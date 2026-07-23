Cam Cannarella Launches First Triple-A Home Run on Wednesday
Cam Cannarella launched his first Triple-A home run in the first game of a doubleheader for Jacksonville on Wednesday. The Marlins' seventh-ranked prospect is now 3-for-19 (.158) in five games for the Jumbo Shrimp with a 4:6 BB:K and a stolen base. He earned a promotion after dominating at High-A and Double-A over the first half of the season, authoring a .363/.448/.596 slash line with 12 home runs, 10 steals, and more walks (31) than strikeouts (30). The former 43rd-overall draft pick is now on the doorstep to the majors, so fantasy managers need to pay attention to his progress. The Clemson product could make the case for a late-season debut if he gets going at Triple-A. Even if that doesn't become a reality, the 22-year-old's dynasty stock is soaring, and he could have a major impact in redraft leagues in 2027.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com