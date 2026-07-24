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Rashee Rice Cleared for Start of Training Camp

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Jul 24, 2026, 4:16 PM ET

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (knee) has been cleared for the start of training camp next week, head coach Andy Reid told Matt McMullen of Chiefs.com. Rice will be ready to rock, along with star quarterback Patrick Mahomes (knee), in training camp practices next week after he had a minor clean-up procedure on his right knee in May. As long as the 26-year-old former second-rounder in 2023 out of SMU isn't in anymore danger of being suspended by the league to begin the 2026 season, his ADP should continue to rise after playing in just 12 regular-season games the last two years combined due to injuries and suspension. Rice caught 79 of his 102 targets for 938 yards and seven touchdowns in 16 games (eight starts) as a rookie, and he has clear WR1 upside as Mahomes' top target if he can stay active for an entire season again. The Chiefs will be leaning on the Mahomes-Rice connection a ton if both players are healthy in 2026. Right now, Rice is a bargain based on his current WR2 ADP, but that could change fast now that he's fully healthy for training camp.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Chiefs.com - Matt McMullen
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