99 WHIP, his first career save, 51 strikeouts, and 17 walks in 43 1/3 innings in 2026 in his first full year in Miami. At the very least, Petersen is valuable in holds leagues with 17 on the year. So far in seven innings in July, he's allowed just one earned run with four walks, seven K's, and four holds. Petersen is rostered in just under 10% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference