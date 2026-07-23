Bryan Reynolds is Bouncing Back in 2026
Bryan Reynolds put together one of the worst seasons of his career last year. It wasn't an awful year, but Reynolds is expected to play at an All-Star level, which is something he didn't do last season. Now, Reynolds is back and has rebounded nicely at the plate. Through 103 games, Reynolds is slashing .275/.391/.463 with 14 home runs, 59 RBI, and seven stolen bases this season. It appears Reynolds is finally back to the normal version of himself that fantasy managers expect to see. Fantasy managers might want to take advantage of the resurgence now and cash in by trading him.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference